KMBC.com
Family and friends of Brandon Herring still pushing for answers six years after he was murdered
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A local family is still pushing for accountability and justice after their son and father was murdered. Brandon Herring was 21 years old when he was found dead in Swope Park. Six years later, his friends and family gathered in the same park to remember his life.
Paying it Forward to a man who keeps Troost Lake Park clean
Jonnie Lee and his team of volunteers work every weekend to keep Troost Lake Park litter-free
KMBC.com
29 ‘neglected’ Cass County dogs officially in Humane Society of Missouri custody
CASS COUNTY, Mo. — Twenty-nine dogs a judge deemed in ‘neglected’ condition are now in the full legal custody of the Humane Society of Missouri after deputies seized them from a property south of Pleasant Hill in December. The development comes after their former owner Kalen K....
Driver, students escape injury after school bus erupts in flames in Kansas City
The driver and all the students escaped injury after a school bus caught fire on Tuesday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri.
7 Kansas City Area Apartments That Are Under $700 a Month
Kansas City, Mo. - The Kansas City area generally enjoys a cost of living that's a little lower than much of the rest of the country. However, if you ask a lot of renters in the metro, they might tell you otherwise.
Kansas City couple welcomes rare set of triplets at University Health
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A Kansas City couple just hit the genetic lottery when they welcomed newborn triplets this week. Adrienne and Alim Blenford are now the proud parents of naturally conceived triplets — who could be identical as well. The couple, who already had four children, are...
Missing KCMO woman last seen leaving hospital on Jan. 11 located
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, have located a woman who was last seen leaving the hospital on Jan. 11.
KMBC.com
Amber Alert issued for 8-month-old taken at gunpoint from Kansas City, Missouri
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department has issued an Amber Alert for a missing 8-month-old taken from her mother's home at gunpoint. Authorities are searching for 8-month-old Malani Avery, last seen wearing pink shorts, a white tank top, and wrapped in a pink blanket. Police...
KMBC.com
School bus catches fire, burns completely, Tuesday afternoon in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A scary fire broke out in Kansas City on Tuesday afternoon. A school bus caught fire and was completely engulfed in flames near Wornall Road and Ward Parkway. No injuries have been reported to the driver and or any students who might have been on...
KMBC.com
Press box at Kansas City area school sprayed with racist and vulgar graffiti
STILWELL, Kan. — A Kansas City area high school's football field was trashed and vandalized with offensive language on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The Blue Valley School District is responding as they try to track down the suspect. Tuesday afternoon, Overland Park police are still trying to find...
New Wood & Steel Coaster at Missouri Theme Park Stands 74 Ft High
A new (but not original) roller coaster is coming to World of Fun in Kansas City taking riders on a 2,428-foot journey. What I mean about almost original is that the Zambezi Zinger roller coast is a remake of a coaster that used to be in service. The old coaster was part of the Zambezi Adventure Safaris which went out of business just before the turn of the century. According to worldsoffun.com,
Suspects still on the run after Missouri home invasion, drive-by shooting and chase
A home invasion in Blue Springs leads to a drive-by shooting in Independence then a high-speed chase down Interstate 435.
KMBC.com
KCKPD and Churches United for Justice team up violence prevention initiative
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A faith-based group announced plans to prevent violent crime in Kansas City, Kansas, on Monday. Churches United for Justice is teaming with the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department on an initiative called Group Violence Intervention or GVI. The announcement was made during a Martin Luther...
KMBC.com
Apartment resident pleads for help moving after water problems
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Aaron Blanford says it is time to move after 17 years at Kansas City’s Stonegate Meadows apartment complex. He no longer trusts the water pipes in his apartment. The kitchen sink shakes when the water is turned on. His shower floor is warped due...
KMBC.com
The city of Lenex unveils new skate park design
LENEXA, Kan. — The City of Lenexa is on track to rebuild its decades-old skate park by the end of 2023. The city announced Wednesday that community input has shaped plans for a new skate park that were presented at a city council meeting on Jan. 3, 2023. Located...
Kansas City police investigating shooting death of man Tuesday night
Kansas City, Missouri, homicide detectives are looking for the killer of a 24-year-old man found shot in a car at an apartment complex.
KMBC.com
Paseo Academy basketball team faces racist remarks from student at game in Richmond
RICHMOND, Mo. — The Kansas City Public School District and Richmond R-XVI School District have confirmed that the Paseo Academy of Fine and Performing Arts boys basketball team faced racist and derogatory remarks at their game on Tuesday. KCPS released a letter from interim superintendent Dr. Jennifer Collier Wednesday...
KMBC.com
Police seeking surveillance in Blue Springs home invasion, Independence shooting and police chase
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — Police are asking the public to check their surveillance video after a home invasion and police chase that wound through several areas of eastern Jackson County, Missouri. Blue Springs police said this started as a home invasion. Officers were dispatched to the 9000 block of...
KMBC.com
Leads being pursued after racist, antisemitic, and homophobic vandalism at Blue Valley High School
STILWELL, Kan. — Several leads are being pursued after slurs described as racist, antisemitic, and homophobic were spray-painted on the Blue Valley High football stadium press box. The damage, which included the break-in of the press box and furniture damage, was discovered Monday when school was out for Doctor...
KCTV 5
AMBER Alert canceled: Police locate missing 8-month-old girl, look for suspect
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - On Wednesday, the Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an AMBER Alert after an 8-month-old was taken from her mother’s house. During an afternoon press conference, the police department said the missing and endangered child had been found safe. The AMBER Alert has been canceled.
