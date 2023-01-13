Read full article on original website
Related
siouxlandnews.com
Longtime Siouxland news anchor Dave Nixon Sr. dies at 83
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — An icon of Siouxland television news has passed away. Dave Nixon Sr. died last night in his hometown of Emmetsburg. Nixon is best known as the longtime anchor at KCAU-TV and then KTIV-TV in Sioux City. He also anchored at WHO-TV in Des Moines. Dave later pursued a degree in education which led him to teach at Iowa Lakes Community College and later became president of Monroe Community College in Michigan.
siouxlandnews.com
SCPD investigate stabbing in Sioux City
Sioux City, Iowa — Sioux City Police are investigating a stabbing on the West side of Sioux City. Police were called to 1512 Isabella just before 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday. Police located a 45-year-old woman suffering from multiple stab wounds to her upper back. The woman was taken to...
kiwaradio.com
Far Western Sioux County Hog Barn Receives Major Damage In Fire
Sioux County, Iowa, near Hudson, SD — A hog confinement was damaged and a few hogs were destroyed in a fire on Sunday, January 15, 2023, near Hudson, SD. According to Hudson Fire Chief Justin Teunissen, at about 8:35 a.m., the Hudson Fire Department was called to the report of a hog barn fire at 3241 Cherry Avenue, about seven miles west of Rock Valley or a little over three miles due north of Hudson.
siouxlandnews.com
TOTT - MercyOne Siouxland Foundation Women's Night Out
DAKOTA DUNES, SD — Tracy Feathers joined Jacob Heller on "Talk of the Town" to discuss the upcoming Women's Night Out. Women's Night Out is an evening of shopping, dinner and entertainment. It'll be on March 30 at the South Sioux City Marriott, after a three-year hiatus due to...
siouxlandnews.com
Former Superintendent suing Sioux City School board members and district
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The former Superintendent of the Sioux City Community School District is now suing the district and more than half the school board. Dr. Paul Gausman filed that suit last week in Woodbury County District Court, alleging numerous violations of Iowa's Open Meetings Law last year, and calling for the removal of directors Dan Greenwell, Taylor Goodvin, Jan George, and Bob Michaelson from the board.
Sioux City Police ‘deeply saddened’ after shooting leaves three children motherless
The Sioux City Police Department released more details about an incident that left three children without their mother.
siouxlandnews.com
Siouxland ASL class offered to bridge gap in communicating with deaf community
SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa — Signs are to the eyes, what words are to the ears. Two women in Siouxland are making sure that locals have the opportunity to learn sign language by starting a new class open to all ages. "ASL Connects in Siouxland" is a Community sign language...
kscj.com
VICTIM OF NEBRASKA STREET FATAL SHOOTING IDENTIFIED
THE VICTIM OF A FATAL SHOOTING SATURDAY NIGHT IN SIOUX CITY HAS BEEN IDENTIFIED. 31-YEAR-OLD SARAH ZOELLE DIED FROM A GUNSHOT WOUND AFTER BEING SHOT AT HER RESIDENCE LOCATED AT 3319 NEBRASKA STREET. THE SUSPECT, 23-YEAR-OLD AUSTYN SELF IS CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE MURDER AND THREE COUNTS OF CHILD ENDANGERMENT.
Sioux City Police ‘deeply saddened’ after woman while shot on phone with 911 dispatcher
The Sioux City Police Department released more details about an incident that left three children without their mother.
siouxlandnews.com
"Wanna Have A Catch" finishes its year-long fundraising campaign
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Over the past year Kevin Negaard has been playing catch all over the country and raising money from all over the world to support the Miracle League of Sioux City. On Tuesday, Jan. 17, he played his final games of catch. After 365 days, adding...
KELOLAND TV
Police investigating gunshots at Sioux Falls apartment
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Early Sunday morning, Sioux Falls police responded to a report of gunshots at an apartment building near the 1800 block of east 5th street. Police report that they found 6 shell casings outside the apartment building. One bullet was reported to have gone through...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center teen arrested on OWI charge
SIOUX CENTER—An 18-year-old Sioux Center resident was arrested 1:55 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Leah Ann Vande Hoef stemmed from the stop of a 2011 Kia Optima on Harrison Avenue near 410th Street on the southeast edge of Sioux Center, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
kiwaradio.com
Two Taken To Area Hospitals After Saturday Morning Crash
Hull, Iowa — Two Sioux Center residents were taken to area hospitals in the aftermath of a Saturday morning rollover crash near Hull. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, the mishap took place at 10:14 Saturday morning on Highway 18, three miles northwest of Hull. Deputies say...
Radio Iowa
Snow expected to spread across state, heaviest amounts in NW Iowa
Heavy snow is in the forecast for much of Iowa’s northwestern half. A Winter Storm Watch is posted starting Wednesday afternoon that lasts into midday Thursday. Meteorologist Rod Donavon, at the National Weather Service, says some areas of western Iowa could get nearly a foot of snow. The range for Sheldon is five-to-11 inches of snowfall, while for Sioux City and Storm Lake, it’s six-to-11 inches.
siouxlandnews.com
Two people died in a house fire in Spirit Lake
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa — Two people are dead after a fire at their home in Spirit Lake Thursday night. The Spirit Lake fire department says its crews were called to that home on the north end of West Lake Okoboji just before 11 o'clock Thursday night and learned on the way that two people were trapped inside the home.
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City Fareway getting electric vehicle charging stations
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Electric vehicle charging stations are coming to the Sioux CIty's West Side neighborhood. The Fareway located on War Eagle Drive is installing six new electric charging stations in the far corner of the parking lot. Two of the stations will be pull-through sites for larger...
siouxlandnews.com
Siouxland Foster Closet moves into new space in Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A local non-profit has relocated to continue serving foster children in the Siouxland area. Siouxland Foster Closet is up and running at its new location 1918 Geneva street off of Hamilton Blvd, share it's its parking lot with Tires Tires Tires. They have been around...
Iowa DOT launches website for Great Lakes region construction projects
If you find yourself in the Lakes region then you can rest easy knowing that there’s a new website that will help make getting around the area between Arnold’s Park and Okoboji a lot easier.
Teen Dies in Two-Vehicle Crash Northwest Iowa
(Hull) An 18-year-old Minnesota woman died in a two-vehicle collision in Sioux County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 6:04 p.m. on Tuesday on Highway 75 near mile marker 145 in Sioux County. Authorities say 18-year-old Emma Nibbelink, of Luverne, Minnesota died from injuries from the accident.
kiwaradio.com
Lester Woman Faces Felony Charge After She And Her Children Were Found Partially Stuck In The Snow
Rock Rapids, Iowa — A Lester woman faces a felony charge after her car was reported as stopped along the roadway near Rock Rapids. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office reports that one of their deputies arrested 41-year-old Brandi Phillips of Lester on Friday afternoon. They tell us that...
Comments / 0