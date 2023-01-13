ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SOLVE Oregon to host Portland MLK Jr. Day clean-up event

By Emily Burris, Travis Teich
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) – Those wanting to give back to the community on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, on Jan. 16, can volunteer with SOLVE to help keep Portland clean and green.

The environmental non-profit is hosting several clean-up events including one at Irving Park –focusing on the neighborhood and branching out onto MLK Boulevard, SOLVE Oregon CEO Kris Carico said.

Looking ahead to April, National Volunteer Month, SOLVE is hosting more volunteer opportunities from planting native trees and shrubs and litter removal to restoration activities.

SOLVE expects about 300 volunteers Monday, in what Carico says, is their biggest clean-up event.

