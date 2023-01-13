ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
There is optimism that two Bucks stars will return the lineup Saturday

NBA Insider Shams Charania reported on FanDuel TV that the Milwaukee Bucks are “optimistic” that both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton will be able to play in the team’s next game Saturday in Cleveland. Jrue Holiday has been holding down the fort for the Bucks since last Thursday in Miami, and the team has gone 2-2 in the four games Antetokounmpo has missed.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss

BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
TAMPA, FL
