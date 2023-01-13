ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

CHICAGO READER

Reckoning with life

I rarely read wall labels in art exhibitions as I find the verbiage gets in the way of my experience. My goal is to have a one-on-one reckoning with what I’m looking at without someone else’s words confusing or directing my reaction. The curators of this survey of...
CHICAGO, IL
CHICAGO READER

Remembering the Big Boss Lady

Since 2004 Plastic Crimewave (aka Steve Krakow) has used the Secret History of Chicago Music to shine a light on worthy artists with Chicago ties who’ve been forgotten, underrated, or never noticed in the first place. “I’m the mother and the grandmother of the blues,” Johnnie Mae Dunson declared...
CHICAGO, IL
CHICAGO READER

The early days

With roughly seven weeks to go until round one of the mayoral election, here’s what we know so far from the latest polls. If the election were held today, the winner would be . . . Karen Lewis!. OK, I’ll get to that. But, first, a word or two...
CHICAGO, IL
CHICAGO READER

Anthony David Bryant

Bryant has worked as a government affairs associate for Metropolitan Family Services, as a legislative administrator for State Representative Lamont J. Robinson, and as a community outreach and engagement associate for The TRiiBE. Alderperson Jeanette Taylor (20th Ward), Desmon Yancy (5th Ward candidate), Jocilyn Floyd (7th Ward candidate), Coalition of...
CHICAGO, IL
CHICAGO READER

Police district councils candidate questionnaire

The sent questionnaires to candidates running for seats on Chicago’s newly created police district councils. We asked candidates about their backgrounds, experience in community organizing or activism, and their interactions with the Chicago Police Department and government. Read their responses here. Here’s what we asked. Do you have...
CHICAGO, IL
CHICAGO READER

What do police district councils do?

There are more than 100 candidates vying for seats on Chicago’s police district councils in the February 28 election. These councils, like the citywide Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability (CCPSA), were created by the 2021 Empowering Communities for Public Safety ordinance, which the City Council passed in 2021 after years of community organizing.
CHICAGO, IL

