Christopher N. Sambuco, 83

Christopher N. Sambuco of Greenwich, CT, died unexpectedly in his home on December 18, 2022. Chris is predeceased by his parents, his brother Larry, and his son, Jared. He also mentioned on multiple occasions that he was predeceased by the dinosaurs and the person responsible for cracking Plymouth Rock. He...
GREENWICH, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

Fortunato: Sorry, Not Sorry for Protecting Your Children.

On January 11, 2023, I attended the Western Middle School soil remediation meeting remotely via Zoom. Listening to the “expert panelists” failed to leave me with a warm, fuzzy feeling. I had hoped they would champion public health, and I was disappointed with what I heard. I submitted a question in the Zoom chat, but it was not addressed.
GREENWICH, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

Joseph Baynes Named Greenwich Schools Special Education Coordinator

Greenwich Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Toni Jones today announced that Joseph Baynes has been named special education coordinator, effective immediately. Mr. Baynes had been serving as interim special education coordinator since October. Mr. Baynes will be responsible for planning, coordinating, and supervising special education services, while assisting building administrators in...
GREENWICH, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

Another 2-Family Proposed on Small Lot on Homestead Lane in Pemberwick

A new pre-application has been submitted to Greenwich Planning & Zoning to replace an existing three-bedroom single family home and detached garage that dates to 1945 with a 2-1/2 story, 33.6 ft high two-family home at 24 Homestead Lane in Pemberwick. The applicant is 24 Homestead Lane LLC, registered to...
GREENWICH, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

Les Beaux Arts Gallery Reopens with Exhibition of Works by the Dr. Rev. Ed Horstmann

After three years of forced slumber, Les Beaux Arts gallery is proud to open its doors again with a cutting edge exhibition of works by the Dr. Rev. Ed Horstmann. The show will open on Sunday, January 22, 2023 with a vernissage at 4:00pm, including a film premiere of the documentary, “The Marks We Make,” by Leslie Smith Kons. The exhibition will remain until March 8, 2023.
GREENWICH, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

Montanaro: Don’t Ignore the Facts on Grant Money for Registrars

Calling those who are against receiving the grant “crazy” only shows how feeble and over emotional some on this body can be. Labeling those with opposing viewpoints as “conspiracy theorists” must mean you are unwilling to look at the facts behind this money or you are intentionally ignoring them. It is very predictable and infinitely feckless. An informed and educated populace is the enemy of the state and apparently the enemy of some on this body. I can guarantee you that, if the general public were properly informed and made aware of this grant, an overwhelming majority would be against it. The problem with our government is the lack of transparency and how those “elected” do not truly represent their constituents.
GREENWICH, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

Woman Charged with Criminal Mischief after Damaging Vehicle in Cos Cob

On January 10 around 10:30pm Greenwich Police responded to Valley Road in Cos Cob on a report of vandalism. During the course of investigation police determined that Isabel Delacruz, 34, of White Plains, NY, had damaged the victim’s vehicle out of anger after finding her boyfriend at the victim’s residence.
GREENWICH, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

Local Woman Arrested by Felony Warrant for Fraudulent Check

Greenwich Police arrested a local woman by a felony warrant at her home on Friday. Linda Marie Ciuro, 60, was wanted for Larceny 3 for an incident stemming back to last October. Police say on that day they responded to the First Bank of Greenwich in Cos Cob on a...
GREENWICH, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

DODSON: What You need to know about the $500K Registrars’ Grant

Do you know that our Registrars of Voters did not formally apply for their grant nor were they looking for or expecting to get one? This fact alone raises a big red flag about the organization providing the grant, the unusual circumstances about it and the need for further questions. At RTM committee and budget meetings our registrars were asked about checking into background of the organizations and persons involved with grant provider, the Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL). Registrars indicated they had not and there was no need based on their experience with persons who deal with election.
GREENWICH, CT

