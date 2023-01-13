SIOUX CITY, Iowa — An icon of Siouxland television news has passed away. Dave Nixon Sr. died last night in his hometown of Emmetsburg. Nixon is best known as the longtime anchor at KCAU-TV and then KTIV-TV in Sioux City. He also anchored at WHO-TV in Des Moines. Dave later pursued a degree in education which led him to teach at Iowa Lakes Community College and later became president of Monroe Community College in Michigan.

SIOUX CITY, IA ・ 2 HOURS AGO