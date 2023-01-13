ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston Gathers for MLK Memorial Events

Many of Boston's notables gathered on Monday to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., first in the city's first seated memorial breakfast event since the start of the pandemic, then at Boston University's annual celebration of the lives of King and his wife, Coretta Scott King. Monday caps off an...
BOSTON, MA
PHOTOS: Truck ‘Storrowed' on Snowy Monday in Boston

A rental truck was "Storrowed" in Boston's Back Bay Monday morning, with images from the scene showing some damage to the vehicle's roof. No one appeared to be injured in the accident, which came with snow falling around Boston. The truck was "Storrowed" at the Fenway exit of Storrow Drive.
BOSTON, MA
Luxe Life: Boston Has a New Trendy Milkshake at The Langham

This new milkshake features vanilla ice cream, orange compound, fresh ginger and whole milk topped with a butter waffle cookie, vanilla macaroons, whipped cream, gold and orange sprinkles, white chocolate sticks, blood orange chip and candies ginger. The flavor is very similar to an orange creamsicle. All guests have to...
BOSTON, MA
Dozens Rally at Mass. Library to Support Drag Story Hour

More than 100 people demonstrated outside the main public library in Fall River, Massachusetts, on Saturday, wearing rainbow-colored masks and waving LGBTQ+ flags in support of the library's monthly "Drag Storytime" event. The group came out as a response to a smaller protest of the drag event, NBC affiliate WJAR...
FALL RIVER, MA
2 Teens Arrested on Bus After Stabbing Near Boston Common

A pair of teenagers were arrested over a stabbing next to Boston Common Sunday night, police said. The 17- and 13-year-old boys, both of Boston, were taken into custody by officers on an MBTA bus several blocks down Tremont Street, the Boston Police Department said Monday. The department was called...
BOSTON, MA
Man Charged With Groping Crewmember Cleaning Bathroom on Cruise to Boston

A man has been indicted for allegedly groping a cruise ship worker as they sailed from Iceland to Boston this summer, federal prosecutors in Massachusetts said Saturday. Daniel Farias, of Bloomington, Minnesota, allegedly groped the crewmember while the man was cleaning a bathroom early in the morning of Aug. 30, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts.
BOSTON, MA
Man Arrested in Cold Case Murder of Boston Mom

Authorities have announced an arrest in the murder of a Boston mom more than 15 years ago. Boston police say David Pena, 33, was arrested in Florida. Members of the department's fugitive unit traveled to the Baker County Detention Center in Macclenny, Florida on Saturday, for Pena's rendition to Massachusetts.
BOSTON, MA
Person Hospitalized After Dorchester Shooting

A person was taken to the hospital Sunday after being shot in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, police said. Boston police were called to Dorchester Avenue and Devine Way around 5:13 p.m. for a reported shooting. Responding officers found one victim, who was taken to a local hospital with what are believed...
BOSTON, MA
Major Water Main Break in Boston Causes Flooding

Boston authorities are responding to a major water main break in the Jamaica Plain neighborhood of Boston on Saturday morning. Boston Water and Sewer has been struggling to shut off water since a 36 inch main broke around three o’clock this morning in Jamaica Plain. The water rushing down Heath Street for several hours, shutting down side streets including Round Hill street, Mindon Street and Gay Head Street.
BOSTON, MA
Police Searching for Brookfield Woman Missing 6 Days

01/16/23 UPDATE: Worcester County DA Joseph Early held a news conference Monday afternoon where he discussed the widening search for Brittany Tee. State and local police are seeking assistance from the public in locating a 35-year-old woman from Brookfield, Massachusetts, who has been missing for nearly a week. Brittany Tee...
BROOKFIELD, MA
‘Tragic Loss': 16-Year-Old Mass. High School Student Killed in Car Crash

A high school student in Taunton, Massachusetts, was killed in a car crash Sunday morning, officials announced. "It is with deep regret that I inform you all that we have had a student pass away unexpectedly this morning, Jan. 15., in a tragic automobile crash," Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School Superintendent Alexandre Magalhaes shared in a statement that was posted to the school's website.
TAUNTON, MA
Man Shot in Worcester; No Arrests

A man was hospitalized Sunday after a shooting in Worcester, Massachusetts. Worcester police say they were called to Main Street around 11:15 a.m. where they found a 22-year-old man had been shot. The victim was taken to a local hospital. There was no immediate update on his condition. There was...
WORCESTER, MA
Icy Roads Cause Slick Driving Conditions, Multiple Crashes Monday

It's hard to believe we're in mid-January and we've had so little snow, but parts of New England saw snowfall Sunday into Monday, and a few inches accumulated, depending on where you live. Duxbury, Massachusetts, was near the top of the list with about 4.5" of snow. Duxbury resident Amy...
DUXBURY, MA
Teen Dead, 1 Hurt When Pickup Rolls Over in Berkley, Officials Say

UPDATE (Saturday, Jan. 15, 6:55 p.m.): One of the occupants of the vehicle, a 16-year-old from Rehoboth, died in the crash, prosecutors said. Two people were severely injured after a crash in Berkley, Massachusetts, on Sunday morning, and one later died, officials said. The pickup truck crashed on Myricks Street...
BERKLEY, MA
Police Searching for Missing 33-Year-Old Framingham Woman

Police in Framingham, Massachusetts are asking for the public's help in finding a woman who was last seen on Thursday. According to police, 33-year-old Madeline DeShazo, of Framingham, may have left in her black Honda CRV with a Washington state license plate on January 12. Police say she may be in danger due to health reasons.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Freezing Rain, Snow May Impact Driving, MassDOT Warns

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation issued a storm advisory to travelers due to freezing rain and possible snow through the holiday weekend. Our First Alert weather team's forecast says that the most snow is set to fall over the Cape and southeastern Massachusetts Sunday morning, thanks to a coastal low developing in the Atlantic, but up to two inches are possible from the coast to Worcester later on as well.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

