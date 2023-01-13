Pamela Anderson Tells Her Story

After multiple trips down the aisle, Pamela Anderson is learning to fly solo. "Right now it's really good for me to be alone for the first time," Anderson, 55, shares in a new interview with CBS Sunday Morning ahead of the release of her new memoir, Love Pamela ,and Netflix documentary, Pamela: A Love Story, both of which are out later this month. "People are in and out of my life, or people come into my life, and I thought, the common denominator in all these relationships is me. So, I need to work on that."

3 DAYS AGO