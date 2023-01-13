ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

247Sports

What Rick Barnes said about Tennessee's loss to Kentucky

Tennessee head basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the media on Saturday following the fifth-ranked Volunteers' disappointing 63-56 loss to Kentucky inside of Thompson-Boling Arena. Here's everything Barnes had to say about what went wrong on offense and why they were dominated on the glass by the Cats. What went...
KNOXVILLE, TN
FanSided

More drama emerges in Cormani McClain recruitment

Multiple posts have emerged on social media that five-star cornerback Cormani McClain is in Boulder this weekend to visit with Deion Sanders and the Colorado football program. The reports occurred a day after Inside the U and On3 changed their projections that McClain would sign with Miami to Colorado. The...
BOULDER, CO
The Spun

Basketball World Reacts To Kentucky's Upset Win

Kentucky entered this Saturday's matchup against No. 5 Tennessee on a two-game losing streak. Naturally, people thought John Calipari's squad would continue its free fall. Clearly, that wasn't the case.  The Wildcats turned in an inspired performance this Saturday, defeating the Volunteers on ...
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

James: Vols guards 'selfish' in loss to Kentucky

Fifth-ranked Tennessee outscored Kentucky by 13 points in the 25 minutes Uros Plavsic spent on the floor Saturday afternoon at Thompson-Boling Arena, but the Wildcats outscored the Vols by 20 points in the 15 minutes Plavsic spent on the bench. The math tracks. Kentucky held off a late Tennessee charge...
KNOXVILLE, TN
a-z-animals.com

Meet the 4 Largest Landowners in Kentucky

Kentucky has over 12.4 million acres of forestland! There are also wetlands and hilly grasslands sprinkled across the landscape. The entire state makes up an impressive 25,862 acres. Who is responsible for caring for all that land? The answer lies with a mix of private landowners, federal government agencies, state...
KENTUCKY STATE
On3.com

Ian Jackson to commit on Monday, ESPNU announcement

Five-star junior Ian Jackson‘s recruitment will be coming to an end 24 hours from now, with Kentucky seen as a top contender to land his services. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard out of The Bronx is set to announce his commitment at the Hoophall Classic on Monday, a televised decision with ESPN’s Paul Biancardi. The announcement is set to take place at halftime of the 3 p.m. ET game between Montverde Academy and Sunrise Christian.
KENTUCKY STATE
FanSided

Alabama Football: What really happened with Pete Golding?

Former Alabama Football Defensive Coordinator, Pete Golding has landed in Oxford, MS. That is literally landed per a tweeted video from the University of Mississippi. As Golding hits the ground running on Lane Kiffin’s staff, lots of claims are being made about what happened in the transition. Georgia fans...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

Miami football QB coach Frank Ponce returning to Appalachian State

Manny Navarro of The Athletic reported on Monday afternoon that quarterback coach Frank Ponce is leaving the Miami football program to return to Appalachian State as the offensive coordinator. Ponce was the co-offensive coordinator and QB coach at Appalachian State from 2013-18 and in 2021. Ponce and offensive coordinator Josh...
MIAMI, FL
bvmsports.com

TikTok’s Topher goes viral as guest at Kentucky MBB game

LEXINGTON, Ky. (BVM) – TikTok kid, Topher, who already has over a billion views to his name, went viral again as a special guest at the Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball game against South Carolina. The Kentucky MBB TikTok page posted a video on Thursday of the sensation getting some special treatment at the game, and now it’s the team’s most popular video by far.
LEXINGTON, KY
On3.com

KSR's Kentucky High School Basketball Top 25 Rankings - Jan. 16

Warren Central reclaims the top spot in KSR’s Kentucky High School Basketball Top 25 after Covington Catholic lost at home to Conner 74-68 and Lexington Catholic fell to Mason County 40-39 in the 2A championship game. Elsewhere, Ballard surged past Western and now claims the title of highest-ranked team...
KENTUCKY STATE
FanSided

FanSided

