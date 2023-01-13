Read full article on original website
Chicago shooting: Man seriously injured in possible road rage shooting on South Side, police say
A man was seriously hurt in a shooting on the city's South Side, Chicago police said.
3 charged, including 14-year-old boy, with attempted carjacking on Far South Side
Police said the trio was arrested on the Far South Side after they held a woman, 42, at gunpoint and tried to steal her car. The attempt occurred near 118th and Stewart and soon thereafter officers tracked down the suspects at 117th and Normal.
Suspected Chicago car thief clings to hood of getaway car as crew flees cops: VIDEO
Video captured a suspected car theft crew at work, and a suspect holding onto the hood of a moving car as they try to run from police.
Chicago crime: Man stabbed in head, critically hurt inside Austin home, police say
A man was critically hurt in a stabbing at a West Side home, Chicago police said.
Possible road rage shooting in Roseland leaves man seriously wounded
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police on Wednesday were investigating a possible road rage shooting on the city's South Side – with involved shots being fired at a moving car, a window getting shattered, and a man being struck in the neck.As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported, police said Wednesday afternoon they are in the early stages of the investigation into the crime – which spanned two neighborhoods along 95th Street.Police said, around 9:45 a.m., a 29-year-old man was a passenger in the back seat of a car near 95th Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, when someone in another vehicle...
Boy, 15, charged in armed carjacking on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was charged in connection with an armed carjacking Monday in Chicago's Ashburn neighborhood. The 15-year-old was arrested around noon hours after police said he stole a car from a 30-year-old man at gunpoint in the 8100 block of South Pulaski Road. He was charged with...
Kenosha police pursuit, standoff ends with arrest of 40-year-old man
A 40-year-old Kenosha man was arrested Monday after a brief police pursuit and standoff. Officers attempted to pull over a man wanted for felony domestic violence charges around 4:30 p.m.
Armed Robbery of 7-Eleven In Joliet
The investigation continues after a 7-Eleven in Joliet was the site of an armed robbery. It was on Monday, just after 8:30pm, that Joliet Police were called to the convenient store at 325 South Larkin Ave. after a suspect pulled a gun on a clerk in the store. Police say...
3-year-old boy, 23-year-old man shot after gun man was handling discharged: police
CHICAGO — Police are investigating after a 3-year-old boy and 23-year-old man were injured when a gun the man was holding discharged, striking them both. Police said the shooting happened around 12 p.m. Sunday in the 6000 block of South Stewart in the Englewood neighborhood. According to police, the man was handling a handgun when […]
Lake Forest police looking for suspects who vandalized Metra bathroom
LAKE FOREST, Ill. - Lake Forest police are looking for a group of four who allegedly trashed the men's bathroom at a Metra station. The incident happened Friday around 8:30 p.m. The suspects got off a northbound train and then went into the bathroom where they allegedly ripped a urinal...
16-year-old boy fatally shot in Des Plaines ID’d by Cook County ME
DES PLAINES, Ill. — Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a teenager in Des Plaines. Officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Perry Street for a report of shots fired around 9:30 p.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, officials discovered a 16-year-old boy lying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds. According to the Cook […]
Suspect Shot; Dies After Allegedly Pointing Gun At Deputies Following Chase
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A suspect is dead after an officer involved shooting yesterday. It happened after the suspect led authorities on a chase from Racine into Kenosha County. The suspect vehicle crashed at highways 45 and KR in the Town of Paris. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department reports that the...
Aurora police warn public 3 carjackers targeting delivery drivers
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Aurora police are putting out a warning for delivery drivers.The Aurora Police Department released surveillance pictures of three men wanted for a string of carjackings.They target delivery drivers who leave their cars running. The suspects have struck nine times in the last month, around Aurora's Hometown subdivision and the Fox Pointe Apartments.
String of robberies and carjackings has South Side seniors concerned
CHICAGO — Concerns over the safety of senior citizens in Calumet Heights and South Deering have grown after at least a dozen robberies and carjackings that happened in the neighborhoods over a week ago. According to police — in each instance — a group of offenders approach the victims while armed with handguns and demanded […]
Chicago Area Teen Hides Inside House During Burglary
'It's a frightening event for the community as well.'
Man fatally shot while standing at South Side bus stop: police
CHICAGO — A man is dead after being shot while standing at a bus stop on the city’s South Side early Monday morning. According to police, a 20-year-old man was standing near a stop at the 100 block of West 87th Street around 12:28 a.m. when a man in a gray dodge exited the car […]
Man, 18, suffers graze wound to the head while driving in Englewood
CHICAGO - A man was shot while driving in Englewood Tuesday afternoon. At about 2:50 p.m., an 18-year-old man was driving southbound in the 5500 block of South Wells when someone in another vehicle shot at the victim's car. The victim suffered a graze wound to the head. He went...
Rifle-wielding robbers sought by police after targeting West Side businesses, street vendors
Alderman Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th Ward) said street vendors in several West Side neighborhoods have been targeted.
Five juveniles arrested in Chicago after allegedly carjacking a brand new Mercedes in Des Plaines
DES PLAINES, Illinois - Police said five juveniles were arrested in Chicago for carjacking a 2023 Mercedes from a hotel parking lot in Des Plaines on Sunday. Police said the carjacking happened at the Wyndham Hotel, 1450 East Touhy, around 5 a.m. The 37-year-old driver told police that two of the carjackers pointed a gun at her and took her 2023 Mercedes GLE53.
5-man crew arrested for alleged carjacking outside Des Plaines hotel
Des Plaines police said the five suspects were responsible for taking a luxury car from a 37-year old woman outside the Wyndham Hotel on Touhy Avenue. The carjacking happened before dawn Sunday morning.
