Read full article on original website
Related
Researchers Find Way To Reverse Aging
Recent experiments conducted in Boston labs have shown reverse aging results.
technologynetworks.com
Can We Use Machine Learning To Predict the Spread of Brain Tumors?
Researchers at the University of Waterloo have created a computational model to predict the growth of deadly brain tumours more accurately. Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) is a brain cancer with an average survival rate of only one year. It is difficult to treat due to its extremely dense core, rapid growth, and location in the brain. Estimating these tumours’ diffusivity and proliferation rate is useful for clinicians, but that information is hard to predict for an individual patient quickly and accurately.
technologynetworks.com
Brain Structure Explains Why People Use Opposite Sides of the Brain To Process Speech
A study by the HSE Centre for Language and Brain has confirmed the role of the corpus callosum in language lateralisation, ie the distribution of language processing functions between the brain's hemispheres. The authors came up with an innovative language task for their study subjects and applied advanced neuroimaging methods to the data collected. A paper on their findings has been published in PLoS ONE. The research was financed by a grant from the Russian government as part of the 'Science and Universities' National Project.
technologynetworks.com
How Do Mass Spec Approaches Perform in Diagnosing Fungal Infections?
In recent years, filamentous fungi or molds have emerged as causative agents underlying life-threatening infections in immunocompromised individuals. The timely management of these infections requires the rapid and accurate diagnosis of mold in clinical settings. Unfortunately, traditional methods are time consuming, given the long incubation periods required to culture and...
Scientists Have Reached a Key Milestone in Learning How to Reverse Aging
The finding involves mice, but represents an important milestone in understanding what causes cells to age—and potentially how to reverse the process in people
Child Conceived Wearing a Tail That Finished in a Meaty Ball Suggestive of a Middle age Gadget at Its Tip
A Brazilian baby had specialists scratching their heads not such a huge amount by the way that he was brought into the world with a genuine human tail yet because of the 1.5 broad balls toward the finish of it that looked like a substantial middle age club.
Baby Born Sporting a Tail That Ended in a Fleshy Ball Reminiscent of a Medieval Device at Its Tip
A Brazilian infant had doctors scratching their heads not so much by the fact that he was born with a real human tail but on account of the 1.5-inch-wide ball at the end of it that resembled a meaty medieval club.
11 qualities in men that women find attractive, according to science
A plethora of scientific studies have shed light on what attracts women to men, like a sense of humor and doing good deeds.
Artificial intelligence replaced humans in job role for months and ‘no one noticed’
A POPULAR news outlet has been publishing articles written by AI since November, keeping it on the down low. Tech media site CNET has been publishing the articles since November, and lots of readers don't seem to have noticed. “What is a credit card charge-off?” was the first AI-written article,...
Futurism
Neuroscientist Warns That Current Generation AIs Are Sociopaths
Without consciousness, Princeton neuroscientist Michael Graziano warns in a new essay published by The Wall Street Journal, artificial intelligence-powered chatbots are doomed to be dangerous sociopaths that could pose a real danger to human beings. With the rise of chatbots like ChatGPT, powerful systems that can imitate the human mind...
technologynetworks.com
Highly Mature Neurons Created
Northwestern University-led researchers have created the first highly mature neurons from human induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs), a feat that opens new opportunities for medical research and potential transplantation therapies for neurodegenerative diseases and traumatic injuries. Although previous researchers have differentiated stem cells to become neurons, those neurons were functionally...
technologynetworks.com
How a Biological Pathway Leads Stem Cells To Die or Regenerate
A new study led by Cedars-Sinai and the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF), has determined that altering a cellular process can lead stem cells—cells from which other cells in the body develop—to die or regenerate. The findings, published in the peer-reviewed journal Cell Stem Cell, may assist...
technologynetworks.com
The Link Between Poor Mental Health and ADHD Has Been Ignored
Adults with high levels of attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) symptoms are more likely to experience anxiety and depression than adults with high levels of autistic traits, according to new research led by psychologists at the University of Bath in the UK. This study is the first to show that ADHD...
boldsky.com
People Who Travel Are Healthier; Mentally And Physically
Taking a trip around the world is not just exciting and fun, but research has demonstrated that it is also highly beneficial for your physical, mental, and emotional health. Taking a few minutes in the sun raises our vitamin D levels and improves our mood. It is also known that vitamin D can be beneficial to our hearts. Travel can have many health benefits, including reduced risk of heart disease and relieved stress and anxiety. In addition to the health benefits, travel is also a good way to enhance creativity, happiness and satisfaction [1].
technologynetworks.com
“Mini-Guts” Let Researchers Understand How Microbes Can Influence Our Brain
The last decade has seen huge advances in our understanding of how the brain communicates with the bacteria that call our gut home. This so-called gut–brain axis sees chemical and electrical signals fly between the two areas, leading to alterations in both gut and brain function. But these signals...
technologynetworks.com
PacBio and the University of Tokyo Announce Bioinformatics Applications Collaboration
PacBio (NASDAQ: PACB) has announced a collaboration with the University of Tokyo, Graduate School of Medicine to study the use of long-read sequencing and novel bioinformatics methods in the hopes of better understanding the genetic causes of certain rare diseases in individuals and cohorts within the Japanese population. "Through this...
technologynetworks.com
How Specialized Immune Cells Can Detect "Invisible" Tumors
Scientists from the Netherlands Cancer Institute and Leiden University Medical Center (LUMC) have discovered the way in which specialized immune cells can detect and remove cancers that are "invisible" to the conventional defense mechanisms employed by the immune system. The findings could lead to new immunotherapies against cancer. The findings...
studyfinds.org
Best way to recover from an intense workout? Eat a handful of these every day
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Feeling sore and beat up after a rigorous workout can make the next day or two more difficult to get through. Scientists recommend eating more almonds for gym rats who work out regularly. New research reveals that “weekend warriors,” or people who do their most strenuous physical fitness on the weekends, experience a much easier recovery if they eat almonds every day.
psychologytoday.com
Does Hydration Impact Aging?
Water is an important nutrient for our bodies. A new study finds that people who are not optimally hydrated over long periods of time are more likely to get chronically sick and die sooner. Drinking water and other non-caffeinated beverages and eating foods with higher water content improve hydration. The...
technologynetworks.com
Geochemistry of Magma “Hotspots” Explained
Hawaii and Iceland are tourist hotspots — and it turns out they’re popular with geochemical travelers as well. A new Yale study suggests that throughout Earth’s history, natural processes propelled measurable geochemical signals from deep inside Earth’s metallic core, up through its thick, middle layer, and all the way to the surface, emerging at what are known as magma “hotspots.”
Comments / 0