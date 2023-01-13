A group of Washington state lawmakers believe the rehiring of employees, both public and private, who were forced out of their jobs due to being unvaccinated against coronavirus is the right thing to do. That's why House Bill 1029 is being proposed in an attempt to recoup the workforce that to some, were unfairly dismissed despite being fully qualified for the job. HB 1029 was pre-filed by Republican State Representative Cyndy Jacobsen of Puyallup last month.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO