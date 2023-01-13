Monster truck show returns to Anaheim

Monster truck show returns in Anaheim 02:51

The Monster Jam roars back for three weekends at Angel Stadium in Anaheim.

The monster truck show will have an action-packed dirt race along with death-defying stunts.

One of the drivers from the show talked about what fans can expect opening weekend for the show.

"Expect the unexpected. You never know what will happen and that's what makes the show unbelievable," said Adam Anderson, driver of "Grave Digger."

Anderson has been driving his monster truck for 18 years. He is a second generation driver, who learned from his father who created the "Grave Digger" truck.

The Monster Jam show starts at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 14 and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 15.

Other shows are also scheduled for February 11th, 12th, 18th, and 19th.

For more information on tickets, click here.