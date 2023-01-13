Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wyo4news.com
15th annual High School Blood Drive Challenge to begin next week
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — WyoRadio and Vitalant are announcing the 15th Annual High School Blood Drive Challenge, which is taking place next week. Between January 23 and January 26, the schools and the community are encouraged to donate. This is a great event in which the rival schools go up against each other for a friendly, fun rival challenge.
wyo4news.com
Martin Luther King Jr. Day office closures
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Some offices are closed today in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and most remain open. Below are some of the common places associated with holiday closures and whether or not they will be closed. If you have questions about holiday hours for a specific business or office, please contact them directly.
wyo4news.com
Callie Jo Mathews (November 16, 1991 – January 12, 2023)
Callie Jo Mathews, age 31, died in Rock Springs, Wyoming on January 12, 2023. Interment will occur at 12:00 p.m., on Saturday, January 21, 2023, in the Altamont Mt. Emmons Cemetery, 3700 N 16500 W Altamont, UT.
wyo4news.com
Federal Grant of $3M awarded to WWCC for Healthcare Expansion
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — On January 5 the U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo announced the decision of the Economic Development Administration (EDA) to award Western Wyoming Community College (Western) a $3 million grant to help diversify the economy of Southwest Wyoming by boosting the region’s healthcare workforce. The EDA’s investments will be matched with more than $5 million in state and local funds.
wyo4news.com
Wyo4News Insights – Vitalant Blood Services
Welcome to Wyo4News Insights, a weekly feature highlighting community issues and events that shape our lives in Southwest Wyoming. Wyo4News insights airs each Sunday on 96.5 FM at 7:00 am, 106.7 FM at 9:00 am, 99.7 FM at 8:00 am, and 1360 AM at 8:00 am. Insights is sponsored by Genesis Alkali.
wyo4news.com
Tigers and Wolves Saturday swim results from Cheyenne
January 15, 2023 — Rock Springs and Green River boys’ swim teams competed in the Cheyenne Invite on Saturday at East High School. In the team competition, Green River finished third with 290 points. Rock Springs was fifth at 203 points. Laramie won the meet (462) with Cheyenne Central second (384). Nine teams competed in the meet.
wyo4news.com
Actors’ Mission’s “Silent Sky” starts Jan. 19
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Actors’ Mission’s “Silent Sky” by Lauren Gunderson celebrates the work of pioneer Astronomer Henrietta Leavitt” by Daniel Bendtsen. Until Henrietta Leavitt, many astronomers guessed the universe was no bigger than the Milky Way. Until Henrietta, astronomers could only measure distances up to a few hundred light-years. Until Henrietta, astronomers looked through their telescopes and assumed the images of other galaxies were mere gas clouds.
wyo4news.com
Wolves finish second at Thoman-Jackman meet
January 15, 2023 — After going undefeated in Friday’s opening round pool matches, the Green River Wolves moved into Saturday’s Gold Division of the Thoman-Jackman Tournament. The Wolves would continue their winning ways in the quarterfinals and semi-finals of the division but fell to undefeated Uintah, Utah #1 in the championship finals.
wyo4news.com
Wolves and Tiger results from Friday Thoman-Jackman wrestling
January 14, 2023 — The first day of the two-day Thoman-Jackman Wrestling Tournament is in the books. The action will continue today at Green River High School, the Green River Recreation Center, and Rock Springs High School. Here are the results for local teams at Friday’s Duals:. Pool...
wyo4news.com
Shirley Mae Cordova (May 12, 1951 – January 12, 2023)
Shirley Mae Cordova, 71, passed away peacefully, Thursday, January 12, 2023, at her home in Green River, Wyoming surrounded by family following a lengthy illness. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 19, 2023, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 900 Hitching Post Drive, Green River, Wyoming. A Vigil Service with Rosary will be conducted at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at the church. Interment will be in Riverview Cemetery.
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: January 14 – January 15, 2023
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for January 16, 2023
Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 30. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Tonight – A 20 percent chance of snow after 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. East-northeast wind 6 to 8 mph. Tuesday – A 30...
wyo4news.com
Prospectors gain Saturday win over Seattle
January 15, 2023 — The Rock Springs Prospectors rebounded from an overtime loss to Seattle on Friday to gain a 7-4 win over the same Totems team on Saturday night at the Ice Arena. As happened on Friday, Seattle would score quickly, with the game’s first goal coming less...
wyo4news.com
Rock Springs Police investigate hit-and-run incident
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — According to the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page, during the early morning hours of Jan. 14, 2023, RSPD Officers responded to the area of 117 Elk Street for a reported hit-and-run crash. The suspect vehicle crashed into the power pole, knocking it over and...
Comments / 0