Read full article on original website
Related
Wyoming bill would ban electric vehicle sales, gloat to Newsom about it
In a measure calling for a ban on the sale of electric cars, Wyoming GOP lawmakers asked that a copy of the measure be sent to Gavin Newsom.
SFGate
Arizona dad seeking answers after son dies in state care
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Richard Blodgett, a single father, was jailed on a drug charge when a worker from Arizona's child welfare agency delivered the news: His son was brain dead and on life support — just days after being taken into state custody. Blodgett screamed, cried and...
Nashville burger restaurants react to California chain In-N-Out's expansion
Will animal style-obsessed crowds forget their old standbys and flock to the shiny new California chain?
SFGate
Woman's body recovered from Arizona side of Colorado River
BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. (AP) — The body of an unidentified woman was recovered Tuesday from the Arizona side of the Colorado River, according to Bullhead City police. Police said someone called 911 about 7:30 a.m. and the body was found floating in the lagoon at the Palo Verde Meadows Estates.
Rainfall totals for parts of the Bay Area so far are staggering
The local reservoirs are filling up.
Over 7.5 feet of snow from California storm falls at UC lab in the Sierra
"It's still coming down hard out there," the lab said of the snow that's fallen over the past week.
SFGate
WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast
Kittitas Valley- Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow in the. evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows in the mid to upper. 20s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the...
SFGate
New slide covers Highway 1 south of Big Sur
Caltrans said late Sunday afternoon a new slide has covered both lanes of State Highway 1, just south of Mill Creek. The gates at Paul's Slide south of Big Sur remain closed and crews are responding to a new closure north of Lucia. Crews are continuing to evaluate the closure...
Comments / 0