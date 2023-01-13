ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HOLAUSA

6 great breakup songs, including Shakira, Miley Cyrus, and more

By Maria Loreto
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MKW2A_0kDseYC200

Shakira broke the world with the release of her session with Bizarrap . As of last night, the video has shattered YouTube records, gathering an estimated 50 million views in just 24 hours. Suffice to say, diss tracks are in our minds, and while most celebrity breakups aren’t as analyzed as Shakira and Gerard Pique , breakup songs have long been a source of fascination for fans and non-fans. Scroll down to have a look at some of our favorite breakup tracks:

RELATED:

Antonela Roccuzzo reacts to Shakira’s ‘Session 53’ featuring Bizarrap

Shakira’s controversial song gets mysterious ‘likes’ from Pique’s mom

Shakira, Bzrp Music Sessions Vol. 53

Bizarrap is an Argentinean musician and is known for his collaborations with multiple artists, among them Nathy Peluso, Nicki Nicole , and more. He also loves a feud, including Residente ’s iconic diss track towards J Balvin . Bizarrap’s collaboration with Shakira, which name drops Pique’s ex and compares her to a Twingo car, feels like the rapper is right at home.

Taylor Swift, All Too Well

Taylor Swift ’s “All Too Well” set the internet ablaze, back when it was first released and again last year with the release of the record “Red (Taylor’s version)”. While the rumors have never been confirmed, it’s believed the song is dedicated to Jake Gyllenhaal , a rumor that Swift encouraged with a music video that emphasized the age difference between the lead actors.

Justin Timberlake, Cry Me a River

“Cry Me a River” also broke the world upon its release, with Timbaland, the song’s producer, confirming that Justin Timberlake was inspired after Britney Spears talked about him in a concert. “He went to a concert and saw Britney, and Britney talked about him in the show and he was pissed,” said Timbaland to the Hollywood Reporter . “I was like, ‘Man, don’t worry about it’ and he’s like, ‘I can’t believe she did that to me’ and he was like, ‘You were my sun, you were my earth.’”

Alanis Morissette, You Oughta Know

According to Alanis Morissette herself, various of her exes have claimed to have been the inspiration for “You Oughta Know,” one of the most cutting break up songs ever written. “I just think: If you’re going to take credit for a song where I’m singing about someone being a douche or an a--hole, you might not want to say, ‘Hey! That’s me!’” she said in “Watch What Happens Live.” It’s believed the song is about Dave Coulier , who dated Morissette around the time of the song’s release.

Miley Cyrus, Flowers

Miley Cyrus has just released a new song, talking about a devastating break-up and managing to feel better on her own. Making it more damning is the fact that the single was released hours before Liam Hemsworth ’s birthday.

Selena Gomez, Lose You to Love Me

There was a time when every Selena Gomez song seemed to be about Justin Bieber , and every Bieber song seemed to be directly aimed at Gomez. While the two have moved on, Gomez got the last word with “Lose You To Love Me,” a devastating heartbreak ballad that takes a turn for the inspiring and empowering.

Comments / 1

Related
Whiskey Riff

Miley Cyrus Says Dolly Parton “Clutched Her Pearls And Gasped” When Miley Told Her She Might Go Brunette

If you ask the great Dolly Parton, I’m sure she will tell you that the old adage “blondes have more fun,” is a cold hard fact (and obviously, I’d agree wholeheartedly). And she’s passing that wisdom and advice onto her goddaughter Miley Cyrus (or trying to, at least), as Miley recently sat down with TODAY’s Hoda Kotb, where she revealed that Dolly was not a fan of her going brunette… Apparently, Dolly was so taken aback by the idea of Miley […] The post Miley Cyrus Says Dolly Parton “Clutched Her Pearls And Gasped” When Miley Told Her She Might Go Brunette first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
FLORIDA STATE
OK! Magazine

Britney Spears Declares She 'Married Herself' Again As Rumors Of Relationship Issues With Sam Asghari Swirl

Britney Spears is continuing to confuse her 41.6 million followers. On Sunday, January 8, the pop icon took to Instagram to remind fans of the day she tied the knot — with herself — as rumors of troubles within her marriage to Sam Asghari continue to run rampant. "Again the day I married myself!!!! Just a different shot 😏😏😏😏😏😏🙈🙈🙈🙈💕💕💕💕," Spears penned alongside a selfie, which showed her dressed in a white silk dress and white lace veil as she stared blankly into the camera. FANS BEG FOR BRITNEY SPEARS TO RECEIVE A 'WELFARE CHECK' AFTER ELLEN DEGENERES REMINISCES ON POP...
Hypebae

Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz Debut Matching Friendship Tattoos

Selena Gomez‘s friendship with Nicola Peltz Beckham has been blossoming over the holiday period, and it appears that the duo recently took that friendship to the next level with matching friendship tattoos. During a wholesome New Year’s trip to Mexico with the Beckhams alongside some of their other friends,...
housebeautiful.com

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Swear to "Never Watch Again" After Shocking Len Goodman News

Dancing With the Stars has certainly seen its fair share of twists and turns, but the ballroom just got its biggest shocker yet. During season 31's semi-finals on November 14, celebrity competitors and pro partners battled it out to continue their journey to the Mirrorball trophy. The Disney+ episode featured many memorable moments, from dance professional Witney Carson announcing her pregnancy to double eliminations sending two favorites home. Though, perhaps the biggest surprise of all came when head judge Len Goodman revealed his retirement.
HOLAUSA

Channing Tatum shares thoughts on marriage with girlfriend Zoë Kravitz

Channing Tatum is sharing his thoughts on marriage, following his complicated divorce from Jenna Dewan. The 42-year-old actor is currently dating 34-year-old Zoë Kravitz, and he is detailing his perspective on serious relationships and his plans for the future. The Hollywood star talked to Vanity Fair about his...
netflixjunkie.com

Lil Nas Who Was Once ‘Pregnant’ Revealed That He Has Baby, and Fans Cannot Hold Their Reactions

Lil Nas has had the internet discussing his pregnancy again. The 23-year-old rapper is known for being expressive, even doing antics that keep his fans surprised and entertained. Back in 2019, the singer came out of the closet about being gay with his song C7osure. But like many gay people, he too likely thought about the idea of having a baby of his own.
New York Post

Shakira said to be ‘furious’ after her ex, Gerard Piqué, involved son in live stream

Shakira is said to be “furious” after her ex, Gerard Piqué, involved their 9-year-old son in a recent live stream, according to reports. The 45-year-old singer, who announced her split from the former FC Barcelona defender, 35, last summer, allegedly expressed her displeasure over the move in a letter to Spanish media outlets, which reported her to be “furious,” according to the Daily Mail. Piqué, who has since been linked to Clara Chia Marti, engaged in a live stream tied to his “Kings League” project and apparently told those tuning in how Milan wanted to take part. The Grammy winner “had not given...
OK! Magazine

Madonna's Ghostly Appearance Has Fans Spooked: See The Strange Photos

Madonna's title as Queen of Pop might need to change to Queen of Strange Pictures.The 64-year-old took to her Instagram Story on Thursday, December 29, to highlight her trip to Africa with a series of bizarre solo snaps.The mother-of-six has been enjoying time in Malawi after the holidays, which is where all four of her adoptive children — David Banda, 17, Mercy James, 16, and 10-year-old twins Estere and Stelle Ciccone — were born.'BIZARRE' MADONNA CELEBRATES CHRISTMAS WITH KIDS IN LINGERIE BRA & HOLIDAY PAJAMAS: 'IS SHE OK?'Madonna is additionally the biological mom to her two eldest children, Lourdes...
Tyla

Fans fear Britney Spears 'doesn't look well' in latest video

Some fans are concerned that Britney Spears 'doesn't look well' in her latest video. The 'Toxic' singer was dancing away to JLO's 'Booty' featuring Iggy Azalea and has divided the opinion of viewers with her moves. Watch below:. As usual, one of her latest Instagram posts hasn't gone down well...
OK! Magazine

Jessica Simpson Looks Unrecognizable, Sparks More Concern After Revealing She Still Wears Her 8th Grade Cheerleading Jacket

Jessica Simpson's most recent selfie has fans continuing to express their concerns over her seemingly altered face and shrinking frame.While the singer hasn't acknowledged any severe weight loss, her Monday, January 2, post did all the talking, as she revealed she still fits into her 8th grade coat."Found my 8th grade head cheerleader letter jacket 📣📣📣," she captioned the Instagram snap, which depicted her smiling while donning the vintage green piece and an orange beanie. Her sister, Ashlee Simpson, as well as a few other celebs like Paris Hilton, left compliments on the upload, but fans couldn't help but worry."Jessica...
OK! Magazine

'Fakest Photo I’ve Ever Seen': Fans Accuse Sam Asghari Of Tapping Body Doubles Of Britney Spears In Christmas Snaps

Days after sharing snaps of their first Christmas as a married couple, it seems Britney Spears fans are unconvinced of how the star actually spent the holidays, accusing the influencer of tapping body doubles for their post. It all started on Sunday, December 25, when her husband, Sam Asghari, took to social media with a sweet video depicting him and the “Toxic” artist enjoying some quality time on a romantic Christmas day hike.“A little hike & a little meditation on Christmas Day goes a long way 🧘🏽‍♂️🧘‍♀️,” the dancer captioned the carousel showing their special day. Despite garnering more than...
netflixjunkie.com

Megan Fox on a Hunt for a Girlfriend, All This While She Is Still MGK’s Fiancee

Megan Fox is seeking a girlfriend. The Transformers actress was once considered of the hottest celebrities in the industry and appeared in several films thereafter. She is currently engaged to 32-year-old singer Machine Gun Kelly. She was also once married to Wedding Band actor Brian Austin Green, though the two called it quit officially in 2021.
SheKnows

These Photos of Pete Davidson & His Rumored New Love Prove Their Chemistry Might Be Heating Up

In Hollywood, it doesn’t take much for dating rumors about two single people to start swirling. With Pete Davidson and the world’s special interest in his dating life, that couldn’t be more true. Most recently, The King of Staten Island star was pictured with actress Chase Sui Wonders – his former costar in Bodies, Bodies, Bodies. Though their outing at the New York Rangers game last week might’ve meant nothing, recent pictures indicate their relationship might be heating up. According to Page Six, the two were spotted outside Davidson’s apartment building on Monday Dec 19. Reports show that they were...
The Independent

Selena Gomez shares ‘out of the ordinary’ skincare routine as fans react to $600 price tag

Selena Gomez has given fans a glimpse at her skincare routine and some have expressed their feelings that it totals more than $600.The Rare Beauty founder took to TikTok earlier this week to share with her fans the nighttime skincare routine she does right before bed. While some fans have praised the singer for her “out of the ordinary” regimen, others were less than surprised by the overall cost of all of Gomez’s products.TikTok user Jasmine (@jasminedarya) went viral on the app when she disclosed the names and price tags of all the skincare items Gomez used in her...
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
75K+
Followers
15K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy