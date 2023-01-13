ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, CT

Bristol Press

Plainville man accused of firing gun during domestic dispute in Bristol

BRISTOL – A Plainville man was arrested last week for allegedly firing a gun during a domestic incident in Bristol. Anthony Martinez, 54, of 219 Camp St., Plainville, was believed to be intoxicated when he fired the gun away from the victim during a dispute in the basement of a Bristol residence Nov. 25, according to police.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Plainville police looking to ID theft suspect

PLAINVILLE – Police are asking for help identifying a suspect in a retail theft reported Wednesday. Police, via the department’s Facebook page, released photos of the man they believe stole a number of fragrances during a theft at Ulta Beauty, located at 240 New Britain Ave. The suspect...
PLAINVILLE, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain couple charged in death of 4-year-old Bristol girl pleads not guilty

BRISTOL – Two people charged in the death of a 4-year-old Bristol girl have pleaded not guilty to felony charges. Ashley Hernandez-DeJesus, 28, and Rocky Hernandez-DeJesus, 31, who previously lived in Bristol and now report residing in New Britain, faced a judge last week in New Britain Superior Court – where they each pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree manslaughter, first-degree unlawful restraint, intentional cruelty to persons, risk of injury to a minor and conspiracy to commit risk of injury to a minor.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Eyewitness News

Wrong-way driver evades state police cruiser on I-91 in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Police are asking for the public’s help after a wrong-way driver evaded a state police cruiser on I-91 in Hartford early Sunday morning. The incident happened on I-91 North around 2:45 in the morning, state police say. The driver was heading south in the northbound...
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Dog Dead, People Bitten in Pit Bull Attack in Vernon: Police

A pit bull bit a man and woman in Vernon Monday morning and police said they believe the pit bull also caused the injuries that killed another dog. Vernon police officers and Vernon Animal Control responded to Beverley Road just after 11 a.m. after getting a report of a dog attack and officers found a woman and a man who had been bitten by a pit bull, police said. They declined to be transported for medical care.
VERNON, CT
WTNH

1 man shot on Farmington Avenue in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one man hospitalized on Monday. Officers said at about 12:30 a.m., Hartford police responded to the area of Farmington Avenue on a Shot Spotter activation. While investigators were at the scene, a gunshot victim arrived at a local hospital. Police described the […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Norwich police investigating armed robbery

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – Norwich police are looking for the person who held up “Amazing Grapes” at 32 Town Street at gun point Saturday night. Police said that at approximately 6:53 p.m. they received a 911 call from the clerk stating a male with a gun had stolen approximately $1000 from the register and then […]
NORWICH, CT
NBC Connecticut

Shots Fired on Willimantic Street Sunday Morning: Police

Willimantic police are investigating after shots were fired on Ash Street early Sunday morning. It happened around 3 a.m. in the area of Ash Street and Whittmore Street and Ash Street and North Street, according to police. Detectives were able to find evidence of a crime scene in those areas,...
WILLIMANTIC, CT
WTNH

Crash causes serious injuries on I-95N in Darien

DARIEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A single-car crash led to serious injuries on I-95 North in Darien on Monday morning. The crash was reported just after 6 a.m. and took place near exits 11 and 12. DOT officials said the highway was closed in this area until about 9 a.m. Police have not stated a cause […]
DARIEN, CT
WTNH

3-car crash involves tractor-trailer on I-91N in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A three-car crash involving a tractor-trailer temporarily closed I-91 North in Hartford on Monday morning. The crash was reported just before 4 a.m. near exit 29. That section of the roadway was closed due to the incident until about 5 a.m. Officials have not released any details on the crash, such […]
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Waterbury Police Arrest Teens Suspected in Armed Robbery

Waterbury police have arrested two teens who are suspected of an armed robbery. Police said the teens, a 16-year-old and a 14-year-old who are both from Waterbury, are suspected of driving a stolen motor vehicle, firing gunshots, engaging police in a pursuit and possessing a loaded gun Illegally. The vehicle,...
WATERBURY, CT
darientimes.com

Drugs, stolen gun found in car during traffic stop, West Haven police say

WEST HAVEN — Three people were arrested after officers discovered drugs and a stolen handgun in an uninsured, unregistered car during a December traffic stop, according to West Haven police. Two of the occupants, identified as Ecinany Rodriguez-Ferreira and Shante Gause, were charged with drug and firearm offenses, Lt....
WEST HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Driver attempts to steal snowplow, hits East Hartford PD cruiser

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — East Hartford police interrupted a driver attempting to steal a snowplow on Friday morning, before striking a police cruiser. Officers said that just before 7 a.m., police interrupted a driver in a truck who was trying to steal a snowplow from a parking lot. When police arrived at the scene, […]
EAST HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

Suspect arrested in domestic shooting in East Hartford home: Police

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — A man was arrested after allegedly shooting a woman in an East Hartford home while two children were inside. Before rushing a single-family home on Lafayette Avenue Wednesday afternoon, East Hartford Police say they spoke with 39-year-old Luis Toro-Vargas over the phone and successfully encouraged him to walk outside where he tossed a gun on his lawn and surrendered with his hands up.
EAST HARTFORD, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Juvenile charged in New Haven school bus shooting, police say

NEW HAVEN — Police said Thursday that they have made arrests in recent gun-related offenses, including an incident in which a city school bus was grazed by gunfire. The New Haven Police Department and Mayor Justin Elicker held a joint news conference Thursday to discuss the city's recent spike in gun violence and collective effort to address it. During the conference, police provided updates on several recent arrests for shooting and shots fired incidents as they look to quell the violence.
NEW HAVEN, CT

