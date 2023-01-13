National Guard unit from Chico assist in Randall Road Debris Basin storm prep

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– A National Guard unit from Chico is assisting in the processing debris basin material at Randall Road Debris Basin to prepare the basin for future storms.

The guard will remain in the area for the incoming weeks as work continues 24/7.

"Each member of the National Guard that has been deployed to the Randall Road Debris Basin has left their family and homes so they can help us protect ours. I want to thank every one of them for their service and helping keep residents and visitors to the Montecito community safe," said First District Supervisor Das Williams.

