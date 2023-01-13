Read full article on original website
yachatsnews.com
County commissioners, coastal legislators protest Kotek’s excluding rural areas from state’s homeless emergency plan
Lincoln County commissioners and coastal legislators are urging Oregon’s new governor to reconsider the exclusion of rural areas from her emergency declaration on homelessness. Gov. Tina Kotek signed three executive orders Jan. 10. Along with a $130 million funding request she’ll make to the 2023 Legislature, the new governor...
Washington changes 9 derogatory place names to ones proposed by tribes
Nine place names that used a derogatory term for Native American women have now been officially replaced by names that were proposed by Washington tribes. The proposed names became official when the state’s Board of Natural Resources approved them during its Tuesday morning meeting. The proposals from tribes followed...
Eastern WA lawmaker proposes law to limit ‘eyesore’ of blinking red wind turbine lights
The red lights of the Horse Heaven project would be visible at night up to 20 to 30 miles away.
Coast Not Included In Homeless Emergency Declaration
Oregon Governor Tina Kotek has declared a housing and homelessness state of emergency. State Representative David Gomberg pointed out though he is happy the issue of unhoused is being addressed he was disappointed that Lincoln, Tillamook, and Benton Counties will not be benefitted by the Order. Lane County is the only coastal area that will benefit.
Wildlife managers ask public for annual wolf count help
(The Center Square) – The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is in the process of counting the wolf population and number of packs, with that data to be publicly released in April. WDFW officials said winter is the best time to count wolves because packs are more stationary, which increases the accuracy of a population tally. Toward that end, wildlife managers are asking people with camera footage of wolf...
610KONA
Wolves are On the Rise in Washington and WDFW Needs Your Help
According to the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife, the wolf population statewide grew 16% from 2021 to 2022, and stands at approximately 206. There are also currently 33 known wolf packs in the state. Though that number in growth is a bit below the annual state average of 25% since numbers began being kept, beginning in 2008.
ifiberone.com
WDFW Commission approves forest restoration project in Methow Wildlife Area
OLYMPIA — The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission has approved a forest restoration project on 464 acres of the Methow Wildlife Area. The Rendezvous - Gold Doe Forest Restoration Project will thin forest area in the wildlife area. WDFW will leave between 20 and 30 of the best available trees per acre to improve habitat quality and develop the area into a wildfire resilient area.
theorcasonian.com
State Parks is hiring 305 park aides
OLYMPIA – Washington State Parks is recruiting seasonal park aides to work in its beautiful outdoor places this spring, summer and fall!. Parks is looking for 305 park aides and senior park aides to work from April through September in diverse environments like old-growth forests, channeled scabland and shrub steppe, as well as on Pacific Ocean beaches and the high desert and around Puget Sound and its islands.
Bills to prevent 'excessive rent' hikes proposed in Washington State House
hstoday.us
FEMA Announces Federal Disaster Assistance for Washington
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of Washington to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe winter storm, straight-line winds, flooding, landslides and mudslides for the period of Nov. 3-8, 2022.
nbcrightnow.com
Gov. Inslee supports lowering legal blood-alcohol limit for drivers, open to reforming pursuit law
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is open to lowering the state’s threshold for determining when a driver is considered drunk. The proposal to lower the blood-alcohol level from .08 to .05 is expected to come up for debate in Olympia this legislative session. “I’m inclined to...
KATU.com
Washington may become second state to lower blood alcohol limit
stateofreform.com
Fentanyl, meth users present uniquely difficult challenges for Washington’s SUD-focused healthcare workers to treat
Inadequate living situations, unaddressed trauma, and lack of access to healthcare services are all factors that contribute to substance use disorders in Washington, according to experts who spoke at the 2023 Washington State of Reform Health Policy Conference. Brad Finegood, strategic advisor at Seattle & King County Public Health Department,...
theorcasonian.com
Sea lions, seals might be hampering WA salmon recovery. What can be done?
SAN JUAN CHANNEL — The earthy, fishy smell wafted aboard Joseph Gaydos’ research vessel first. Then came the guttural growls. Dozens of massive tan Steller’s sea lions were resting on the rocky islet. Gaydos, science director at SeaDoc Society, estimated 100 sea lions were hanging out. Sites...
ifiberone.com
Lawmakers propose bill that would rehire workers terminated over vaccine status
A group of Washington state lawmakers believe the rehiring of employees, both public and private, who were forced out of their jobs due to being unvaccinated against coronavirus is the right thing to do. That's why House Bill 1029 is being proposed in an attempt to recoup the workforce that to some, were unfairly dismissed despite being fully qualified for the job. HB 1029 was pre-filed by Republican State Representative Cyndy Jacobsen of Puyallup last month.
ifiberone.com
Bill would roll back restrictions to state's police pursuit law
OLYMPIA — A bill has been introduced in the state Legislature to roll back restrictions to Washington police pursuit law passed in 2021. House Bill 1363, sponsored by Democrat Alicia Rule and Republican Eric Robertson, would restore the initial threshold to begin a vehicle pursuit to reasonable suspicion that a crime has or is being committed. Currently, police must have probable cause to believe that a violent crime has been committed or reasonable suspicion of DUI in order to initiate a pursuit.
Three bills targeting rent gouging, stabilization proposed to House
erienewsnow.com
Jay Inslee Fast Facts
Here is a look at the life of Jay Inslee, governor of Washington and former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate. Father: Frank Inslee, biology teacher, coach and athletic director. Mother: Adele (Brown) Inslee, store clerk. Marriage: Trudi (Tindall) Inslee (August 27, 1972-present) Children: Jack, Connor and Joe. Education: Stanford University, 1969-1970;...
‘100% preventable’: WA lawmakers thinking of lowering blood-alcohol limit
theorcasonian.com
Inslee: Changing the face of Washington’s justice system
Seeing a wide range of lived experience and perspectives among the ranks of civic and government leaders has a powerful effect, particularly for communities of people who have historically been denied a seat at tables of power. For Gov. Jay Inslee, who has sought to improve equity across Washington’s legal...
