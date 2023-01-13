Browns’ Joel Bitonio named AP All-Pro first team; Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb chosen for second team

Read full article on original website
Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott
The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance. Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
Jim Schwartz has turned around defenses before and he can do it again with the Browns
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In 2015, things weren’t great for the Eagles defense. They ranked 20th in defensive DVOA and 29th against the run under defensive coordinator Bill Davis. They gave up 26.9 points per game, 28th in the league. They gave up the 28th-most passing yards and the most rushing yards.
Why Jim Schwartz’s hire is great news for Myles Garrett; Is Donovan Mitchell already a Cavs franchise great? Terry’s Talkin’ (podcast)
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Welcome to this week’s edition of the Terry’s Talkin’ podcast with cleveland.com and Plain Dealer columnist Terry Pluto, and host David Campbell. Today we discuss the Browns’ hiring of defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz; plus the Cavs’ win over the Pelicans on Monday and what we learned from it; plus we answer some Hey, Terry! questions.
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Browns hire hard-nosed Jim Schwartz as defensive coordinator in part to to bring discipline to the unit
CLEVELAND, Ohio — New Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, hired Tuesday from a pool of four candidates, undoubtedly had some choice words regarding the defense’s discipline problems in 2022 during his interview last week. And some of them might’ve begun with an F. “That’s kind of on...
Jim Schwartz feels ‘a tremendous amount of responsibility’ to Browns fans, hopes to reward them with a Super Bowl parade
BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns introduced Jim Schwartz, 56, as their defensive coordinator on Wednesday to replace Joe Woods, who was fired after the season-ending loss in Pittsburgh. Schwartz began his NFL career in Cleveland as a personnel assistant under Bill Belichick from 1993-1995, then moved with team to Baltimore...
How new Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz plans to unleash Myles Garrett -- and what Calvin Johnson has to do with it
BEREA, Ohio -- What can new Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz do with a player like Myles Garrett? And what does Calvin Johnson have to do with it?. Before we get to that, it might help to start by looking at another edge rusher drafted first overall who played for Schwartz.
Chiefs QB coach praises Mahomes’ playoff focus
Ahead of the Chiefs vs Jaguars game, head coach Andy Reid and quarterback coach Matt Nagy have praised Patrick Mahomes for his mindset all season.
What’s next for the Browns and Jim Schwartz? Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns are hiring Jim Schwartz as their defensive coordinator, choosing the longtime coordinator and former head coach of the Lions to succeed Joe Woods. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe open our podast by reacting to the hiring of Schwartz’s defense. Why was he...
Staley looks ahead to Chargers’ offseason after tough exit
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Brandon Staley remained steadfast he would remain head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers despite plenty of speculation about his future. “I am aware of the speculation because I have to be briefed of it to be prepared for guys like you,” Staley said to reporters on Wednesday during his season-ending press conference. “I was not worried about that because I know what goes on here on a day-to-day basis and I know what we have in the locker room.”
The latest on Browns DC Jim Schwartz; Cavaliers trade options: Tom Withers, Garrett Bush, Chris Fedor on Tuesday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Be sure to catch today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. Tom Withers of The Associated Press and Garrett Bush of 92.3...
Takeaways from new Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz: Berea Report
BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns introduced their new defensive coordinator, Jim Schwartz, in a press conference on Wednesday. He replaces Joe Woods to try and turn around what was a disappointing unit last season. Schwartz spoke for more than 30 minutes, reminiscing about his start in Cleveland under Bill Belichick...
The heartbeat of athletic safety: Lessons learned from Damar Hamlin’s Monday Night Football collapse: Mike Weller
CEDARVILLE, Ohio -- Ever since Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during the Bills’ game Jan. 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals, many people across the United States have been glued to the news cycle to see the updates and eventual outcome of Hamlin’s condition.
Bengals coach Zac Taylor on the offensive line, Sunday reactions and more: Transcript
CINCINNATI, Ohio — A day after the Bengals’ thrilling wild card win over the Ravens, coach Zac Taylor addressed the state of the offensive line, talked about the reception he received after the game and more. Here’s a transcript:. Any update on Jonah?. “Jonah (has a) dislocated...
Zac Taylor hits downtown Cincinnati bar to deliver fans a game ball after Bengals’ playoff win over Ravens
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals coach Zac Taylor didn’t wait long to fulfill his promise. Taylor told reporters in his post-game press conference that he planned on continuing the tradition of handing out game balls around the city. He was at The Blind Pig, a bar that’s right across...
Grade Joe Burrow’s Wildcard Sunday night performance vs. the Ravens
CINCINNATI, Ohio -- It wasn’t the prettiest or most efficient Bengals offensive performance Sunday night in the Wildcard round vs. the Ravens, but Burrow’s group did just enough to put the team in good position to have a chance and Sam Hubbard’s 98-yard fumble recovery TD put the Bengals up 24-17 when the final whistle blew.
FanDuel Ohio promo code: get set for NFL Divisional Playoffs with $200 bonus bets
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Start betting on the NFL Playoffs with the best FanDuel Ohio promo code offer this week, and lock in $200 in...
Bengals coach Zac Taylor confirms Jonah Williams has dislocated kneecap; status is week-to-week
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals left tackle Jonah Williams will be week-to-week with a dislocated kneecap, coach Zac Taylor confirmed at his Monday press conference. Williams left in the second quarter with a left knee injury, and was declared out soon afterward. He also suffered a dislocated kneecap in Week 5, ironically against the Ravens.
Question marks aplenty on Bengals’ offensive line after Jonah Williams’ left knee injury
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals entered Sunday’s wild card game against the Ravens with question marks about the right side of their offensive line. Now, though, those question marks exist for the entire unit. Left tackle Jonah Williams exited the game with a left knee injury, bringing into...
