Susan (Alber) Carlson, 75, formerly of E. Setauket, NY and Newington, CT, passed away peacefully on Jan. 10, 2023 on Cape Cod. She was the wife of Ronald Carlson who predeceased her in 2009, and the mother of Kevin, her beloved son. Susan leaves behind many friends at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Newington, where she was an active member before moving to Cape Cod with her son in 2019.

NEWINGTON, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO