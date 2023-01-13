Read full article on original website
UK plan to send migrants to Rwanda faces new court challenge
LONDON (AP) — British judges gave the go-ahead on Monday for the Court of Appeal to consider challenges to the U.K. government’s plan to send some asylum-seekers on a one-way trip to Rwanda. Two High Court judges ruled in December that the controversial policy is legal, rejecting a...
Thousands of Israelis rally against Netanyahu government
TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Tens of thousands of Israelis gathered in central Tel Aviv on Saturday night to protest plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new government to overhaul the legal system and weaken the Supreme Court — a step that critics say will destroy the country’s democratic system of checks and balances.
Clearance of German hamlet for mine said to be near-complete
BERLIN (AP) — A village in western Germany that is due to be demolished to make way for a coal mine expansion has been cleared of activists, apart from a pair who remained holed up in a tunnel, police said Sunday. The operation to evict climate activists who flocked...
