Did Morrissey lie about Secret Service probe into his Trump murder boast?

By Oli Coleman, Ian Mohr
 3 days ago

Heaven knows I’m misinformed now!

Page Six hears that magical musical misery Morrissey seems to have been taking liberties with the truth — or perhaps misremembering the facts a little.

The “Heaven Knows I’m Miserable Now” singer said in 2017 that he had been investigated by the Secret Service after he told German paper Der Spiegel that he would kill Donald Trump for the “safety of humanity.” (The claim recently resurfaced in a Daily Beast story about his peculiar politics.)

But we’re told Freedom of Information Act guru and Bloomberg senior investigative reporter Jason Leopold recently asked the Department of Homeland Security to look up its records about the supposed inquisition — but the men in dark sunglasses say they don’t know what he’s talking about.

The rock icon claims he was quizzed by the Secret Service after telling a German newspaper he would kill Donald Trump “for the safety of humanity.”
In a letter seen by Page Six, the Department of Homeland Security, which oversees the USSS, wrote to Leopold, “The Secret Service FOIA Office has conducted a reasonable search for all potentially responsive documents. [It] searched all Program Offices that were likely to contain potentially responsive records, and no records were located.”

The Secret Service has responded to a Freedom of Information Act request, claiming it has no record of talking to the Smiths icon.
Der Spiegel had asked the singer: “If there was a button, and if you press it [Trump] drops dead, would you press it or not?” “I would for the safety of the human race,” Morrissey answered. “It’s nothing to do with my personal opinion of his face or his family, but in the interest of the human race, I would, yes.”

“I was cross-examined by the American Secret Service, who were very, very nice,” he said on YouTube later . “And I do understand their position. So that went very, very well, and they assured me that they have no cause for concern.”

It’s not the first time the Mancunian maestro of malaise has claimed that the authorities have knocked on his door — he said the same in 2007 after he urged American voters to get rid of George W. Bush.

Bigmouth strikes again, indeed.

His rep didn’t get back to us.

