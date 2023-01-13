ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woburn, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Hot Dog Spots in Massachusetts

Massachusetts - There are several different hot dog spots in Massachusetts, but some stand out from the rest. These include Jack's Hot Dog Stand in North Adams, Boston Hot Dog Company in Salem, Spike's Junkyard Dogs in Allston, and Nick's Hot Dogs in Fall River. Each of these places is a must-try for any foodie visiting the state.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
whdh.com

Winter storm brings several inches of snow to parts of MA

ROCKLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - A winter weather advisory has been issued for parts of southeastern Massachusetts as a storm system moves through the region Monday, bringing snow, rain, and gusting winds. As of 9 a.m., southern Plymouth County has several inches of snow on the ground, with communities such as...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston Globe

10 best places to walk your dog in Greater Boston, according to readers

We recently asked readers for their favorite places to walk their dogs. From bike paths to beaches to parks, there are many different locations that make Boston a dog-walking city. LawnStarter ranked the best cities to walk your dog – Boston coming in at no. 18. With metrics like the city’s walkability, average length of dog-friendly trails, professional dog walking availability, and more, it’s no wonder Boston made the list. Whether you are looking for a place to take a peaceful stroll or the perfect place for your dog to take a swim after a long walk, Boston.com readers have you covered.
BOSTON, MA
Q97.9

Coastal $19 Million New Hampshire Farmhouse With an Elevator and 30-Car Barn

Imagine owning a farmhouse on 45 acres with ocean views built by a former governor with an elevator where a Kentucky Derby winner was bred. It's not often that a farmhouse sits near the ocean. Most of us for sure think rural and inland, surround by forest and open land. But in this case, 56-68 Atlantic Drive in North Hampton, New Hampshire, just an hour from Boston, is a 45 acre piece of property with four buildings on the compound including a luxurious main house with views of the Atlantic Ocean.
NORTH HAMPTON, NH
whdh.com

Fire destroys home in Middleton

MIDDLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire left a home on Log Bridge Road in Middleton completely charred on Sunday. Firefighters from multiple companies battled the flames in the middle of a snowstorm. Officials say no one was inside when the fire broke out. The cause remains under investigation. (Copyright (c)...
MIDDLETON, MA
CBS Boston

Next Weather Alert: Accumulating snow possible in southeastern Massachusetts Sunday

BOSTON - The Next Weather Team is issuing a Next Weather Alert for light accumulating snow and strong and gusty winds tonight through Monday.  An ocean storm, way offshore, will be wobbling over the next 36 hours while strengthening. While the storm is forecast to have no direct impact, it will get close enough to allow for winds to increase, especially along the coast, and light precipitation to develop Saturday night through Monday. A band of light snow/mix will move in over the Cape through the early hours of Sunday morning, inching closer to the South Coast and South Shore through...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Central Mass. by the Numbers

Michael O’Brien and Jay Kunkel tried to purchase Pleasant Valley Country Club during a foreclosure auction in 2010, but they were outbid by John Magill Sr. In March 2020, they came close to purchasing the club from the Magill family, but decided against it because of the pandemic. Now, finally, the two Webster residents own the historic 18-hole golf course. The sale was finalized Dec. 28 for what O’Brien said was a purchase price of $4.1 million. Pleasant Valley Country Club became nationally known for hosting 32 PGA Tour events and 13 LPGA Tour events.
WORCESTER, MA
WCVB

Made in New England: New Balance and Rhody Rug are staples in the northeast

NEEDHAM, Mass. — New Balance is showing off its latest American manufacturing facility in Methuen. It opened in March 2022, and by November, additional teams had already been added to increase production. The workers at this facility make New Balance’s 990 shoes. The sneakers are sold as part of New Balance’s MADE in USA collection, meaning at least 70% of the shoes and its components are made domestically, but some pieces are imported.
METHUEN, MA
94.9 HOM

Does This Husband-and-Wife-Owned Restaurant Really Have the Best Steak in New Hampshire?

Steak is one of those things that people are very particular about. Folks who prefer it more medium well will send back a steak that looks like it's still mooing. And on the other end of the spectrum, steak lovers who like a juicier rare cut will send it back if it's too cooked. PRO TIP: If you like your steak medium rare like I do, ask for it more on the rare side. If it's too undercooked for your liking, they can always throw it on the grill for a few more minutes, but if it's overcooked, you need a whole new steak!.
MERRIMACK, NH
communityadvocate.com

Shrewsbury Market Basket officially opens its doors

SHREWSBURY – Customers with full carts shopped around the new Market Basket during its grand opening this morning. “This has been a long time coming. We’re happy and the customers are happy – that’s what matters most,” said Market Basket Operations Manager David McLean. McLean...
SHREWSBURY, MA
universalhub.com

A wily coyote saunters into the Back Bay, evades animal control for hours

Liz Robson had a roadrunner's-eye view for a few hours today of a coyote running around Back Street along Storrow Drive for several hours today, successfully evading Boston Animal Control, which apparently didn't have any fresh paint with which to create a tunnel on the side of the building to stun him.
BOSTON, MA
mspnews.org

LOCAL, STATE POLICE SEEKING MISSING BROOKFIELD WOMAN

The Brookfield Police Department and the State Police Detectives assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office are currently investigating the whereabouts of Brittany Tee, 35, of Brookfield. Tee was last seen leaving a residence in Brookfield on Tuesday, Jan. 10 around 8:30 p.m. She is 5’6”, 120 lbs....
BROOKFIELD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy