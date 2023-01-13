ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

AD Mitchell leaves Georgia football with a legacy of big contributions

Georgia football fans may not be happy that wide receiver AD Mitchell has decided to enter the transfer portal, but he still leaves Athens with a legacy. It was reported today that Georgia wide receiver Adonai Mitchell would be entering the transfer portal after two seasons with the Bulldogs. The news had been rumored for a couple of days, but it was made official this afternoon.
ATHENS, GA
