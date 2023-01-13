ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, CA

Sam Bankman-Fried’s father, Joseph Bankman, lawyers up as FTX probe progresses

By Thomas Barrabi
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NGWRm_0kDseeXW00

Stanford law professor Joseph Bankman has reportedly lawyered up as the feds move forward with their probe into his disgraced son Sam Bankman-Fried’s doomed cryptocurrency empire.

Bankman, who purportedly leveraged his connections and legal expertise to advise his son on running FTX, has hired Sean Hecker of Kaplan Hecker and Fink LLP to represent him, according to Reuters .

Hecker’s bio on the firm’s website describes him as “an experienced trial lawyer whose practice focuses on white-collar criminal defense, government and internal investigations, complex civil litigation, and regulatory compliance.”

Bankman has not been charged with a crime or informed he’s under federal investigation, a source familiar with the situation told The Post.

However, his work at FTX has come under intense scrutiny since the platform declared bankruptcy.

While testifying on Capitol Hill last month, current FTX CEO John Ray confirmed that his team was “investigating” the role that Bankman and his wife , fellow Stanford law professor and Democratic operative Barbara Fried, played in the platform’s collapse.

Ray told lawmakers Bankman had given “legal advice” to his son at FTX and received cash payments from the company.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D2K4R_0kDseeXW00
Joseph Bankman was a key adviser at FTX.
Stanford University

“I don’t know if he actually had ‘employee’ status, but he certainly received payments, the family did receive payments,” Ray said.

Bankman was known to regularly accompany his son to meetings on Capitol Hill as the FTX founder sought to curry favor with lawmakers.

Here’s the latest coverage on the collapse of crypto giant FTX

The law professor also helped to guide the company’s philanthropic efforts and introduced his son to at least one influential investor, Orlando Bravo of the investment giant Thoma Bravo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vKxcb_0kDseeXW00
Barbara Fried is a well-known Democratic fundraiser.
Stanford University

A source told Reuters that Bankman had “personally recruited” Daniel Friedberg, who served as FTX’s chief regulatory officer. Friedberg has drawn intense scrutiny since The Post and other outlets reported on his ties to the infamous UltimateBet online poker cheating scandal.

After FTX’s bankruptcy, Friedberg reportedly began cooperating with the feds on their investigation into Bankman-Fried.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uIWOU_0kDseeXW00
SBF has been under house arrest at his parents’ home.

The Post has reached out to Hecker and a representative of Bankman-Fried’s parents for comment.

Fried was not on FTX’s payroll. However, Bankman-Fried made political contributions to the Democratic advocacy network that Fried oversaw.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21ey9l_0kDseeXW00
Barbara Fried is also a law professor.
Getty Images

Bankman-Fried’s parents also acquired a $16.4 million beachfront “vacation home” in the Bahamas that was purchased using FTX funds, according to records obtained by Reuters. The parents say they plan to return the property.

The feds have accused Bankman-Fried of perpetrating one of the biggest frauds in US history by bilking FTX customers out of billions of dollars.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eUHvR_0kDseeXW00
SBF faces 115 years in prison.
AFP via Getty Images

Prosecutors say Bankman-Fried used the funds to fund a lavish lifestyle that included real estate and venture capital investments as well as tens of millions of dollars in political donations. He is also accused of funneling FTX customer funds to prop up risky bets at his cryptocurrency hedge fund, Alameda Research.

Bankman-Fried is under house arrest at his parents’ $4 million home in Palo Alto, Calif . Bankman and Fried secured his release on $250 million bond by putting up their house as collateral.

Comments / 8

cswizzlah
2d ago

its unbelievably amazing how he was granted "house arrest" over PRISON due to mommy and daddys status. how is the public not revolting over this? if this was anyone else they would have been thrown into PRISON no doubt. its funny when someone has money how the scale of justice can tip in ones favor.... disgusting

Reply(1)
12
Eileen Woodruff
3d ago

The whole family needs to lawyer up. They're all involved to some extent. I hear at least dad was on the payroll but I don't know about mom.

Reply
7
Trudy Bratkon
1d ago

They all profited and knew all along! They just thought they were the smartest in the room. I think the fact he’s out on bail looks like the judge is bought & paid 🤬

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Markets Insider

Former top FTX engineer who lived in Sam Bankman-Fried's Bahamas penthouse is trying to cut a deal with fraud prosecutors, report says

FTX's ex-chief engineer last week met prosecutors probing the crypto exchange's collapse, per Bloomberg. Sam Bankman-Fried's ex-roommate Nishad Singh could become the 3rd top FTX exec to cut a deal. Prosecutors hope Singh will shed light on Bankman-Fried's political donations, per Bloomberg. Another former top executive at FTX could be...
NEW YORK STATE
Markets Insider

Who are the 2 people who helped bail out Sam Bankman-Fried? Insider and other news organizations asked a judge to unseal their names.

News organizations, including Insider, are asking a court to unveil Sam Bankman-Fried's bail backers. Bankman-Fried has argued that his sponsors should stay private for their safety. The media companies say fraud charges and billions of dollars in potential losses call for transparency. A group of media organizations, including Insider, have...
Louisiana Illuminator

Trump attorney Jenna Ellis of Colorado under investigation for alleged misconduct

DENVER – Jenna Ellis, the Colorado attorney who represented former President Donald Trump as he tried to overturn the 2020 election, is under investigation by the Colorado Office of Attorney Regulation Counsel. Ellis has been the target of formal complaints regarding what critics characterized as her professional misconduct connected to Trump’s effort to reverse the […] The post Trump attorney Jenna Ellis of Colorado under investigation for alleged misconduct appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
COLORADO STATE
New York Post

Inside the $4M Silicon Valley home where Sam Bankman-Fried is under house arrest

Sam Bankman-Fried is staying at mom and dad’s while spending his time under house arrest, following a record-breaking $250 million bond. The home? A cozy residence on the edge of Stanford University’s campus in Palo Alto, California. Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried, who are Stanford Law professors, purchased the home in 1992 for about $700,000 — some $1.5 million in today’s dollars — records show. The home is estimated to be worth more than $4 million today. Made up of four bedrooms and three baths, the home briefly hit the rental market in June 2013 for nearly $14,000 per month. By the...
PALO ALTO, CA
Futurism

Sam Bankman-Fried, Bored on House Arrest, Starts a Substack

Sam Bankman-Fried, fallen crypto golden boy and former CEO of the imploded cryptocurrency exchange FTX, simply cannot shut up. Pre-arrest, he posted long rants on Twitter, and against all sane legal advice has gone on numerous talk shows, panels, and otherwise ill-advised outlets to say various versions of "I fucked up but definitely not criminally." Post-arrest, he's inexplicably chosen to continue the pattern — presumably to the dismay of SBF's current legal counsel, considering that his former lawyers jumped ship as a result of the ex-exec's "incessant and disruptive tweeting."
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

‘Black America’s Attorney General’ Ben Crump on 25 years of fighting racial injustice

For 25 years, ‘Black America’s attorney general’ Ben Crump has been fighting against racial injustice.Many know him as the lawyer who represented the family of George Floyd, who was murdered by a white police officer in Minneapolis in 2020. But his clientele includes the relatives of many other high-profile cases in the US, from Trayvon Martin, the teenager shot dead by a neighbourhood watch coordinator in 2012, to Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old medical worker killed by police in her own home. Jacob Blake, Randy Cox and Patrick Lyoya are just a few of the other victims, either injured or...
MISSOURI STATE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
160K+
Followers
73K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy