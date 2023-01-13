ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Possible road rage shooting in Roseland leaves man seriously wounded

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police on Wednesday were investigating a possible road rage shooting on the city's South Side – with involved shots being fired at a moving car, a window getting shattered, and a man being struck in the neck.As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported, police said Wednesday afternoon they are in the early stages of the investigation into the crime – which spanned two neighborhoods along 95th Street.Police said, around 9:45 a.m., a 29-year-old man was a passenger in the back seat of a car near 95th Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, when someone in another vehicle...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 15, charged in armed carjacking on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - A teenage boy was charged in connection with an armed carjacking Monday in Chicago's Ashburn neighborhood. The 15-year-old was arrested around noon hours after police said he stole a car from a 30-year-old man at gunpoint in the 8100 block of South Pulaski Road. He was charged with...
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Armed Robbery of 7-Eleven In Joliet

The investigation continues after a 7-Eleven in Joliet was the site of an armed robbery. It was on Monday, just after 8:30pm, that Joliet Police were called to the convenient store at 325 South Larkin Ave. after a suspect pulled a gun on a clerk in the store. Police say...
JOLIET, IL
CBS Chicago

Aurora police warn public 3 carjackers targeting delivery drivers

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Aurora police are putting out a warning for delivery drivers.The Aurora Police Department released surveillance pictures of three men wanted for a string of carjackings.They target delivery drivers who leave their cars running. The suspects have struck nine times in the last month, around Aurora's Hometown subdivision and the Fox Pointe Apartments.
AURORA, IL
WGN News

String of robberies and carjackings has South Side seniors concerned

CHICAGO — Concerns over the safety of senior citizens in Calumet Heights and South Deering have grown after at least a dozen robberies and carjackings that happened in the neighborhoods over a week ago. According to police — in each instance — a group of offenders approach the victims while armed with handguns and demanded […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 18, suffers graze wound to the head while driving in Englewood

CHICAGO - A man was shot while driving in Englewood Tuesday afternoon. At about 2:50 p.m., an 18-year-old man was driving southbound in the 5500 block of South Wells when someone in another vehicle shot at the victim's car. The victim suffered a graze wound to the head. He went...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Five juveniles arrested in Chicago after allegedly carjacking a brand new Mercedes in Des Plaines

DES PLAINES, Illinois - Police said five juveniles were arrested in Chicago for carjacking a 2023 Mercedes from a hotel parking lot in Des Plaines on Sunday. Police said the carjacking happened at the Wyndham Hotel, 1450 East Touhy, around 5 a.m. The 37-year-old driver told police that two of the carjackers pointed a gun at her and took her 2023 Mercedes GLE53.
DES PLAINES, IL
WGN TV

WGN TV

Chicago, IL
39K+
Followers
33K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy