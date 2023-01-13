ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Tisbury, MA

Martha's Vineyard Times

Clayton Elmore Larson Jr.

Clayton Elmore Larson Jr. of Edgartown, known to all as Bud, died following a brief illness on Jan. 5, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., near his winter home in Deerfield Beach. He was 86. Tall, thin, and always wearing a hat, Bud was a familiar figure on Island roads, trails,...
EDGARTOWN, MA
1420 WBSM

Mattapoisett Roy Family Reunited with Cherished Hard Hat

Shortly before his son passed away in 2014, Conrad Roy Jr. was working side by side with him one summer day, when he lost his red hard hat. He remembered that the wind blew it off into the water. Conrad told us that he truly didn't think too much about it at the time, but the significance would be almost overwhelming some years later. No one could have known the unspeakable tragedy that was about to befall his family.
MATTAPOISETT, MA
FUN 107

Rhode Island’s Illegal Wolf-Dog Finds New Forever Home

Just after the new year, the Potter League for Animals in Middletown, Rhode Island put out the call for potential new homes for an illegal dog breed they had in their care. A massive pup named Zeus, with what is believed to be 1/3 wolf in him, was brought to their shelter and needed a forever home.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
New York Post

Brian Walshe hung a sheet of notes praising him in his home

A wrinkled sheet of white paper covered in at least a dozen hand-written notes heaping praise on Brian Walshe — including from at least one participant in a life-coaching group he attended — hung on the wall of his family’s home in Cohasset, Mass, The Post can reveal. “Brian — You are worthy. You are worth the life you live,” reads one of the scribbled messages to the 47-year-old Massachusetts dad, who has been arrested in connection to the disappearance of his wife, Ana.  “Brian — I just love you,” another treacly line reads. “You are what a man, friend, father...
COHASSET, MA
GoLocalProv

VIDEO: GoLocal Is Moving on Up

GoLocal, Rhode Island’s largest locally owned news organization, is moving on up. The company will be expanding its Providence headquarters and launching a series of new studios on the first level of the Turks Head building — one of the city's most historically significant landmarks. “When we launched...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Martha's Vineyard Times

King and Heschel’s hope and faith

On Friday, the Martha’s Vineyard Hebrew Center welcomed members from the NAACP Martha’s Vineyard branch, the First Congregational Church of West Tisbury, and the M.V. Diversity Coalition in honoring the alliance and legacies of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel. The interfaith shabbat service...
WEST TISBURY, MA
GoLocalProv

Three New Listings in Rhode Island Under $700,000

The folks at Mott & Chace Sotheby's International have a great collection of homes, all under $700,000. These new-to-the-market properties are located in East Greenwich, Coventry, and West Greenwich. And, with a dramatically changing market -- check your home's value HERE. Listed by Josh Cullion. Pride of ownership in this...
EAST GREENWICH, RI
tewksburycarnation.org

Updated: Hanover Pulls Out of Ames Pond Project

40B development was opposed by neighbors; zoning was frozen, per Johnson. The Hanover Company has canceled its plan to purchase the property at 300 Ames Pond Drive and build a 300-unit 40B rental housing development on the site, according to Town Manager Richard Montuori. The company did not immediately respond...
HANOVER, MA
GoLocalProv

Talbots Store Closing at Providence Place Mall

Providence Place Mall is losing another longstanding tenant as Talbots is closing. The women’s retailer announced the closing in an email to customers on Monday. The company continues to operate stores at Garden City in Cranston, Barrington, and Newport. WWD wrote about the longstanding retailer in September, “In this...
PROVIDENCE, RI
mybackyardnews.com

RHODE ISLAND SOCIETY OF CERTIFIED PUBLIC ACCOUNTANTS

RISCPA/RI Business Forum to host historic networking event and VIP Reception Cranston, RI. RISCPA/RI Business Forum will host the largest event in their history January 25th at Bally’s Twin River Event Center. The 2023 Annual Networking Gala and VIP Reception, hosted by Grand Admirals Ernie Almonte and Bill Pirolli – (past AICPA chairs) and RISCPA’s Board of Directors, is historic and will mark the first time any state has hosted an all-star line up of AICPA and national financial leaders under one roof.
CRANSTON, RI
iheart.com

Providence Mayor Announces Plan For New Police Chief

Providence Mayor Brett Smiley has set in motion the search for the city’s 38th police chief. Smiley says the next chief will set in motion a community policing stratagey. The job description is now on line. Under the system in place, the Mayor, Colonel Hugh Clements will review candidates for qualifications.
PROVIDENCE, RI
WCVB

Busy Cape Cod road shut down after crash rips down utility lines

ORLEANS, Mass. — A busy Cape Cod road was shut down and power impacted in some homes after a crash involving a pickup truck early Sunday morning. According to Orleans, Massachusetts, police, the crash happened near the intersection with Route 6A and Bakers Pond Road, near the Brewster town line.
ORLEANS, MA
GoLocalProv

Suspended Seekonk Police Chief Isabella Donated $1,600 to Smiley’s Campaign and Met with Him

Embattled Seekonk Police Chief Dean Isabella donated to Providence Mayor Brett Smiley's campaign and talked with him on multiple occasions, GoLocal has learned. Isabella was suspended by Seekonk officials after a GoLocal story in late December regarding his effort to secure the Providence Police Chief’s position and that he had pleaded to a crime as a Providence Police officer.
PROVIDENCE, RI

