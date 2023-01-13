Read full article on original website
Clayton Elmore Larson Jr.
Clayton Elmore Larson Jr. of Edgartown, known to all as Bud, died following a brief illness on Jan. 5, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., near his winter home in Deerfield Beach. He was 86. Tall, thin, and always wearing a hat, Bud was a familiar figure on Island roads, trails,...
Mattapoisett Roy Family Reunited with Cherished Hard Hat
Shortly before his son passed away in 2014, Conrad Roy Jr. was working side by side with him one summer day, when he lost his red hard hat. He remembered that the wind blew it off into the water. Conrad told us that he truly didn't think too much about it at the time, but the significance would be almost overwhelming some years later. No one could have known the unspeakable tragedy that was about to befall his family.
Rhode Island’s Illegal Wolf-Dog Finds New Forever Home
Just after the new year, the Potter League for Animals in Middletown, Rhode Island put out the call for potential new homes for an illegal dog breed they had in their care. A massive pup named Zeus, with what is believed to be 1/3 wolf in him, was brought to their shelter and needed a forever home.
nrinow.news
Former state senator, North Smithfield councilor & Citizen of the Year dies at age 85
A five-term state senator and former president of the North Smithfield Town Council, who was once named Citizen of the Year in town, has died at the age of 85. James Gorman Hagan, of Little Compton died on Friday, Jan. 13 at the Hope Health Hulitar Hospice Center. The son...
Brian Walshe hung a sheet of notes praising him in his home
A wrinkled sheet of white paper covered in at least a dozen hand-written notes heaping praise on Brian Walshe — including from at least one participant in a life-coaching group he attended — hung on the wall of his family’s home in Cohasset, Mass, The Post can reveal. “Brian — You are worthy. You are worth the life you live,” reads one of the scribbled messages to the 47-year-old Massachusetts dad, who has been arrested in connection to the disappearance of his wife, Ana. “Brian — I just love you,” another treacly line reads. “You are what a man, friend, father...
GoLocalProv
Brown Professor of Psychiatry Placed on Probation by RIDOH for Inappropriate Relationship
Assistant Professor of Psychiatry and Human Behavior at Brown University Amy Cameron has been placed on probation by the Rhode Island Department of Health. The Harvard-educated Cameron is an accomplished researcher and practices at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Providence. She has an academic appointment at Brown’s Warren Alpert Medical School.
GoLocalProv
VIDEO: GoLocal Is Moving on Up
GoLocal, Rhode Island’s largest locally owned news organization, is moving on up. The company will be expanding its Providence headquarters and launching a series of new studios on the first level of the Turks Head building — one of the city's most historically significant landmarks. “When we launched...
Martha's Vineyard Times
King and Heschel’s hope and faith
On Friday, the Martha’s Vineyard Hebrew Center welcomed members from the NAACP Martha’s Vineyard branch, the First Congregational Church of West Tisbury, and the M.V. Diversity Coalition in honoring the alliance and legacies of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel. The interfaith shabbat service...
GoLocalProv
Three New Listings in Rhode Island Under $700,000
The folks at Mott & Chace Sotheby's International have a great collection of homes, all under $700,000. These new-to-the-market properties are located in East Greenwich, Coventry, and West Greenwich. And, with a dramatically changing market -- check your home's value HERE. Listed by Josh Cullion. Pride of ownership in this...
tewksburycarnation.org
Updated: Hanover Pulls Out of Ames Pond Project
40B development was opposed by neighbors; zoning was frozen, per Johnson. The Hanover Company has canceled its plan to purchase the property at 300 Ames Pond Drive and build a 300-unit 40B rental housing development on the site, according to Town Manager Richard Montuori. The company did not immediately respond...
GoLocalProv
Talbots Store Closing at Providence Place Mall
Providence Place Mall is losing another longstanding tenant as Talbots is closing. The women’s retailer announced the closing in an email to customers on Monday. The company continues to operate stores at Garden City in Cranston, Barrington, and Newport. WWD wrote about the longstanding retailer in September, “In this...
mybackyardnews.com
RHODE ISLAND SOCIETY OF CERTIFIED PUBLIC ACCOUNTANTS
RISCPA/RI Business Forum to host historic networking event and VIP Reception Cranston, RI. RISCPA/RI Business Forum will host the largest event in their history January 25th at Bally’s Twin River Event Center. The 2023 Annual Networking Gala and VIP Reception, hosted by Grand Admirals Ernie Almonte and Bill Pirolli – (past AICPA chairs) and RISCPA’s Board of Directors, is historic and will mark the first time any state has hosted an all-star line up of AICPA and national financial leaders under one roof.
iheart.com
Providence Mayor Announces Plan For New Police Chief
Providence Mayor Brett Smiley has set in motion the search for the city’s 38th police chief. Smiley says the next chief will set in motion a community policing stratagey. The job description is now on line. Under the system in place, the Mayor, Colonel Hugh Clements will review candidates for qualifications.
Massachusetts mom disappearance: Who is Ana Walshe's husband Brian?
Massachusetts man Brian Walshe is under arrest for misleading investigators in pursuit of the case of his own missing wife Ana Walshe.
WCVB
Busy Cape Cod road shut down after crash rips down utility lines
ORLEANS, Mass. — A busy Cape Cod road was shut down and power impacted in some homes after a crash involving a pickup truck early Sunday morning. According to Orleans, Massachusetts, police, the crash happened near the intersection with Route 6A and Bakers Pond Road, near the Brewster town line.
Missing Cohasset woman Ana Walshe: What DCF does when a parent disappears
The case of Ana Walshe, 39, a mother who has been missing since Jan. 1 from Cohasset, has gripped the nation for almost two weeks and has given parents reason to question what could happen to their own children if they, too, were to go missing. Ana Walshe’s husband, Brian...
GoFundMe created for family of Dylan Quinn, Rehoboth 16-year-old killed in crash
As they mourn the death of a Rehoboth teenager killed Sunday in a car crash, members of the local community have initiated a fundraising campaign to support the boy’s family. Dylan Quinn, 16, died Sunday after the pickup truck he was riding in with a friend crashed and rolled...
Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School student killed in rollover crash in Berkley
TAUNTON, Mass. — Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School Superintendent Alexandre Magalhaes announced on Sunday afternoon that a student was killed in a “tragic automobile crash” early Sunday morning in Berkley, Massachusetts. According to law enforcement sources, the fatal rollover crash occurred around 7:30 a.m. in the area of...
New Bedford Woman and Her Passenger Injured in Dartmouth Crash
DARTMOUTH (WBSM) — A portion of State Road in Dartmouth was temporarily shut down Sunday morning following a crash in which a New Bedford woman and her passenger were injured. According to Dartmouth Police, officers and other emergency personnel responded to State Road near Maine Avenue for a single...
GoLocalProv
Suspended Seekonk Police Chief Isabella Donated $1,600 to Smiley’s Campaign and Met with Him
Embattled Seekonk Police Chief Dean Isabella donated to Providence Mayor Brett Smiley's campaign and talked with him on multiple occasions, GoLocal has learned. Isabella was suspended by Seekonk officials after a GoLocal story in late December regarding his effort to secure the Providence Police Chief’s position and that he had pleaded to a crime as a Providence Police officer.
