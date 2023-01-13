ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Deadline to review FCC broadband access map ending

By Brett Balicki
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DdyvU_0kDsaXAT00

The countdown clock is ticking.

Pennsylvanians have until the end of Friday, Jan. 13, to review the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) broadband internet access map and submit any inaccuracies in their area.

Thousands of inaccuracies submitted for FCC broadband map

Once the map is finalized, through help from the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority (PBDA), it will determine the commonwealth’s federal and state funding for broadband expansion projects.

To review the accuracy of the FCC’s map and see if your location has internet coverage, check here. For more information about the PBDA, visit this website .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Changes coming for Pennsylvania medical marijuana ID cards

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania medical marijuana ID cards are receiving an update in 2023. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, all medical marijuana ID cards printed after Jan. 1, 2023, will have a new design. The newly designed cards will slowly replace the existing cards as patients renew their IDs. Patients and caregivers do […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

A mileage-based fee for Pennsylvania drivers?

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — For decades the pressure has been on to make vehicles more fuel efficient and to eliminate emissions altogether worldwide. As car manufactures and drivers have adapted to regulations that have seen a widespread increase in fuel efficiency, that has had a secondary consequence — transportation funding that has relied on gas taxes have […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Editorial: Pennsylvania must prepare to pay claims

The Pennsylvania Senate last week passed a bill tying together three unrelated proposed constitutional amendments that included compensation for sexual abuse victims, leaving in question whether any of those matters will appear on ballots this year as referendums. The Senate majority wants amendments to require mandatory voter identification, even for...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Red-light cameras should be banned in PA | PennLive letters

While Automated Red Light Enforcement (ARLE) grant projects can be worthwhile, no municipality should accept the money, since it came from red-light cameras (which should be banned in Pennsylvania). If we had best-practice engineering and enforcement, then practically nobody would ever “run” a light. Most people do not “run” a light on purpose.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

PA adopts new regulations for drinking water

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– According to a news release from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, new regulations have been adopted to protect PA’s drinking water from PFAS chemicals by setting limits on two different kinds of per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances. New maximum contaminant levels (MCL) for perfluoro octane sulfonic acid (PFOS) and perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) have been […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Secrecy has dominated Josh Shapiro’s transition to Pa. governor. It may be a sign of what’s to come.

Incoming Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro has an unusually opaque transition team, featuring NDAs and secretive funders. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. For nearly two months, a team of advisors has been working...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Gov. Wolf has no reason to second-guess decisions that saved thousands of lives from COVID-19 | PennLive Editorial

Gov. Tom Wolf can point to many achievements during his two terms as Pennsylvania’s governor, but there’s one characteristic of his leadership that stands out most of all. At a time when ethics and morality are no longer prerequisites for high office, Gov. Wolf’s tenure is notable for his commitment to both. From his inauguration in January 2015, Gov. Wolf set high ethical standards for his administration, including enforcing a gift ban some considered too extreme. Free dinners were not allowed. Free booze was out of the question. And state workers even paid for their bottled water.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Regional bank announces closures

A regional banking asset is closing down several outlets with a cut in jobs as well. According to the Warren Times Observer, Northwest Bank is closing eight retail offices within their footprint in order to streamline their operations in Pennsylvania, Ohio, New York and Indiana. None of the closures will happen in Warren County. Company […]
WARREN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

How gas prices have changed in Pennsylvania: Week of Jan. 13

(STACKER) — Gas prices remain relatively unchanged nationwide this week compared with last as oil refining facilities come back online following severe winter weather in December. A gallon of gas was $3.29 on average this week, according to AAA gas price data. Gas prices have remained well below historic...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wdadradio.com

DHS WARNING SNAP CUSTOMERS OF EBT SCAM

The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services is warning residents of a new scam that attempts to get personal information. According to a news release, the Department of Human Services are warning customers of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, of text messages warning that their EBT cards will soon expire, or similar action will take place. DHS officials say this is a scam that tries to steal customers’ benefits, and they see it as a form of identity theft.
NorthcentralPA.com

Fish stocking in Pennsylvania could need authorization from state by 2024

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) met this month to consider a proposal that would require individuals and commercial fish producers to obtain authorization from the agency before stocking fish in ponds and rivers across the state. The move, which includes private waterways, is intended to prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species and the introduction of new aquatic pathogens. The proposal is being considered by the agency's Fisheries and Hatcheries Committee. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Ted Rivers

Pittsburgh's Largest Private Employer Announces Plans to Raise Starting Salary for Employees to $18 an Hour

UPMC, one of the largest medical consortiums in the state, has announced that it will be increasing the starting salary for its employees at its Pittsburgh, Harrisburg, and Williamsport hospitals to $18 an hour by January 2025. This move is in response to the increasing cost of living and the need to attract and retain top talent in the industry.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YourErie

Nearly $2M awarded to invest in Pa. farmers growing organic products

New funding will help promote the growth of organic products in Pennsylvania. Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding announced on Friday $1.8 million to help Pennsylvania farmers and processors voluntarily transition to growing and producing organic products, according to a release. The funding builds on the PA Farm Bill to grow market opportunities for Pennsylvania farmers and […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Pennsylvania to limit PFAS in drinking water

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania has adopted new regulations to protect Pennsylvanians’ drinking water from PFAS chemicals by setting new limits on two forms of per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). The new rule sets maximum contaminant levels (MCLs) in drinking water for two forms of PFAS – perfluorooctane sulfonic acid...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

YourErie

20K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy