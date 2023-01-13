Members of the Gehlen Catholic marching band took part in the Holiday Bowl football game in San Diego, CA . 30 students and 8 chaperones attended the trip. They had been planning since 2019 for this trip.. Instrumental Director Nathan Klaumann said they raised money for trip expenses by covering silage piles and selling Meats and Sweets. Any student in grades 7-12 who participated in Competition Marching Band during the 2022 season were eligible to board the bus for San Diego on Christmas Day. Students took part in parade festivities, the Bowl game halftime performance, and sightseeing around the city. Students were able to perform with other high school musicians, sit next to collegiate marching bands, and meet some of the football players.

ORANGE CITY, IA ・ 15 HOURS AGO