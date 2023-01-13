ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterbury, CT

2 teens charged for stolen car, shots fired incident in Waterbury

By Olivia Lank
 3 days ago

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Two teens have been arrested in connection with driving a stolen car, a shots fired incident, engaging police in pursuit and having an illegal loaded gun.

Police said on Thursday around 4:42 p.m., officers located a Honda CRV occupied by a 16-year-old and 14-year-old in the area of Pine Street. Officers identified the car as being stolen and being involved in an attempted carjacking and shots fired incident earlier in Waterbury.

When officers attempted to stop the car, the drivers evaded police until the driver lost control of the car and hit a police cruiser on Kingsbury Street.

Both teens were taken into custody and a loaded 9mm pistol was found in the car with an additional empty magazine.

There were no injuries reported.

The 16-year-old was charged with weapons in a motor vehicle, carrying a pistol without a permit, and several other charges. Police said this teen has a known history with Waterbury police for prior involvement with stolen cars.

The 14-year-old was charged with weapons in a motor vehicle, carrying a pistol/revolver without a permit, and several other charges.

