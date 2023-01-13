ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Britain, CT

Wiktor Banel

Wiktor Banel, 89, of New Britain, passed away peacefully on Jan. 12, 2023. He was born in Poland, son of the late Mieczyslaw & Stefania (Kopec) Banel, and migrated to New Britain in 1998. He was predeceased by his wife, Donuta Banel, and his first wife, Helena (Matel) Banel. Family...
Bertha (Betty) Lagassey

Bertha (Betty) Lagassey, 98, of New Britain, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home on Jan. 14, 2023. She was the devoted wife of her husband, Phillip for 54 years, before his passing in 2002. She was born in Black Lake, Canada, daughter of Amedee Ferland and Ida (Turcotte) Ferland. She was predeceased by her brother, Marcel Ferland and her daughter-in-law Sandra Lagassey.
John Prokopec Jr.

John Prokopec, Jr, "Johnny Pro", 95, of Avon, passed away Friday (Jan. 13, 2023) at Bel Air Manor in Newington. Born in Avon to the late John and Bertha (Mihalko) Prokopec, he was a lifelong resident. He also maintained a second home in Newington since 2006. John was a parishioner...
Richard R. King

New Britain native Richard R. King, 72, passed away on Jan. 10, 2023 in Palm Bay, FL, after a long battle with Parkinson's. Richard graduated from N.B.S.H.S, Class of 1968. He spent the majority of his career as a manager at CL&P/Northeast Utilities. He is survived by his loving wife...
New Britain city officials name acting chief as outgoing chief retires

NEW BRITAIN – City officials have named an acting chief of the police department after having a sendoff for Christopher Chute that included presenting the outgoing chief with the key to the city. Dep. Chief Benjamin Murphy has been appointed as acting chief following Chute’s retirement on Friday after...
Economic Forecast Breakfast provides optimistic assessment of the state, but challenges remain

The Southington Chamber of Commerce hosted a panel of public and private sector experts who provided analysis of the state and local economic climate Tuesday at Manor Inn. The 2023 Economic Forecast Breakfast was attended by the owners of several local businesses and nonprofit organizations in town. It featured Alexandra Daum, the new commissioner of the CT Department of Economic and Community Development (DECD) as the keynote speaker. She was joined by Lou Perillo, the town’s economic development director, and David Rotatori, president and CEO of Ion Bank and Ion Financial and David Gallito, 2023 president of CT Realtors.
New Britain couple charged in death of 4-year-old Bristol girl pleads not guilty

BRISTOL – Two people charged in the death of a 4-year-old Bristol girl have pleaded not guilty to felony charges. Ashley Hernandez-DeJesus, 28, and Rocky Hernandez-DeJesus, 31, who previously lived in Bristol and now report residing in New Britain, faced a judge last week in New Britain Superior Court – where they each pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree manslaughter, first-degree unlawful restraint, intentional cruelty to persons, risk of injury to a minor and conspiracy to commit risk of injury to a minor.
Plainville man accused of firing gun during domestic dispute in Bristol

BRISTOL – A Plainville man was arrested last week for allegedly firing a gun during a domestic incident in Bristol. Anthony Martinez, 54, of 219 Camp St., Plainville, was believed to be intoxicated when he fired the gun away from the victim during a dispute in the basement of a Bristol residence Nov. 25, according to police.
Plainville police looking to ID theft suspect

PLAINVILLE – Police are asking for help identifying a suspect in a retail theft reported Wednesday. Police, via the department’s Facebook page, released photos of the man they believe stole a number of fragrances during a theft at Ulta Beauty, located at 240 New Britain Ave. The suspect...
