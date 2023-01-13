Deadline to review FCC broadband access map ending
The countdown clock is ticking.
Pennsylvanians have until the end of Friday, Jan. 13, to review the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) broadband internet access map and submit any inaccuracies in their area.Thousands of inaccuracies submitted for FCC broadband map
Once the map is finalized, through help from the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority (PBDA), it will determine the commonwealth’s federal and state funding for broadband expansion projects.
To review the accuracy of the FCC's map and see if your location has internet coverage, check here. For more information about the PBDA, visit this website .
