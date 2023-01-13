ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Related
247Sports

With C.J. Stroud departing, Ohio State has one of the most interesting quarterback competitions in some time

Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud made fans and professional personnel across the country wait longer than expected, generating some rumors and interesting conversation in the process, but finally announced on Monday that he was headed to the NFL Draft. After two years as the Buckeyes’ starting quarterback, this decision should come as no surprise to anyone, as Stroud is likely to be a top-10 pick this spring.
COLUMBUS, OH
Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State lost to Purdue

This year's Michigan State-Purdue game at Breslin Center finished like the last year's, with a standout player making the game-winning shot in the final seconds. Last February, it was Tyson Walker nailing the go-ahead 3-pointer over Purdue big man Trevion Williams. Monday afternoon in East Lansing, it was Purdue center Zach Edey returning the favor, flipping in the winning bucket with 2 seconds to play, giving the Boilermakers a 64-63 victory.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Watch: UNC Commitment Drake Powell Highlight Reel

PITTSBORO, N.C. --- Class of 2024 forward Drake Powell was the first member of UNC's now-loaded 2024 class when he committed to the Tar Heels on Sept. 8, 2022. At 6-foot-5, 190-pounds, Powell is ranked No. 50 in the 2024 class and is the No. 15 small forward -- for now. His stock is climbing, as the Pittsboro (N.C.) Northwood standout is averaging 20.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game this season to lead the 13-2 Charger team.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Wisconsin's game against Northwestern on Saturday unlikely

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Badgers likely won't be traveling to Evanston, Illinois, this weekend. After a 63-60 victory over Penn State on Tuesday, Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard told reporters that he "doesn’t think" his team's road contest against Northwestern will happen on Saturday. The Wildcats are...
MADISON, WI
Deion Sanders says cold weather on official visit to Georgia deterred him from considering Bulldogs as player

Timing is everything. And timing is what Deion Sanders says played a factor in him removing Georgia from consideration as a recruit before the NFL legend ultimately landed at Florida State. Sanders, now the head coach at Colorado, told Rich Eisen that he was turned off by Georgia due to frigid weather that hit Athens during his official visit to campus in the 1980s. Sanders grew up in South Florida, and the idea of not having year-round warm weather — or at the very least, mild winters — was apparently a dealbreaker for Sanders.
ATHENS, GA
Ranking the top five instant impact early enrollee freshmen

The next wave of Miami Hurricanes arrived on Sunday with the spring semester starting this week at UM. UM welcomed 13 early enrollee freshmen on Sunday with two more, OL Francis Mauigoa and TE Riley Williams, expected to enroll next week after participating in the Poly Bowl. The following early...
MIAMI, FL
Watch: Josh Pate calls Iowa a 'mystery team' heading into 2023

The Hawkeyes are hoping to do an overhaul on their offensive production after a lackluster performance in 2022. Iowa has added five transfer so far through the NCAA Transfer Portal including Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara, Wisconsin quarterback Deacon Hill, Michigan tight end Erick All, Saganaw State offensive tackle Daijon Parker and Charleston Southern wide receiver Seth Anderson.
IOWA CITY, IA
Oregon sees redshirt freshman defensive lineman transfer

Oregon's football program has a loaded defensive line position group, making it highly likely multiple players at this position group will look to transfer to find more playing time. That day has come. Redshirt freshman defensive lineman Keanu Williams is the latest Oregon Duck to enter the NCAA Transfer portal....
EUGENE, OR
Kentucky Mr. Football gets walk-on opportunity at Louisville

New University of Louisville football coach Jeff Brohm won the 1988 Kentucky Mr. Football award and his brother, Brian, the new offensive coordinator for the Cardinals claimed the same award after his brilliant high school career in 2003. Louisville has had four other former Mr. Football winners play for the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Outgoing Tennessee TE announces transfer commitment

Another one of Tennessee’s entries into the NCAA transfer portal has announced a commitment to a new program. Tight end Miles Campbell, a former 247Sports four-star prospect who was a redshirt freshman for the Vols in 2022, revealed via social media on Tuesday that he had committed to North Carolina Central. Campbell went into the portal on the day the current window opened back in December after appearing in just one game during the regular season.
NASHVILLE, TN
Kansas basketball: Media reacts to Jayhawks' loss at Kansas State

Buoyed by a hot shooting start — and a turnover-prone beginning for the Jayhawks — Kansas State raced out to a double-digit first-half lead that reached its peak at a 33-19 advantage. Kansas battled back to within five by halftime at 44-39, then took the lead at 58-57, with the two teams trading points back and forth from that point. The Jayhawks had a chance to win the game at the end of regulation and overtime, but lost the ball both times on turnovers.
MANHATTAN, KS
Rutgers basketball recruiting class of 2024 now ranked No.3 in nation

Rutgers basketball is heating up in an unprecedented way. The team has powered its way to second place in the Big Ten with a 13-5 record. The wins are also coming on the recruiting trail as Rutgers now has the No.3-ranked recruiting class in the nation for the class of 2024. Four-star guard Dellquan Warren (Erie, Pa.) started off that class with a commitment just before the new year. Yesterday, he was joined by five-star forward Airious 'Ace' Bailey (Powder Springs, Ga.) who committed while on campus after Rutgers downed Ohio State in overtime.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Big second half leads Kentucky past Georgia

LEXINGTON - The Kentucky Wildcats overcame an eight-point halftime deficit to pick up its second straight win as it defeated the Georgia Bulldogs 85-71 at Rupp Arena Tuesday night. Kentucky improved to 12-6 overall on the year and 3-3 in conference play with the victory. "I told Mike [White] prior...
LEXINGTON, KY
