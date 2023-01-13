ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duson, LA

'We’re seeing it in every type of drug': Duson sees four fentanyl overdoses, two deaths, in two weeks

By KRISTIN ASKELSON
theadvocate.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLFY News 10

2 dead, 2 hospitalized following fentanyl overdoses in Duson

DUSON, La (KLFY) Two people died and two others were taken to a hospital after suspected overdoses, likely fentanyl, in Duson. Police Chief Kip Judice said officers had to administer two doses of Narcan to one of the people who overdosed, the second person was taken to the hospital by a family member. By the […]
DUSON, LA
999ktdy.com

1 Conviction, 1 Indictment Handed Down in 2 Separate Opelousas Murders

OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL News) - Two murder cases are moving forward as the respective juries have made their decisions as announced by the St. Landry Parish District Attorney's Office. Opelousas Man Found Guilty of Murdering Victim at Motel. 45-year-old Antoine Denton of Opelousas has been found guilty of second degree...
OPELOUSAS, LA
evangelinetoday.com

Vidrine is arrested for stolen four-wheeler

Sheriff Charles R. Guillory, of the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office releases the following:. On the 17 th of January 2023 the Evangeline Parish Sheriff Departments Patrol Division stopped a four- wheeler on LA. 10. Upon coming into contact with the driver it was learned that he had just stolen the.
EVANGELINE PARISH, LA
KLFY News 10

14-year-old in custody in connection with homicide of New Iberia teen

UPDATE 1/18/2023: Police confirm that the 14-year-old suspect mentioned by Hughes Tuesday is currently in custody. ORIGINAL STORY: NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — New Iberia police are investigating after the body of a teen boy was found Monday behind an apartment complex. Police Spokesperson Sgt. Daesha Hughes said the boy’s body was discovered behind a […]
NEW IBERIA, LA
Eunice News

Eunice Police Arrests report

The following are arrests by Eunice Police. January 12 Bobby Chapman, 64, 200 block of Bollich Road, Eunice. Stop sign and yield signs, resisting an officer, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, driver’s license suspension, revocation of license, switched license plate and no insurance.
EUNICE, LA
theadvocate.com

Child found dead from gunshot wound at New Iberia apartments; police say suspect is 14 years old

A child was found dead from a gunshot wound at a New Iberia apartment complex on Monday, and police say the suspect is a 14-year-old, KATC reports. The body of a juvenile was found Monday at the Iberia Village apartments at 502 W. Admiral Doyle Drive. The child’s age and identity have not been released by law enforcement. The New Iberia Police Department said the juvenile died of an apparent gunshot wound.
NEW IBERIA, LA
theadvocate.com

One victim has died after shooting in Crowley, police say

A juvenile victim has died from his wounds and a second victim is in “moderate condition” after a shooting Tuesday in Crowley, police said. The shooting occured late Tuesday in the 1700 block of Marcel Thomas Street, where Crowley Police said they were called around 11:30 p.m. The area is near the eastern entrance of the Westwood Subdivision.
CROWLEY, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Police in Louisiana Arrest One and are Seeking Another After a Search Finds 120 Fentanyl pills, suspected meth, marijuana, and 2 firearms

Police in Louisiana Arrest One and are Seeking Another After a Search Finds 120 Fentanyl pills, suspected meth, marijuana, and 2 firearms. Jennings, Louisiana – One man has been arrested, and police are seeking another after narcotics detectives with the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Police executed a search warrant in Jennings, Louisiana, and discovered 120 fentanyl pills, 4 ounces of suspected meth, 1.2 pounds of marijuana, and two firearms.
JENNINGS, LA
theadvocate.com

Woman shot while sitting inside vehicle in Opelousas

A woman was shot while sitting inside a vehicle in Opelousas Monday night. Opelousas police officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 200 block of Elementary Lane around 7 p.m. and found a woman suffering multiple gunshot wounds. Investigators determined she was sitting in a parked vehicle when an unknown suspect or suspects fired multiple rounds into the vehicle, the department said.
OPELOUSAS, LA
theadvocate.com

Shooting victim, fleeing suspect wounded in Lafayette early morning gunfire, chase incidents

Louisiana State Police early Monday were investigating an incident in which a Lafayette police officer was involved in a shooting that left a suspect wounded. In an issued statement, State Police said Lafayette police responded at 12:21 a.m. Monday to a “shots fired” call that occurred in the 100 block of Guilbeau Road. Officers said they attempted to stop a vehicle that sped by the scene, but the driver did not stop. The driver eventually stopped in the 400 block of Marilyn Drive, and two occupants fled on foot from the scene.
LAFAYETTE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy