Can We Use Machine Learning To Predict the Spread of Brain Tumors?

Researchers at the University of Waterloo have created a computational model to predict the growth of deadly brain tumours more accurately. Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) is a brain cancer with an average survival rate of only one year. It is difficult to treat due to its extremely dense core, rapid growth, and location in the brain. Estimating these tumours’ diffusivity and proliferation rate is useful for clinicians, but that information is hard to predict for an individual patient quickly and accurately.
Brain Structure Explains Why People Use Opposite Sides of the Brain To Process Speech

A study by the HSE Centre for Language and Brain has confirmed the role of the corpus callosum in language lateralisation, ie the distribution of language processing functions between the brain's hemispheres. The authors came up with an innovative language task for their study subjects and applied advanced neuroimaging methods to the data collected. A paper on their findings has been published in PLoS ONE. The research was financed by a grant from the Russian government as part of the 'Science and Universities' National Project.
How Do Mass Spec Approaches Perform in Diagnosing Fungal Infections?

In recent years, filamentous fungi or molds have emerged as causative agents underlying life-threatening infections in immunocompromised individuals. The timely management of these infections requires the rapid and accurate diagnosis of mold in clinical settings. Unfortunately, traditional methods are time consuming, given the long incubation periods required to culture and...
Neuroscientist Warns That Current Generation AIs Are Sociopaths

Without consciousness, Princeton neuroscientist Michael Graziano warns in a new essay published by The Wall Street Journal, artificial intelligence-powered chatbots are doomed to be dangerous sociopaths that could pose a real danger to human beings. With the rise of chatbots like ChatGPT, powerful systems that can imitate the human mind...
Highly Mature Neurons Created

Northwestern University-led researchers have created the first highly mature neurons from human induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs), a feat that opens new opportunities for medical research and potential transplantation therapies for neurodegenerative diseases and traumatic injuries. Although previous researchers have differentiated stem cells to become neurons, those neurons were functionally...
How a Biological Pathway Leads Stem Cells To Die or Regenerate

A new study led by Cedars-Sinai and the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF), has determined that altering a cellular process can lead stem cells—cells from which other cells in the body develop—to die or regenerate. The findings, published in the peer-reviewed journal Cell Stem Cell, may assist...
The Link Between Poor Mental Health and ADHD Has Been Ignored

Adults with high levels of attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) symptoms are more likely to experience anxiety and depression than adults with high levels of autistic traits, according to new research led by psychologists at the University of Bath in the UK. This study is the first to show that ADHD...
People Who Travel Are Healthier; Mentally And Physically

Taking a trip around the world is not just exciting and fun, but research has demonstrated that it is also highly beneficial for your physical, mental, and emotional health. Taking a few minutes in the sun raises our vitamin D levels and improves our mood. It is also known that vitamin D can be beneficial to our hearts. Travel can have many health benefits, including reduced risk of heart disease and relieved stress and anxiety. In addition to the health benefits, travel is also a good way to enhance creativity, happiness and satisfaction [1].
“Mini-Guts” Let Researchers Understand How Microbes Can Influence Our Brain

The last decade has seen huge advances in our understanding of how the brain communicates with the bacteria that call our gut home. This so-called gut–brain axis sees chemical and electrical signals fly between the two areas, leading to alterations in both gut and brain function. But these signals...
PacBio and the University of Tokyo Announce Bioinformatics Applications Collaboration

PacBio (NASDAQ: PACB) has announced a collaboration with the University of Tokyo, Graduate School of Medicine to study the use of long-read sequencing and novel bioinformatics methods in the hopes of better understanding the genetic causes of certain rare diseases in individuals and cohorts within the Japanese population. "Through this...
How Specialized Immune Cells Can Detect "Invisible" Tumors

Scientists from the Netherlands Cancer Institute and Leiden University Medical Center (LUMC) have discovered the way in which specialized immune cells can detect and remove cancers that are "invisible" to the conventional defense mechanisms employed by the immune system. The findings could lead to new immunotherapies against cancer. The findings...
Best way to recover from an intense workout? Eat a handful of these every day

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Feeling sore and beat up after a rigorous workout can make the next day or two more difficult to get through. Scientists recommend eating more almonds for gym rats who work out regularly. New research reveals that “weekend warriors,” or people who do their most strenuous physical fitness on the weekends, experience a much easier recovery if they eat almonds every day.
Does Hydration Impact Aging?

Water is an important nutrient for our bodies. A new study finds that people who are not optimally hydrated over long periods of time are more likely to get chronically sick and die sooner. Drinking water and other non-caffeinated beverages and eating foods with higher water content improve hydration. The...
Geochemistry of Magma “Hotspots” Explained

Hawaii and Iceland are tourist hotspots — and it turns out they’re popular with geochemical travelers as well. A new Yale study suggests that throughout Earth’s history, natural processes propelled measurable geochemical signals from deep inside Earth’s metallic core, up through its thick, middle layer, and all the way to the surface, emerging at what are known as magma “hotspots.”
