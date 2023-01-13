Read full article on original website
Loving Living Local: Springfield Clinic
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Watch this Loving Living Local segment and learn about weight loss surgery with Springfield Clinic.
Langfelder Invokes Moore Case At King Day Breakfast
Springfield has commemorated Martin Luther King Day with several traditional observances. A number of dignitaries turned out for the annual King Day breakfast at the Wyndham City Centre, including U.S. Senator Dick Durbin and Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski. Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder referenced the recent death of Earl Moore, Jr., and...
One of the 10 Best Bowls of Chili in the US is in Illinois
The restaurant that made the list is located in central Illinois and has been around for over 75 years, and they are famously known for its delicious bowls of chili. A website called thedailymeal.com created a list called These 25 Restaurants Serve The Best Chili in America, and The Chili Parlor in Springfield, Illinois ranks 8th on the list. What makes the chili at The Chili Parlor one of the ten best chilis in the USA? On the site they say...
First responders offered free movie in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – A Decatur furniture store showed its appreciation for first responders on Saturday night. They partnered with Lincoln Square Theater to offer a free showing of “Cool Hand Luke.” It’s Cohn Furniture’s way of saying thank you to all those who serve as well as city and county employees. It was the […]
Former Springfield Resident Winning Big On Jeopardy!
A former Springfield resident is cashing in big on the game show “Jeopardy!”. Yogesh Raut has won nearly $100,000 in three consecutive days of appearances on the show, which airs locally on WAND-TV. The next episode featuring him airs Monday. Raut moved to Springfield with his family when...
Girl Scouts prepare for 2023 cookie season and introduce a new cookie
BLOOMINGTON Ill. (WMBD) — Hundreds of Central Illinois Girl Scouts gathered in Bloomington today to discuss their 2023 season. This year they’re introducing a new cookie called Raspberry Rally that will be available through online order only. The CEO of Girl Scouts of Central Illinois Pam Kovacevich said...
Events Planned To Mark Martin Luther King Day In Springfield
Multiple events in Springfield will commemorate Martin Luther King Day on Monday. The annual King Day breakfast at the Wyndham City Centre Monday will feature a keynote speech from a descendant of Free Frank McWorter, a freed slave who founded the town of New Philadelphia, Illinois, in the 1830s. The...
Decatur community celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy
January 16, 2023- Community members, leaders, and law enforcement honored the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by participating in the 37th Annual Freedom March. The march began at Mueller Park. Participants proceeded to the Decatur Civic Center, where a program celebrating Dr. King took place. The celebration was coordinated by a subcommittee of the Decatur Human Relations Commission.
Downtown Springfield High-Rise Vacant, In Need Of Repairs
A downtown Springfield high-rise office building that has stood for nearly a century is now sitting vacant… and its future is uncertain. The 12-story building at 5th and Monroe once housed the Ridgely Farmers State Bank, the only Springfield bank to fail during the Great Depression. It has in recent years housed state offices, but the last state tenant moved out months ago.
Macon County Health Department Public Health Administrator announces resignation
MACON COUNTY, (WAND)-The Macon County Health Department Public Health Administrator, Brandi Binkley submitted her resignation to the the Board of Health on January 11, 2023. Binkley told WAND her last day will be February 7, 2023 and that she will be leaving for another job opportunity. Binkley has been with...
Illinois woman receives service award for helping child in crash
LEROY, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington woman who stopped to help a child after a deadly car crash in November has been given the LeRoy Police Department’s Citizen Public Service Award, according to the department’s Facebook page. Alissa Cole of Bloomington was driving on I-74 on Nov....
Good Samaritan Inn launches donut business
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Good Samaritan Inn in Decatur has launched Do Good Donuts. The Good Samaritan Inn's kitchen is busy with workers frying up fresh donuts every Friday morning. Do Good Donuts started when Executive Director Nicky Besser noticed that Decatur was "donut undeserved". "It started as a...
Normal council expected to vote on next steps for housing developments
Two proposals to move forward with planned housing developments come before the Normal Town Council on Tuesday. On the agenda are a final plat for three Weldon Reserve houses on Beech Street, and an annexation agreement that sets aside nearby property for Carden Springs, a complex of garden-style apartments and townhouses.
Central Illinois events celebrating Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Martin Luther King Jr. Day is an American federal holiday marking the birthday of one of the most prominent leaders during the Civil Rights Movement. Many Central Illinois communities are celebrating the day with special events. Countywide Celebration at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts Krannert Center, UrbanaJan. 15: 4:30 – […]
Investigation for mysterious lemur ongoing
Bloomington, Ill. (WMBD) — The investigation to find out the origins of King Julian the ring-tailed lemur is still ongoing. He is currently being quarantined at the Miller Park Zoo in Bloomington. King Julian was found Thursday morning in a Bloomington family’s garage, far from Madagascar where lemurs are...
Family of Earl Moore Jr. hires Ben Crump
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A nationally renowned civil rights attorney will represent a case in central Illinois. The family of Earl Moore Jr. has hired Ben Crump for their legal defense team, along with Bob Hilliard of Hilliard Martinez Gonzales. Crump previously represented the families of Ahmaud Arbery, Trayvon Martin, George Floyd, and Breonna Taylor […]
Egg prices affecting small businesses in Central Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Egg prices have more than doubled in just a month and with that increase comes a struggle for small businesses. “Compared to last year, it’s about a 30% increase so far,” said part owner of Le Bakery Kevin Palermo. “Having the eggs go...
Forgotten Illinois 50’s-Themed Diner Has Been Vacant for a Decade
Most abandoned locations tend to see decay rather quickly once they're emptied out. That's not the case for a forgotten 50's-themed diner in Illinois that's still in decent shape after more than a decade of being forgotten. The YouTube channel Decaying Midwest investigated this lonely diner in the past year...
Active Weather Pattern: Two Storms Set to Impact Central Illinois This Week
Peoria, Ill (WMBD) — After a quiet weekend the weather pattern is turning active again as two storm systems are set to impact Central Illinois bringing rain, storms, and perhaps and little snow. Key Takeaways. Sunday night – Monday (Storm One) Rain develops Sunday night and continues through...
UPDATE: Missing, endangered Atlanta, IL teen found
UPDATE 3:36 P.M. - Atlanta, Illinois Police say Remington has been found. ATLANTA, Ill (25 News Now) - Police in Atlanta, Illinois are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing, endangered juvenile. 17-year-old Emma E. Remington is a white female who is 5 foot 3 inches and...
