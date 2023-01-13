'We’re seeing it in every type of drug': Duson sees four fentanyl overdoses, two deaths, in two weeks

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
38-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Possession of Drugs, Stolen Firearm, and Other Crimes
38-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Possession of Drugs, Stolen Firearms, and Other Crimes. Jeff Davis Parish, Louisiana – A man has been arrested in Louisiana suspected of multiple drug and weapon charges after a search of his vehicle revealed cocaine, meth, marijuana, and a stolen firearm. The Jeff...
2 dead, 2 hospitalized following fentanyl overdoses in Duson
DUSON, La (KLFY) Two people died and two others were taken to a hospital after suspected overdoses, likely fentanyl, in Duson. Police Chief Kip Judice said officers had to administer two doses of Narcan to one of the people who overdosed, the second person was taken to the hospital by a family member. By the […]
Arrest made after man allegedly shoots gun at landlord’s home in Acadia Parish
ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) A second suspect is now in custody following a string of drive-by shootings in Acadia Parish. Skylar Lejune, 20 and Skyla Stutes, 22 have been arrested and face multiple charges. Sheriff KP Gibson says through an investigation both suspects were found to be connected. “In the first incident our suspects left […]
1 Conviction, 1 Indictment Handed Down in 2 Separate Opelousas Murders
OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL News) - Two murder cases are moving forward as the respective juries have made their decisions as announced by the St. Landry Parish District Attorney's Office. Opelousas Man Found Guilty of Murdering Victim at Motel. 45-year-old Antoine Denton of Opelousas has been found guilty of second degree...
14-year-old suspect in teen's slaying in custody following overnight two-parish manhunt
New Iberia Police announced Wednesday that they have a 14-year-old suspect in custody in connection to the Monday slaying of another child. The arrest came after a search through two parishes. Lafayette Police said they received information that the boy was in Lafayette, and they had a description of the...
Acadia Crime Stoppers: Help needed solving shooting in Crowley
Detectives with the Crowley Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance with a shooting. This incident occurred on January 10th, 2023, at approximately 10:30 p.m.
Vidrine is arrested for stolen four-wheeler
Sheriff Charles R. Guillory, of the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office releases the following:. On the 17 th of January 2023 the Evangeline Parish Sheriff Departments Patrol Division stopped a four- wheeler on LA. 10. Upon coming into contact with the driver it was learned that he had just stolen the.
Eunice Police Arrests report
The following are arrests by Eunice Police. January 12 Bobby Chapman, 64, 200 block of Bollich Road, Eunice. Stop sign and yield signs, resisting an officer, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, driver’s license suspension, revocation of license, switched license plate and no insurance.
One victim has died after shooting in Crowley, police say
A juvenile victim has died from his wounds and a second victim is in “moderate condition” after a shooting Tuesday in Crowley, police said. The shooting occured late Tuesday in the 1700 block of Marcel Thomas Street, where Crowley Police said they were called around 11:30 p.m. The area is near the eastern entrance of the Westwood Subdivision.
UPDATE: Arrest made in Lafayette High incident
Lafayette High had again been evacuated because of a threat on social media. The all-clear was given around 10:30 a.m.
Family of Lafayette murder victim speaks on suspect’s long criminal history
Michelle Breaux, Meagan Goins' mother-in-law, who is not related to the suspect, said Goins was a giving person who didn't deserve what happened to her.
Police in Louisiana Arrest One and are Seeking Another After a Search Finds 120 Fentanyl pills, suspected meth, marijuana, and 2 firearms
Police in Louisiana Arrest One and are Seeking Another After a Search Finds 120 Fentanyl pills, suspected meth, marijuana, and 2 firearms. Jennings, Louisiana – One man has been arrested, and police are seeking another after narcotics detectives with the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Police executed a search warrant in Jennings, Louisiana, and discovered 120 fentanyl pills, 4 ounces of suspected meth, 1.2 pounds of marijuana, and two firearms.
Washington Teen Dies in a Crash on I-49 Near Opelousas, Louisiana
A 17-year-old was killed Monday night in a crash on I-49.
Woman shot while sitting inside vehicle in Opelousas
A woman was shot while sitting inside a vehicle in Opelousas Monday night. Opelousas police officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 200 block of Elementary Lane around 7 p.m. and found a woman suffering multiple gunshot wounds. Investigators determined she was sitting in a parked vehicle when an unknown suspect or suspects fired multiple rounds into the vehicle, the department said.
Major vehicle crash involving 18-wheeler and pickup truck
Officials are currently investigating a major vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler and pickup truck that occurred on Darnall Road and Highway 90 E.
UPDATE: Police say guards were down, driver drove around them
Lafayette Police are investigating a crash involving a train and 18- wheeler that took place Monday, January 16, 2023.
Shooting victim, fleeing suspect wounded in Lafayette early morning gunfire, chase incidents
Louisiana State Police early Monday were investigating an incident in which a Lafayette police officer was involved in a shooting that left a suspect wounded. In an issued statement, State Police said Lafayette police responded at 12:21 a.m. Monday to a “shots fired” call that occurred in the 100 block of Guilbeau Road. Officers said they attempted to stop a vehicle that sped by the scene, but the driver did not stop. The driver eventually stopped in the 400 block of Marilyn Drive, and two occupants fled on foot from the scene.
