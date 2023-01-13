Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
18 Months & 1 Cross-Country Trip Later: How 'The Embrace' Finally Made It To BostonDianna CarneyBoston, MA
One of "America's Finest Indoor Dog Parks" is in Massachusetts!Dianna CarneyNorwell, MA
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Massachusetts?Ted RiversMassachusetts State
Former HBO Contestant is Now Grooming Dogs on the South ShoreDianna CarneyHanover, MA
Ben Affleck goes viral for being so animated while serving coffee and donuts to customers at Dunkin' DonutsAnita DurairajMedford, MA
Related
WCVB
Snowfall totals: How much snow fell across Massachusetts on Jan. 16, 2023
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Bands of snowfall drifting slowly over Massachusetts during the holiday weekend finally brought Boston its first inch of powder for the season. Other notable reports found by StormTeam 5 include 3.7 inches in East Falmouth and 3.5 inches in North Andover. This content is imported from...
See all homes sold in Worcester County, Jan. 8 to Jan. 14
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Jan. 8 to Jan 14. There were 186 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,762-square-foot home on Walker Pond Road in Sturbridge that sold for $385,000.
The best barbecue restaurant in each New England state, according to Food Network
STURBRIDGE, Mass. — Food Network has crowned the best barbecue restaurant in each New England state. B.T.’s Smokehouse in Sturbridge earned the top honor in Massachusetts on Food Network’s “50 States of Barbecue.”. In 2007, Chef Brian Treitman first launched B.T.’s as a mobile trailer that...
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Hot Dog Spots in Massachusetts
Massachusetts - There are several different hot dog spots in Massachusetts, but some stand out from the rest. These include Jack's Hot Dog Stand in North Adams, Boston Hot Dog Company in Salem, Spike's Junkyard Dogs in Allston, and Nick's Hot Dogs in Fall River. Each of these places is a must-try for any foodie visiting the state.
whdh.com
Winter storm brings several inches of snow to parts of MA
ROCKLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - A winter weather advisory has been issued for parts of southeastern Massachusetts as a storm system moves through the region Monday, bringing snow, rain, and gusting winds. As of 9 a.m., southern Plymouth County has several inches of snow on the ground, with communities such as...
Boston Globe
10 best places to walk your dog in Greater Boston, according to readers
We recently asked readers for their favorite places to walk their dogs. From bike paths to beaches to parks, there are many different locations that make Boston a dog-walking city. LawnStarter ranked the best cities to walk your dog – Boston coming in at no. 18. With metrics like the city’s walkability, average length of dog-friendly trails, professional dog walking availability, and more, it’s no wonder Boston made the list. Whether you are looking for a place to take a peaceful stroll or the perfect place for your dog to take a swim after a long walk, Boston.com readers have you covered.
Coastal $19 Million New Hampshire Farmhouse With an Elevator and 30-Car Barn
Imagine owning a farmhouse on 45 acres with ocean views built by a former governor with an elevator where a Kentucky Derby winner was bred. It's not often that a farmhouse sits near the ocean. Most of us for sure think rural and inland, surround by forest and open land. But in this case, 56-68 Atlantic Drive in North Hampton, New Hampshire, just an hour from Boston, is a 45 acre piece of property with four buildings on the compound including a luxurious main house with views of the Atlantic Ocean.
How much snow fell in Mass. on Sunday? Snowfall totals from across the state
Across Massachusetts, state residents rose Monday morning to snow on the ground. From a thin layer of snow in far western Massachusetts to around 4 inches near the coast, much of the state saw at least some accumulation, according to the National Weather Service. Plymouth County got the most snow...
Former HBO Contestant is Now Grooming Dogs on the South Shore
(MASSACHUSETTS) If you're a pup parent living on the South Shore who is a fan of adorable reality shows, grab your calendars and tell your four-legged friends to prepare- it's their time to shine!
whdh.com
Fire destroys home in Middleton
MIDDLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire left a home on Log Bridge Road in Middleton completely charred on Sunday. Firefighters from multiple companies battled the flames in the middle of a snowstorm. Officials say no one was inside when the fire broke out. The cause remains under investigation. (Copyright (c)...
Next Weather Alert: Accumulating snow possible in southeastern Massachusetts Sunday
BOSTON - The Next Weather Team is issuing a Next Weather Alert for light accumulating snow and strong and gusty winds tonight through Monday. An ocean storm, way offshore, will be wobbling over the next 36 hours while strengthening. While the storm is forecast to have no direct impact, it will get close enough to allow for winds to increase, especially along the coast, and light precipitation to develop Saturday night through Monday. A band of light snow/mix will move in over the Cape through the early hours of Sunday morning, inching closer to the South Coast and South Shore through...
Central Mass. by the Numbers
Michael O’Brien and Jay Kunkel tried to purchase Pleasant Valley Country Club during a foreclosure auction in 2010, but they were outbid by John Magill Sr. In March 2020, they came close to purchasing the club from the Magill family, but decided against it because of the pandemic. Now, finally, the two Webster residents own the historic 18-hole golf course. The sale was finalized Dec. 28 for what O’Brien said was a purchase price of $4.1 million. Pleasant Valley Country Club became nationally known for hosting 32 PGA Tour events and 13 LPGA Tour events.
NECN
Mayor Wu Performs at Symphony Hall as Part of Boston Children Chorus' MLK Concert
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu took part in several events on Monday to mark Martin Luther King, Jr. Day in the city, including a special performance with the Boston Children's Chorus at Symphony Hall. Wu played the piano as she performed alongside the BCC for their annual MLK Concert, which started...
WCVB
Made in New England: New Balance and Rhody Rug are staples in the northeast
NEEDHAM, Mass. — New Balance is showing off its latest American manufacturing facility in Methuen. It opened in March 2022, and by November, additional teams had already been added to increase production. The workers at this facility make New Balance’s 990 shoes. The sneakers are sold as part of New Balance’s MADE in USA collection, meaning at least 70% of the shoes and its components are made domestically, but some pieces are imported.
Ana Walshe case: Wealthy Massachusetts seaside enclave rocked by mysterious disappearance
Massachusetts and Washington, D.C., real estate executive Ana Walshe, 39, was last seen in the early morning hours of Jan. 1 and has been missing ever since.
Does This Husband-and-Wife-Owned Restaurant Really Have the Best Steak in New Hampshire?
Steak is one of those things that people are very particular about. Folks who prefer it more medium well will send back a steak that looks like it's still mooing. And on the other end of the spectrum, steak lovers who like a juicier rare cut will send it back if it's too cooked. PRO TIP: If you like your steak medium rare like I do, ask for it more on the rare side. If it's too undercooked for your liking, they can always throw it on the grill for a few more minutes, but if it's overcooked, you need a whole new steak!.
Developing nor'easter eyes Boston, New England with snow and ice
The budding storm AccuWeather meteorologists have been watching since last week began to take shape early Sunday morning in the Atlantic, just a few hundred miles off the East Coast.
communityadvocate.com
Shrewsbury Market Basket officially opens its doors
SHREWSBURY – Customers with full carts shopped around the new Market Basket during its grand opening this morning. “This has been a long time coming. We’re happy and the customers are happy – that’s what matters most,” said Market Basket Operations Manager David McLean. McLean...
universalhub.com
A wily coyote saunters into the Back Bay, evades animal control for hours
Liz Robson had a roadrunner's-eye view for a few hours today of a coyote running around Back Street along Storrow Drive for several hours today, successfully evading Boston Animal Control, which apparently didn't have any fresh paint with which to create a tunnel on the side of the building to stun him.
mspnews.org
LOCAL, STATE POLICE SEEKING MISSING BROOKFIELD WOMAN
The Brookfield Police Department and the State Police Detectives assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office are currently investigating the whereabouts of Brittany Tee, 35, of Brookfield. Tee was last seen leaving a residence in Brookfield on Tuesday, Jan. 10 around 8:30 p.m. She is 5’6”, 120 lbs....
Comments / 0