The Southington Chamber of Commerce hosted a panel of public and private sector experts who provided analysis of the state and local economic climate Tuesday at Manor Inn. The 2023 Economic Forecast Breakfast was attended by the owners of several local businesses and nonprofit organizations in town. It featured Alexandra Daum, the new commissioner of the CT Department of Economic and Community Development (DECD) as the keynote speaker. She was joined by Lou Perillo, the town’s economic development director, and David Rotatori, president and CEO of Ion Bank and Ion Financial and David Gallito, 2023 president of CT Realtors.

SOUTHINGTON, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO