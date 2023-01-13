ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KICK AM 1530

New Wood & Steel Coaster at Missouri Theme Park Stands 74 Ft High

A new (but not original) roller coaster is coming to World of Fun in Kansas City taking riders on a 2,428-foot journey. What I mean about almost original is that the Zambezi Zinger roller coast is a remake of a coaster that used to be in service. The old coaster was part of the Zambezi Adventure Safaris which went out of business just before the turn of the century. According to worldsoffun.com,
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

The city of Lenex unveils new skate park design

LENEXA, Kan. — The City of Lenexa is on track to rebuild its decades-old skate park by the end of 2023. The city announced Wednesday that community input has shaped plans for a new skate park that were presented at a city council meeting on Jan. 3, 2023. Located...
LENEXA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy