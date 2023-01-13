Read full article on original website
With C.J. Stroud departing, Ohio State has one of the most interesting quarterback competitions in some time
Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud made fans and professional personnel across the country wait longer than expected, generating some rumors and interesting conversation in the process, but finally announced on Monday that he was headed to the NFL Draft. After two years as the Buckeyes’ starting quarterback, this decision should come as no surprise to anyone, as Stroud is likely to be a top-10 pick this spring.
Possible destinations for 5-star QB Jaden Rashada after break with Florida
Pittsburgh (Calif.) High 247Sports quarterback Jaden Rashada will no longer be playing his college football at Florida, as 247Sports' Brandon Huffman reports the five-star passer has officially filed for a release of the Letter of Intent he signed with the Gators in December. Assuming Florida grants Rashada his eventual release,...
Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State lost to Purdue
This year's Michigan State-Purdue game at Breslin Center finished like the last year's, with a standout player making the game-winning shot in the final seconds. Last February, it was Tyson Walker nailing the go-ahead 3-pointer over Purdue big man Trevion Williams. Monday afternoon in East Lansing, it was Purdue center Zach Edey returning the favor, flipping in the winning bucket with 2 seconds to play, giving the Boilermakers a 64-63 victory.
Watch: UNC Commitment Drake Powell Highlight Reel
PITTSBORO, N.C. --- Class of 2024 forward Drake Powell was the first member of UNC's now-loaded 2024 class when he committed to the Tar Heels on Sept. 8, 2022. At 6-foot-5, 190-pounds, Powell is ranked No. 50 in the 2024 class and is the No. 15 small forward -- for now. His stock is climbing, as the Pittsboro (N.C.) Northwood standout is averaging 20.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game this season to lead the 13-2 Charger team.
Wisconsin's game against Northwestern on Saturday unlikely
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Badgers likely won't be traveling to Evanston, Illinois, this weekend. After a 63-60 victory over Penn State on Tuesday, Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard told reporters that he "doesn’t think" his team's road contest against Northwestern will happen on Saturday. The Wildcats are...
Deion Sanders says cold weather on official visit to Georgia deterred him from considering Bulldogs as player
Timing is everything. And timing is what Deion Sanders says played a factor in him removing Georgia from consideration as a recruit before the NFL legend ultimately landed at Florida State. Sanders, now the head coach at Colorado, told Rich Eisen that he was turned off by Georgia due to frigid weather that hit Athens during his official visit to campus in the 1980s. Sanders grew up in South Florida, and the idea of not having year-round warm weather — or at the very least, mild winters — was apparently a dealbreaker for Sanders.
Darius Miles' attorney releases statement after murder arrest
Former Alabama men's basketball player Darius Miles released a statement through his defense attorney after he was arrested on a capital murder charge Sunday in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Miles, a junior, was one of two men charged in a fatal shooting that took place on The Strip in Tuscaloosa early Sunday...
Ranking the top five instant impact early enrollee freshmen
The next wave of Miami Hurricanes arrived on Sunday with the spring semester starting this week at UM. UM welcomed 13 early enrollee freshmen on Sunday with two more, OL Francis Mauigoa and TE Riley Williams, expected to enroll next week after participating in the Poly Bowl. The following early...
Arkansas Offensive Coordinator Search Hot Board
Kendal Briles is leaving his position as the Arkansas offensive coordinator after three seasons to take on the same role at national championship runner-up TCU. Who is in line to replace him?
Watch: Josh Pate calls Iowa a 'mystery team' heading into 2023
The Hawkeyes are hoping to do an overhaul on their offensive production after a lackluster performance in 2022. Iowa has added five transfer so far through the NCAA Transfer Portal including Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara, Wisconsin quarterback Deacon Hill, Michigan tight end Erick All, Saganaw State offensive tackle Daijon Parker and Charleston Southern wide receiver Seth Anderson.
Rick Barnes updates the status of Santiago Vescovi and Tyreke Key
STARKVILLE, MISS — No. 9 Tennessee was able to knock off Mississippi State 70-59 inside of Humphrey Coliseum on Tuesday night to rebound from its first loss of conference play over the weekend. The Vols, who trailed by as many as nine points in the first half, outscored the...
Oregon sees redshirt freshman defensive lineman transfer
Oregon's football program has a loaded defensive line position group, making it highly likely multiple players at this position group will look to transfer to find more playing time. That day has come. Redshirt freshman defensive lineman Keanu Williams is the latest Oregon Duck to enter the NCAA Transfer portal....
How IU basketball transfers are performing at new schools midway through the season
The current era of the transfer portal is unavoidable for every college program, and Indiana is no exception. While the Hoosiers have benefitted from the transfer portal with players such as Miller Kopp and Xavier Johnson, IU has also been a victim of numerous departures over the years. Currently, Indiana...
Kentucky Mr. Football gets walk-on opportunity at Louisville
New University of Louisville football coach Jeff Brohm won the 1988 Kentucky Mr. Football award and his brother, Brian, the new offensive coordinator for the Cardinals claimed the same award after his brilliant high school career in 2003. Louisville has had four other former Mr. Football winners play for the...
Outgoing Tennessee TE announces transfer commitment
Another one of Tennessee’s entries into the NCAA transfer portal has announced a commitment to a new program. Tight end Miles Campbell, a former 247Sports four-star prospect who was a redshirt freshman for the Vols in 2022, revealed via social media on Tuesday that he had committed to North Carolina Central. Campbell went into the portal on the day the current window opened back in December after appearing in just one game during the regular season.
Kansas basketball: Media reacts to Jayhawks' loss at Kansas State
Buoyed by a hot shooting start — and a turnover-prone beginning for the Jayhawks — Kansas State raced out to a double-digit first-half lead that reached its peak at a 33-19 advantage. Kansas battled back to within five by halftime at 44-39, then took the lead at 58-57, with the two teams trading points back and forth from that point. The Jayhawks had a chance to win the game at the end of regulation and overtime, but lost the ball both times on turnovers.
Rutgers basketball recruiting class of 2024 now ranked No.3 in nation
Rutgers basketball is heating up in an unprecedented way. The team has powered its way to second place in the Big Ten with a 13-5 record. The wins are also coming on the recruiting trail as Rutgers now has the No.3-ranked recruiting class in the nation for the class of 2024. Four-star guard Dellquan Warren (Erie, Pa.) started off that class with a commitment just before the new year. Yesterday, he was joined by five-star forward Airious 'Ace' Bailey (Powder Springs, Ga.) who committed while on campus after Rutgers downed Ohio State in overtime.
The state of Oregon's QB room right now as the 2023 roster remains in flux
It can be hard to keep up with everything given all the roster turnover that now takes place in December and January. Because of that, it feels like an opportune time to provide some insight into how each position group stacks up at the current moment. Over the next week...
Big second half leads Kentucky past Georgia
LEXINGTON - The Kentucky Wildcats overcame an eight-point halftime deficit to pick up its second straight win as it defeated the Georgia Bulldogs 85-71 at Rupp Arena Tuesday night. Kentucky improved to 12-6 overall on the year and 3-3 in conference play with the victory. "I told Mike [White] prior...
Reviewing the 2023 recruiting class: What did Iowa do at running back?
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and the Hawkeyes' staff inked another solid class last month as the Hawkeyes signed their first wave of signees in the early signing period as part of the 2023 cycle. HawkeyeInsider.com will go position by position to break down Iowa's 2023 class and what this group could provide for the future.
