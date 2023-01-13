Read full article on original website
There is optimism that two Bucks stars will return the lineup Saturday
NBA Insider Shams Charania reported on FanDuel TV that the Milwaukee Bucks are “optimistic” that both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton will be able to play in the team’s next game Saturday in Cleveland. Jrue Holiday has been holding down the fort for the Bucks since last Thursday in Miami, and the team has gone 2-2 in the four games Antetokounmpo has missed.
Best NBA prop bets today (Fade Isaac Okoro, back Aaron Gordon on Wednesday)
One of the best ways to bet on the NBA is through prop bets, and there are two players I have my eye on for Wednesday night’s action. Aaron Gordon and the Denver Nuggets are in the second game of a back-to-back, but that could give some value for the forward to have a big game.
Lakers fans can get a great laugh out of Clippers’ rumored trade target
The speculation around the NBA trade deadline has been frustrating thus far for Los Angeles Lakers fans. Even though the team has shown potential in recent weeks, the front office seemingly does not think this team is good enough to make a splashy trade that could make them a contender.
Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss
BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
Alabama Basketball: Countdown to March Madness Selection Sunday
Why start a countdown now for Alabama Basketball and Selection Sunday? Not for another 52 days will Alabama Crimson Tide fans know Alabama’s seed and opening round location. But in this nearly unprecedented season, we already know one thing. The 2022-23 Alabama Crimson Tide will be an NCAA Tournament team.
NFL playoff upset pick for divisional round (Jags are top prediction)
The divisional round of the NFL Playoffs is here, arguably the best weekend of football of the year. There are four games on the board this week, so we have fewer options to find an upset pick. Last week, I gave you two. The Giants successfully upset the Vikings, and I was oh so close to calling the Dolphins upsetting the Bills.
Patrick Mahomes’ ATS record is terrible as a big favorite
Patrick Mahomes does a lot of things on the football field that’ll make your jaw drop. The one thing he appears unable to do, however, is pad bettor’s pockets when the Chiefs are a big favorite. Over the past three seasons, Mahomes is 11-18 against the spread when...
Staley looks ahead to Chargers' offseason after tough exit
Brandon Staley's status that he would remain coach of the Los Angeles Chargers was a source of debate among fans and commentators during the past two weeks
