Bristol Press
Gun shown, Bristol resident threatened during series of attempted catalytic converter thefts
BRISTOL – A Bristol resident was threatened with a gun during one of multiple attempted catalytic converter thefts over the weekend. Police said three attempted thefts were reported late Saturday and into Sunday on Buckley Avenue, Carol Drive and Emmett Street. During each incident, the theft was interrupted by property owners.
Bristol Press
Plainville man accused of firing gun during domestic dispute in Bristol
BRISTOL – A Plainville man was arrested last week for allegedly firing a gun during a domestic incident in Bristol. Anthony Martinez, 54, of 219 Camp St., Plainville, was believed to be intoxicated when he fired the gun away from the victim during a dispute in the basement of a Bristol residence Nov. 25, according to police.
Bristol Press
Plainville police looking to ID theft suspect
PLAINVILLE – Police are asking for help identifying a suspect in a retail theft reported Wednesday. Police, via the department’s Facebook page, released photos of the man they believe stole a number of fragrances during a theft at Ulta Beauty, located at 240 New Britain Ave. The suspect...
New Britain Herald
New Britain couple charged in death of 4-year-old Bristol girl pleads not guilty
BRISTOL – Two people charged in the death of a 4-year-old Bristol girl have pleaded not guilty to felony charges. Ashley Hernandez-DeJesus, 28, and Rocky Hernandez-DeJesus, 31, who previously lived in Bristol and now report residing in New Britain, faced a judge last week in New Britain Superior Court – where they each pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree manslaughter, first-degree unlawful restraint, intentional cruelty to persons, risk of injury to a minor and conspiracy to commit risk of injury to a minor.
Eyewitness News
Wrong-way driver evades state police cruiser on I-91 in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Police are asking for the public’s help after a wrong-way driver evaded a state police cruiser on I-91 in Hartford early Sunday morning. The incident happened on I-91 North around 2:45 in the morning, state police say. The driver was heading south in the northbound...
NBC Connecticut
Dog Dead, People Bitten in Pit Bull Attack in Vernon: Police
A pit bull bit a man and woman in Vernon Monday morning and police said they believe the pit bull also caused the injuries that killed another dog. Vernon police officers and Vernon Animal Control responded to Beverley Road just after 11 a.m. after getting a report of a dog attack and officers found a woman and a man who had been bitten by a pit bull, police said. They declined to be transported for medical care.
1 man shot on Farmington Avenue in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one man hospitalized on Monday. Officers said at about 12:30 a.m., Hartford police responded to the area of Farmington Avenue on a Shot Spotter activation. While investigators were at the scene, a gunshot victim arrived at a local hospital. Police described the […]
Norwich police investigating armed robbery
NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – Norwich police are looking for the person who held up “Amazing Grapes” at 32 Town Street at gun point Saturday night. Police said that at approximately 6:53 p.m. they received a 911 call from the clerk stating a male with a gun had stolen approximately $1000 from the register and then […]
NBC Connecticut
Shots Fired on Willimantic Street Sunday Morning: Police
Willimantic police are investigating after shots were fired on Ash Street early Sunday morning. It happened around 3 a.m. in the area of Ash Street and Whittmore Street and Ash Street and North Street, according to police. Detectives were able to find evidence of a crime scene in those areas,...
Crash causes serious injuries on I-95N in Darien
DARIEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A single-car crash led to serious injuries on I-95 North in Darien on Monday morning. The crash was reported just after 6 a.m. and took place near exits 11 and 12. DOT officials said the highway was closed in this area until about 9 a.m. Police have not stated a cause […]
3-car crash involves tractor-trailer on I-91N in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A three-car crash involving a tractor-trailer temporarily closed I-91 North in Hartford on Monday morning. The crash was reported just before 4 a.m. near exit 29. That section of the roadway was closed due to the incident until about 5 a.m. Officials have not released any details on the crash, such […]
NBC Connecticut
Waterbury Police Arrest Teens Suspected in Armed Robbery
Waterbury police have arrested two teens who are suspected of an armed robbery. Police said the teens, a 16-year-old and a 14-year-old who are both from Waterbury, are suspected of driving a stolen motor vehicle, firing gunshots, engaging police in a pursuit and possessing a loaded gun Illegally. The vehicle,...
Man sentenced to 57 years in prison for violent murder of Middletown woman
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – A Middletown man was convicted in the horrific murder of a 29-year-old woman on Friday. The Department of Justice announced Friday Cornel Myers, 39, has been sentenced to 57 years in prison for the violent murder of a woman he was dating in September 2018. According to evidence presented in trial, […]
darientimes.com
Drugs, stolen gun found in car during traffic stop, West Haven police say
WEST HAVEN — Three people were arrested after officers discovered drugs and a stolen handgun in an uninsured, unregistered car during a December traffic stop, according to West Haven police. Two of the occupants, identified as Ecinany Rodriguez-Ferreira and Shante Gause, were charged with drug and firearm offenses, Lt....
Five-Hour Standoff At Marlborough Mobile Home Park Ends With Tear Gas: Police
A police standoff in Marlborough that lasted several hours started with destruction of property and ended in tears – literally. Marlborough Police responded to a report of a man smashing windows and breaking furniture in his trailer at Val's Mobile Home Park around 1:17 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, Sgt. Zachary Attaway told Daily Voice.
Driver attempts to steal snowplow, hits East Hartford PD cruiser
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — East Hartford police interrupted a driver attempting to steal a snowplow on Friday morning, before striking a police cruiser. Officers said that just before 7 a.m., police interrupted a driver in a truck who was trying to steal a snowplow from a parking lot. When police arrived at the scene, […]
Homeless Man Critical After Attack By Unknown Suspect In Fairfield County
A Bridgeport homeless man is in critical condition after receiving severe trauma to the face and the back of his head.The incident was reported around 9:15 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 11, in the 800 block of Fairfield Ave., said Capt. Kevin Gilleran of the Bridgeport Police.The Bridgeport Fire Department…
Family, friends remember Mubarak Soulemane on 3rd anniversary of teen’s death
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Family and friends are remembering the life of Mubarak Soulemane, who was shot and killed by a state trooper three years ago in West Haven. The family gathered on Crown Street in New Haven to honor his memory, holding pictures of him and wearing stickers of his face. Soulemane’s sister, […]
Suspect arrested in domestic shooting in East Hartford home: Police
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — A man was arrested after allegedly shooting a woman in an East Hartford home while two children were inside. Before rushing a single-family home on Lafayette Avenue Wednesday afternoon, East Hartford Police say they spoke with 39-year-old Luis Toro-Vargas over the phone and successfully encouraged him to walk outside where he tossed a gun on his lawn and surrendered with his hands up.
trumbulltimes.com
Juvenile charged in New Haven school bus shooting, police say
NEW HAVEN — Police said Thursday that they have made arrests in recent gun-related offenses, including an incident in which a city school bus was grazed by gunfire. The New Haven Police Department and Mayor Justin Elicker held a joint news conference Thursday to discuss the city's recent spike in gun violence and collective effort to address it. During the conference, police provided updates on several recent arrests for shooting and shots fired incidents as they look to quell the violence.
