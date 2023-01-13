6 great breakup songs, including Shakira, Miley Cyrus, and more

Shakira broke the world with the release of her session with Bizarrap . As of last night, the video has shattered YouTube records, gathering an estimated 50 million views in just 24 hours. Suffice to say, diss tracks are in our minds, and while most celebrity breakups aren’t as analyzed as Shakira and Gerard Pique , breakup songs have long been a source of fascination for fans and non-fans. Scroll down to have a look at some of our favorite breakup tracks:

RELATED:

Shakira, Bzrp Music Sessions Vol. 53

Bizarrap is an Argentinean musician and is known for his collaborations with multiple artists, among them Nathy Peluso, Nicki Nicole , and more. He also loves a feud, including Residente ’s iconic diss track towards J Balvin . Bizarrap’s collaboration with Shakira, which name drops Pique’s ex and compares her to a Twingo car, feels like the rapper is right at home.

Taylor Swift, All Too Well

Taylor Swift ’s “All Too Well” set the internet ablaze, back when it was first released and again last year with the release of the record “Red (Taylor’s version)”. While the rumors have never been confirmed, it’s believed the song is dedicated to Jake Gyllenhaal , a rumor that Swift encouraged with a music video that emphasized the age difference between the lead actors.

Justin Timberlake, Cry Me a River

“Cry Me a River” also broke the world upon its release, with Timbaland, the song’s producer, confirming that Justin Timberlake was inspired after Britney Spears talked about him in a concert. “He went to a concert and saw Britney, and Britney talked about him in the show and he was pissed,” said Timbaland to the Hollywood Reporter . “I was like, ‘Man, don’t worry about it’ and he’s like, ‘I can’t believe she did that to me’ and he was like, ‘You were my sun, you were my earth.’”

Alanis Morissette, You Oughta Know

According to Alanis Morissette herself, various of her exes have claimed to have been the inspiration for “You Oughta Know,” one of the most cutting break up songs ever written. “I just think: If you’re going to take credit for a song where I’m singing about someone being a douche or an a--hole, you might not want to say, ‘Hey! That’s me!’” she said in “Watch What Happens Live.” It’s believed the song is about Dave Coulier , who dated Morissette around the time of the song’s release.

Miley Cyrus, Flowers

Miley Cyrus has just released a new song, talking about a devastating break-up and managing to feel better on her own. Making it more damning is the fact that the single was released hours before Liam Hemsworth ’s birthday.

Selena Gomez, Lose You to Love Me

There was a time when every Selena Gomez song seemed to be about Justin Bieber , and every Bieber song seemed to be directly aimed at Gomez. While the two have moved on, Gomez got the last word with “Lose You To Love Me,” a devastating heartbreak ballad that takes a turn for the inspiring and empowering.