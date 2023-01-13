Read full article on original website
technologynetworks.com
Brain Structure Explains Why People Use Opposite Sides of the Brain To Process Speech
A study by the HSE Centre for Language and Brain has confirmed the role of the corpus callosum in language lateralisation, ie the distribution of language processing functions between the brain's hemispheres. The authors came up with an innovative language task for their study subjects and applied advanced neuroimaging methods to the data collected. A paper on their findings has been published in PLoS ONE. The research was financed by a grant from the Russian government as part of the 'Science and Universities' National Project.
technologynetworks.com
Can We Use Machine Learning To Predict the Spread of Brain Tumors?
Researchers at the University of Waterloo have created a computational model to predict the growth of deadly brain tumours more accurately. Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) is a brain cancer with an average survival rate of only one year. It is difficult to treat due to its extremely dense core, rapid growth, and location in the brain. Estimating these tumours’ diffusivity and proliferation rate is useful for clinicians, but that information is hard to predict for an individual patient quickly and accurately.
technologynetworks.com
How Specialized Immune Cells Can Detect "Invisible" Tumors
Scientists from the Netherlands Cancer Institute and Leiden University Medical Center (LUMC) have discovered the way in which specialized immune cells can detect and remove cancers that are "invisible" to the conventional defense mechanisms employed by the immune system. The findings could lead to new immunotherapies against cancer. The findings...
technologynetworks.com
The Link Between Poor Mental Health and ADHD Has Been Ignored
Adults with high levels of attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) symptoms are more likely to experience anxiety and depression than adults with high levels of autistic traits, according to new research led by psychologists at the University of Bath in the UK. This study is the first to show that ADHD...
technologynetworks.com
Estimates of Urban Air Pollution Improved With AI
Using artificial intelligence, Cornell University engineers have simplified and reinforced models that accurately calculate the fine particulate matter (PM2.5) – the soot, dust and exhaust emitted by trucks and cars that get into human lungs – contained in urban air pollution. Now, city planners and government health officials...
technologynetworks.com
How Do Mass Spec Approaches Perform in Diagnosing Fungal Infections?
In recent years, filamentous fungi or molds have emerged as causative agents underlying life-threatening infections in immunocompromised individuals. The timely management of these infections requires the rapid and accurate diagnosis of mold in clinical settings. Unfortunately, traditional methods are time consuming, given the long incubation periods required to culture and...
technologynetworks.com
Existing Antipsychotic Drugs Could Be Promising Type 2 Diabetes Treatments
Researchers have found that a class of older antipsychotic drugs could be a promising new therapeutic option for people with Type 2 diabetes, helping fill a need among patients who aren’t able to take other currently available treatments. “There is a growing need to find new therapies for Type...
technologynetworks.com
Highly Mature Neurons Created
Northwestern University-led researchers have created the first highly mature neurons from human induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs), a feat that opens new opportunities for medical research and potential transplantation therapies for neurodegenerative diseases and traumatic injuries. Although previous researchers have differentiated stem cells to become neurons, those neurons were functionally...
Medical News Today
Foods to avoid with macular degeneration
Doctors recommend that people with macular degeneration avoid simple carbohydrates and foods high in cholesterol. The macula is the part of the eyes that controls central vision. Macular degeneration is. in people after 60 years of age. According to a. , it currently affects 196 million people and is estimated...
technologynetworks.com
“Mini-Guts” Let Researchers Understand How Microbes Can Influence Our Brain
The last decade has seen huge advances in our understanding of how the brain communicates with the bacteria that call our gut home. This so-called gut–brain axis sees chemical and electrical signals fly between the two areas, leading to alterations in both gut and brain function. But these signals...
technologynetworks.com
Hyperactive Cell Metabolism Linked to Biological Aging
Why do cells, and by extension humans, age? The answer may have a lot to do with mitochondria, the organelles that supply cells with energy. Though that idea is not new, direct evidence in human cells had been lacking. Until now. In a study published in Communications Biology, a team...
technologynetworks.com
Poor Emotional Regulation Linked to Dementia Risk
Negative emotions, anxiety and depression are thought to promote the onset of neurodegenerative diseases and dementia. But what is their impact on the brain and can their deleterious effects be limited? Neuroscientists at the University of Geneva (UNIGE) observed the activation of the brains of young and older adults when confronted with the psychological suffering of others. The neuronal connections of the older adults show significant emotional inertia: negative emotions modify them excessively and over a long period of time, particularly in the posterior cingulate cortex and the amygdala, two brain regions strongly involved in the management of emotions and autobiographical memory. These results, to be published in Nature Aging, indicate that a better management of these emotions - through meditation for example - could help limit neurodegeneration.
technologynetworks.com
Precision Medicine Program Helps To Guide Gastrointestinal Cancer Treatment
The field of precision cancer medicine has become so complex that even experienced oncologists can find it challenging to decipher the results of molecular tests of tumor tissue and navigate treatment options for patients. At Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, a multi-disciplinary team has been assisting gastrointestinal cancer physicians – reviewing test results and offering timely recommendations on treatment options.
technologynetworks.com
Evolution of Human DNA a “Balancing Act”
Humans and chimpanzees differ in only one percent of their DNA. Human accelerated regions (HARs) are parts of the genome with an unexpected amount of these differences. HARs were stable in mammals for millennia but quickly changed in early humans. Scientists have long wondered why these bits of DNA changed so much, and how the variations set humans apart from other primates.
technologynetworks.com
Genetic Depression Risk Can Be Eased by Reaching Out
Reaching out to support a person when they’re under stress is always a good idea. But a new study suggests that support could be especially important for someone whose genetic makeup makes them more likely to develop depression. The study shows the importance of social support in buffering the...
technologynetworks.com
Meditation May Change the Gut Microbiome, Study of Buddhist Monks Suggests
A study of 37 Tibetan Buddhist monks suggests that long-term, deep meditation could positively affect the gut microbiome. The research is published in General Psychiatry. In the era of “wellness”, an increasing number of people are taking up a regular meditation practice. In parallel, diagnostic and imaging techniques – such as functional magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and electroencephalography (EEG) – have evolved to new levels of sophistication, enabling scientists to study the effects of meditation on the human body. Growing evidence supports the notion that meditation can improve attention, memory, mood, emotional regulation and even offset the symptoms of some health conditions.
technologynetworks.com
Cancer Gene Discovery Could Pave the Way for New Lung Cancer Treatments
Scientists from The Australian National University (ANU) and the Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre have discovered that a protein, called Menin, contributes to abnormal deactivation of specific genes in cancer cells. One of the hallmarks of cancer is that the normal regulation of genes is disrupted, and this causes cancer cells...
