Taking a trip around the world is not just exciting and fun, but research has demonstrated that it is also highly beneficial for your physical, mental, and emotional health. Taking a few minutes in the sun raises our vitamin D levels and improves our mood. It is also known that vitamin D can be beneficial to our hearts. Travel can have many health benefits, including reduced risk of heart disease and relieved stress and anxiety. In addition to the health benefits, travel is also a good way to enhance creativity, happiness and satisfaction [1].

5 DAYS AGO