Are Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes on ‘GMA3’ Today, Jan. 13?

By Raven Brunner
 3 days ago

Happy Friday! Will Good Morning America hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes make their triumphant return to their lunchtime program GMA3: What You Need to Know today? Or will there be two fill-ins?

It’s been over a month since Robach and Holmes were taken off air after being caught in a scandalous affair and they are said to be “stronger than ever” and “seriously in love.” Meanwhile, ABC is conducting an internal investigation into their on-set behavior and has yet to release any updates to the public. But where does that leave us?

An Insider recently told People that Robach and Holmes are keeping their calm – therefore, we should be too. “There’s no grounds to fire them on and they believe they won’t be fired. The network is just waiting for things to cool down. This happens at companies all the time,” claimed the source.

With the ball in the network’s court, it seems like there’s nothing Robach and Holmes can do to get this show on the road. This leaves us with a cycle of replacement hosts joining regular host, Dr. Jennifer Ashton, for subsequent broadcasts. Thus far, we’ve seen Morgan, Ally, Stephanie Ramos, Gio Benitez, Janai Normal, and Dr. Darien Sutton take the helm.

What about today? Who will host GMA3 today? Continue reading to find out.

Are Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes on GMA3 Today?

Sorry, folks! We are ending the week without an appearance from Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. The two dethroned anchors did not host today’s broadcast of GMA3: What You Need To Know.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2THYZ5_0kDseWQa00
Photo: Getty Images; Photo Illustration: Dillen Phelps

Are Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ names still included in the announcement?

But there’s always a silver lining! Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ names still continue to be recognized during the opening sequence of GMA3: What You Need To Know. “Now, from Times Square, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes with Dr. Jennifer Ashton and what you need to know” is read aloud by a narrator at the top of every broadcast.

We suspect their names will not be removed from the introduction until ABC announces a concrete plan for the future of the talk show; however, given that we’re a month into the game, we’re going to interpret this consistency as good news!

Who is replacing Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes today?

DeMarco Morgan and Rhiannon Ally are finishing off the week as fill-ins for Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes on GMA: What You Need to Know, alongside Dr. Jennifer Ashton. Will they come back next week? Check back in on Monday to find out.

Where are Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes?

Unfortunately, there has been no official talk of Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ return to GMA3: What You Need To Know. The first day they were taken off air, replacement host Stephanie Ramos said they “have the day off,” but there have been no additional on-air comments about their absence moving forward. Now, replacement hosts have been stating that they are “filling in” for the regular hosts.

Every day is a gamble when it comes to this show! Check in here for daily updates on who’s who during these confusing times.

GMA3: What You Need To Know airs weekdays at 1 p.m. ET on ABC.

