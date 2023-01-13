Read full article on original website
Related
mainstreetdailynews.com
Deputies detain suspects in Majestic Oaks shooting
Law enforcement officials Monday detained five individuals suspected of involvement in a shooting that transpired Sunday evening in Gainesville and injured at least one person. The victim sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was treated at an area hospital, said Lt. J.P. Hood of the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO)....
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested at GRACE Marketplace after reportedly hitting staff members
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Altonio Lee Richardson, 40, was arrested early this morning at GRACE Marketplace after police and staff gave him multiple chances to stay on a cold night. Richardson was asked to leave the property multiple times before a staff member called 911 just after midnight, asking police...
alachuachronicle.com
Convicted felon sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for possession of a firearm
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Trevis Avante Strawder, 28, of Fort White, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison after previously pleading guilty on October 26, 2022, to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The sentence was announced by Jason R. Coody, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida.
WCJB
A teenager was shot in Alachua County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A teenage boy is recovering after a shooting in Alachua County. Gainesville Police officers say someone drove up to the “Boys and Girls Club” on SE 4th Street around 4 p.m. on January 15th. The suspect fired at several people and 1 teen was...
alachuachronicle.com
Homeless man arrested for causing a disturbance at McDonald’s
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Orra Phillips Evans, Jr., 64, was arrested yesterday and charged with trespass after warning after allegedly causing a disturbance inside the McDonald’s on Archer Road after previously being trespassed. A Gainesville Police Department officer responded to a call at about 8:35 p.m. that Evans, who...
alachuachronicle.com
Charges dropped against man arrested for protesting gun ban at Republican event
ALACHUA, Fla. – The State Attorney’s office has dismissed all charges filed against Chris Rose for an October 20 protest outside the Alachua County Republican Party’s Black Tie and Blue Jeans annual fundraiser featuring Governor Ron DeSantis as the keynote speaker. Rose was originally arrested for trespassing...
alachuachronicle.com
GPD investigating drive-by shooting
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gainesville Police Department officers are on the scene of a shooting that occurred at 1900 SE 4th Street. A suspect in a vehicle fired shots at several juveniles near the Boys and Girls Club just after 4 p.m. One teenager was shot in the leg and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There is no information about the suspect at this time.
villages-news.com
Pair arrested after K-9 alerts on vehicle at Home Depot
Two people were arrested after a K-9 alerted on their vehicle during a traffic stop at Home Depot in Lady Lake. Jonathan Barron Tunstall, 38, of Eustis, was driving a silver Volkswagen Jetta on Wednesday afternoon when an officer ran his license plate and discovered his driver’s license had been suspended last year for failure to pay a financial obligation, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated in the Home Depot parking lot.
alachuachronicle.com
Pair arrested for selling drugs and possessing a short-barreled shotgun
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Brennan Lenzies Marshall-Darnall, 26, and Shelby Lynn Stenstrom, 30, were arrested late last night and charged with drug possession with intent to sell and possession of a short-barreled shotgun. A Gainesville Police Department officer conducted a traffic stop on a car driven by Marshall-Darnall at about...
WCJB
One teenager sent to the hospital after being shot in Alachua County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A teenage boy is recovering after a shooting in Alachua County. Gainesville Police officers say someone drove up to the Boys and Girls Club on SE 4th Street around 4 p.m. on Sunday. The suspect fired at several people and one teen was shot in the...
alachuachronicle.com
Letter: Fair Chance Hiring ordinance may be ripe for a court challenge
Recently the City of Gainesville passed an ordinance that prohibits employers from inquiring about an applicant’s criminal background before extending a job offer. The major change appears to be doing the criminal background check last instead of first. I have no problem with giving a second chance to someone...
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested for breaking into cars to sleep in them
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Alexander Philip Sikorski, 29, was arrested early this morning and charged with burglary and attempted burglary after allegedly trying to sleep in cars in a parking garage attached to an apartment building. A witness told a Gainesville Police Department officer that he was walking to his...
WCJB
Two people in Gainesville arrested on possession of controlled substances with intent to sell charges
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people are arrested after a car pulled over for a broken headlight and taillight was caught with much more than that. A Gainesville Police officer pulled over Brennan Marshall-Darnall, 26, and Shelby Stenstrom, 30, on NW 6th Street Saturday night. The officer found 58 grams...
fox35orlando.com
Shots fired at multiple kids near Florida Boys and Girls Club in Gainesville: police
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A teenager is hurt after being shot while near the Boys and Girls Club in Gainesville Sunday afternoon, according to police. Just after 4 p.m., a suspect in a vehicle began shooting at several children in the area at 1900 SE 4th Street, the Gainesville Police Department said in a Facebook post.
Another shooting in SW Ocala
A shooting occurred around 11 a.m. today near the 1700 block of Southwest 1st Street in Ocala, in the front yard of a residence. According to the Ocala Police Department, the 29-year-old male victim sustained a nonlife-threatening injury due to a domestic dispute. Authorities said the incident is not related...
villages-news.com
Bond set for two women arrested in shooting near Village of Marsh Bend
Bond has been set for two women arrested in a shooting near the Village of Marsh Bend. Gracie Madison Lemke, 20, and Lauren Paige Locher, also 20, were arrested Saturday along with 24-year-old Joshua Aaron Timmons. The three Wildwood residents are facing charges in the robbery and shooting of a man on County Road 510 in Adamsville, which is located on the back side of the Village of Marsh Bend. The man had been shot in the back and was transported to a hospital in Ocala. He was said to be in stable condition.
WCJB
Hundreds of people marched in Ocala for MLK day
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - City and county officials, organizations, students, and church groups participated. The two-mile march began at the Ocala Downtown Square. It has been a tradition in the city since the 90s. One of the speakers said the purpose is to gather people of all races and remember...
alachuachronicle.com
Woman who just got out of prison arrested for stealing from Walmart
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Carise Shantae Duncan, 32, was arrested yesterday morning and charged with petit theft (3rd or subsequent offense) and resisting merchant detainment after allegedly taking $209.11 in items from Walmart. Duncan allegedly took a backpack into the Butler Plaza Walmart and placed items in it, then walked...
mycbs4.com
13-year-old arrested for alleged school shooting threat in Marion County
According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office (MCSO), a 13-year-old boy was arrested after allegedly posting a school shooting threat on Snapchat. The Sheriff's Office says on Jan. 12, a student at Horizon Academy called to report that another student posted photos of what appeared to be guns in a group chat.
alachuachronicle.com
Three charged with grand theft for “evicting” woman from house
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Andrew Dale Harmon-Patrick, 27; Darla Rebecca Harmon, 51; and Anna Nicole Loftis, 23, were arrested last night and charged with grand theft after allegedly taking items from the bedroom of Harmon-Patrick’s sister and dumping them on the side of the road. The victim told an...
Comments / 0