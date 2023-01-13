Read full article on original website
Joseph Louis Maitz
Joseph Louis Maitz, 80, of Plainville, devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend, passed away surrounded by his family on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. He was the husband and best friend of Lois (D’Agostino) Maitz, with whom he shared 59 years of love, laughter and world travels. Born in New...
John Prokopec Jr.
John Prokopec, Jr, "Johnny Pro", 95, of Avon, passed away Friday (Jan. 13, 2023) at Bel Air Manor in Newington. Born in Avon to the late John and Bertha (Mihalko) Prokopec, he was a lifelong resident. He also maintained a second home in Newington since 2006. John was a parishioner...
Bertha (Betty) Lagassey
Bertha (Betty) Lagassey, 98, of New Britain, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home on Jan. 14, 2023. She was the devoted wife of her husband, Phillip for 54 years, before his passing in 2002. She was born in Black Lake, Canada, daughter of Amedee Ferland and Ida (Turcotte) Ferland. She was predeceased by her brother, Marcel Ferland and her daughter-in-law Sandra Lagassey.
Susan (Alber) Carlson
Susan (Alber) Carlson, 75, formerly of E. Setauket, NY and Newington, CT, passed away peacefully on Jan. 10, 2023 on Cape Cod. She was the wife of Ronald Carlson who predeceased her in 2009, and the mother of Kevin, her beloved son. Susan leaves behind many friends at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Newington, where she was an active member before moving to Cape Cod with her son in 2019.
One of two suspects arrested outside Westfarms Mall wanted in Berlin, Newington and Southington
One of two men arrested outside of Westfarms Mall over the weekend, accused of fraudulently purchasing about $1,700 worth of merchandise, was wanted in over a dozen towns across Massachusetts and Connecticut, including those of Newington, Berlin and Southington. West Hartford police took Dezmond Bonds, 31, of Manchester, into custody...
Richard R. King
New Britain native Richard R. King, 72, passed away on Jan. 10, 2023 in Palm Bay, FL, after a long battle with Parkinson's. Richard graduated from N.B.S.H.S, Class of 1968. He spent the majority of his career as a manager at CL&P/Northeast Utilities. He is survived by his loving wife...
Hartford man pleads guilty in fatal New Britain crash that killed Bristol woman
NEW BRITAIN -- A Hartford man has pleaded guilty in a New Britain car crash that killed a Bristol woman in 2020. Jeremiah Lopez, 22, took a plea deal last week in New Britain Superior Court – where he pleaded guilty to one count of negligent homicide with a motor vehicle.
Kensington Gardens facility receives capital grant from American Savings Foundation
NEW BRITAIN – Community Mental Health Affiliates’ Kensington Gardens facility has recently been approved for a capital grant from the American Savings Foundation. The board of directors will invest $50,000 in the new residential facility located at 66 Clinic Drive in New Britain. “This generous award from the...
New Britain city officials name acting chief as outgoing chief retires
NEW BRITAIN – City officials have named an acting chief of the police department after having a sendoff for Christopher Chute that included presenting the outgoing chief with the key to the city. Dep. Chief Benjamin Murphy has been appointed as acting chief following Chute’s retirement on Friday after...
New Britain couple charged in death of 4-year-old Bristol girl pleads not guilty
BRISTOL – Two people charged in the death of a 4-year-old Bristol girl have pleaded not guilty to felony charges. Ashley Hernandez-DeJesus, 28, and Rocky Hernandez-DeJesus, 31, who previously lived in Bristol and now report residing in New Britain, faced a judge last week in New Britain Superior Court – where they each pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree manslaughter, first-degree unlawful restraint, intentional cruelty to persons, risk of injury to a minor and conspiracy to commit risk of injury to a minor.
Plainville man accused of firing gun during domestic dispute in Bristol
BRISTOL – A Plainville man was arrested last week for allegedly firing a gun during a domestic incident in Bristol. Anthony Martinez, 54, of 219 Camp St., Plainville, was believed to be intoxicated when he fired the gun away from the victim during a dispute in the basement of a Bristol residence Nov. 25, according to police.
New Britain honors, celebrates legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
NEW BRITAIN – The City of New Britain commemorated the life of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Monday morning with music, poetry and uplifting words from community leaders inspired by the man himself. “As we think of the theme we think of what’s going on in the media,...
Ravishing Decor in Berlin moves to bigger space in town, celebrates with grand opening
BERLIN – Transforming old furniture into modern marvels is Dorothy Korzinski’s specialty and one area residents have come to value greatly. When she opened Ravishing Décor at 116A Mill St. last winter, the Berlin resident didn’t imagine she would grow out of the 1,200 sq. ft. space in less than a year.
Plainville police looking to ID theft suspect
PLAINVILLE – Police are asking for help identifying a suspect in a retail theft reported Wednesday. Police, via the department’s Facebook page, released photos of the man they believe stole a number of fragrances during a theft at Ulta Beauty, located at 240 New Britain Ave. The suspect...
