Kenneth Joseph Kohler
Kenneth Joseph Kohler, age 86 of Remsen, IA went to his heavenly home on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 surrounded by his family at Bavarian Meadows Assisted Living in Remsen. Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023 at Christ Lutheran Church LCMS in Remsen, with Pastor Jason Letsche and Pastor Don Meyer officiating. Burial will follow at the Remsen Community Cemetery. Visitation with family present will be Tuesday from 4-6 p.m., there will be a prayer service at 6 p.m. all at Fisch Funeral Home & Monument in Remsen. Visitation will resume from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Wednesday at the church. Condolences may be sent online at www.fischfh.com.
Jeff Kramer – Citizen of the Day
Jeff Kramer is the KLEM Citizen of the Day for Monday, January 16, 2023. Jeff Kramer has been appointed to the rank of Police Sergeant with Le Mars Police Department. He may pick up a pizza from Pizza Hut in Le Mars, a long stem rose from Le Mars Hy Vee Floral Department and car wash from 12th Street Touchless or Highway 75 Touchless Auto Wash and Pet Wash.
Jared A. Robinson
Jared A. Robinson, 35 of Quimby formerly of Kingsley, IA passed away, Thursday, January 12, 2023. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, January 16, 2023 at First Lutheran Church, Kingsley, IA. There will be a private burial. Visitation will be Sunday, 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. with family present and a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. all at the Rohde Funeral Home in Kingsley, IA.
KLEM News for Monday, January 16, 2023
Members of the Gehlen Catholic marching band took part in the Holiday Bowl football game in San Diego, CA . 30 students and 8 chaperones attended the trip. They had been planning since 2019 for this trip.. Instrumental Director Nathan Klaumann said they raised money for trip expenses by covering silage piles and selling Meats and Sweets. Any student in grades 7-12 who participated in Competition Marching Band during the 2022 season were eligible to board the bus for San Diego on Christmas Day. Students took part in parade festivities, the Bowl game halftime performance, and sightseeing around the city. Students were able to perform with other high school musicians, sit next to collegiate marching bands, and meet some of the football players.
Gehlen Catholic Band Participates in Bowl Game
Person Rescued From Grain Bin On Iowa Farm
The grain bin can be one of the most dangerous places on the farm. If you aren’t careful, they can lead to some deadly situations. Fortunately, this wasn’t the case in Plymouth County, Iowa on Wednesday. (Plymouth County is located on Iowa's western border between Sioux City and Sioux Falls.)
Biggest snowstorm in 5 years possible on Wednesday
UPDATE (1/16/23, 4:19 PM) — Models are showing increasing chances of some significant snow coming for parts of our viewing area on Wednesday afternoon, lasting through the overnight hours and into the early hours of Thursday morning. Winter Storm Watches have been posted for the majority of the region,...
North Iowa Outdoors: Iowa Saw More Elk Sightings in 2022
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says elk sightings are becoming more common in Iowa as the number of trail and outdoor cameras has increased. The DNR’s Tyler Harms says the source of the elk is not as certain as it used to be. But he says the wildlife...
Two Taken To Area Hospitals After Saturday Morning Crash
Hull, Iowa — Two Sioux Center residents were taken to area hospitals in the aftermath of a Saturday morning rollover crash near Hull. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, the mishap took place at 10:14 Saturday morning on Highway 18, three miles northwest of Hull. Deputies say...
Former SCCSD superintendent suing members of school board
Former Sioux City Public School Superintendent Dr. Paul Gausman is asking that five members of the district's board of directors be removed.
Sioux City Police ‘deeply saddened’ after shooting leaves three children motherless
The Sioux City Police Department released more details about an incident that left three children without their mother.
Nebraska man sentenced for impregnating minor
United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that Juwan Grant, 24, of Decatur, Nebraska, was sentenced today in federal court in Omaha for sexual abuse of a minor. United States District Judge Brian C. Buescher sentenced Grant to imprisonment for 46 months. There is no parole in the federal system. After his release from prison, he will begin a 5-year term of supervised release and will be required to register as a sex offender.
NEW DETAILS: Woman on the phone with 911 when she was shot, man charged with murder
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — 2:30 PM SUNDAY: A woman was shot as she was on the phone with 911, calling for help after her boyfriend pulled a gun on her. In a news conference Sunday afternoon, Jan. 15, Sioux City Police tell Siouxland News that officers were called to a home at 3319 Nebraska St. after a woman called 911 at 9:42 p.m., to report her boyfriend was pointing a gun at her.
This Building Could Fit Every Resident of South Dakota Inside
It's a building so large that it could fit every resident of South Dakota inside and there would still be enough room to space everyone out three feet apart. At 699,000 square feet, the new Amazon fulfillment center in north Sioux Falls is the largest building in the city and probably the state of South Dakota.
Why are eggs so expensive in Siouxland?
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Egg prices are skyrocketing - some would say they're downright "egg-pensive." Concerns on basic grocery needs come to light when major storms, like the ice storm in the first week of 2023, prevent rural residents from getting into the city to run errands. HyVee is...
Nearly 20-mile ice jam on Missouri River poses risks through winter
OMAHA — From satellite images, the surprisingly long ice jam on the Missouri River looks like a sinewy white snake separating Nebraska and Iowa, poised over those downstream. The serpentine ribbon forms among farm fields near Blencoe, Iowa, curves west toward Blair, loops east around DeSoto Bend National Wildlife...
TRANSIENT CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED MURDER IN NORTHSIDE STABBING
A REMSEN, IOWA MAN IS IN CUSTODY FACING CHARGES FOLLOWING A STABBING EARLY SATURDAY MORNING ON SIOUX CITY’S NORTHSIDE. 25-YEAR-OLD FRANCISCO TAPIA IS CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED MURDER, WILLFUL INJURY, FELONY ASSAULT, GOING ARMED WITH INTENT, POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, CRIMINAL TRESPASS AND CRIMINAL MISCHIEF. POLICE WERE DISPATCHED TO...
Dordt University Student Dies in Car Crash
A Minnesota woman is dead after a crash last night south of Hull. 18-year-old Emma Nibbelink of Luverne, Minnesota, a student at Dordt University, was driving south on Highway 75 when she hit snow and ice on the shoulder and lost control. Her car crossed into the other lane and was hit by a pickup.
