ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

ECB’s Mo Bobat happy for Steve Smith to gear up for Ashes in county cricket

By Simon Burnton
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XtWux_0kDsaKwG00

Mo Bobat, the performance director for men’s cricket at the ECB, has cautiously welcomed the possibility of Australia’s Steve Smith honing his skills with Sussex in the County Championship before the start of this summer’s Ashes series, suggesting the benefits of the move would outweigh any disadvantages.

Discussions between Smith and Sussex are said to be advanced , and though Ben Stokes, England’s Test captain, reacted coolly to the idea Bobat was considerably more enthusiastic.

“Any good player coming over to our domestic system, he’s going to raise the standard of it,” Bobat said. “In many ways it’s good – it’s good for our bowlers to bowl at Steve Smith, and it’s good for the young batters to see him play and get a chance to bat with him.

“You could argue that it helps him prep and that might represent a disadvantage to England. I don’t spend too much time thinking about that. We tend to just worry about what we can control. If we play to potential we’re a match for anyone and we can challenge anyone.”

Related: Steve Smith in talks to play for Sussex during buildup to Ashes series

Bobat also proposed an extensive shake-up of the central contract system to reflect the changing face of the modern game and in particular the number of players now representing England in various formats. England have used more than 40 players in full men’s internationals in only two of the last 90 years: 2021 and 2022, with the number reaching 50 for the first time last year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lPSmn_0kDsaKwG00
Mo Bobat says England are a match for anyone. Photograph: Clint Hughes/Getty Images

“A few of us need to get our heads together and really think about what central contracts look like moving forward,” he said. “We need to think about the value of Test contracts, relative to other opportunities out there; we need to think about white-ball being contracted. We need to think about the balance between retainers and fees and what that looks like; we need to think about the volume and number of players that we need to contract because we’re using so many more of them.

“We need to be very cognisant of the earning opportunities of players and how we best manage their workload and their schedules. We’ve got pace-bowling development contracts and we’ve seen real value in those, and it might be that we can do something like that with disciplines that aren’t just pace bowling. Why couldn’t we be doing that with the young spinners or young batters? But we haven’t really started that piece of work.”

The coaching team for the forthcoming Lions tour of Sri Lanka has been finalised, with the head coach Neil Killeen – who was named men’s elite pace bowling coach this week – leading a group that also includes Ian Bell and Min Patel. Graeme Swann will again join the squad as a mentor, having performed a similar role on the trip to the UAE last November.

“When [director of elite men’s cricket] Rob Key first started, he and I spoke about trying to get some of the right personalities around our players, people who really embody the type of cricket we’re trying to play, and he was someone that certainly came to mind,” Bobat said. “He was always aggressive, had an impact with the way he batted and approached things in the field. It’s infectious. He brings great energy as well and you want to have that in the environment.”

Nottinghamshire’s Haseeb Hameed will captain the side in their two Tests against Sri Lanka A, while Somerset’s Tom Abell will lead them through the three-game ODI series.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Alex Lees: ‘The days of scoring 100 at a 40 strike rate in Tests are gone’

Six months ago if Alex Lees had pictured himself playing for England this winter, it would not have been on a Lions tour of Sri Lanka. Promoted to the Test side for the trip to West Indies last March he opened the batting throughout the summer, ears ringing with the praise of his captain and boosted by Brendon McCullum’s insistence that he would “be really consistent with selections and keep giving guys opportunities”. But though his run of games brought two half-centuries there were also seven single-digit scores, and when the call came before the recent Test tour of Pakistan, it was to inform him that he was out. He describes his last year as “a little bit bittersweet”, and that moment was very much the bitter.
The Guardian

Gina Lollobrigida obituary

The actor Gina Lollobrigida, who has died aged 95, was one of the great film stars of the 1950s and 60s, and an icon of Italian cinema who became known as “the most beautiful woman in the world”. The movie that launched her as a sex symbol was...
The Guardian

Matteo Messina Denaro: how fast-living mafioso evaded police for 30 years

When the Cosa Nostra boss Salvatore “Totò” Riina was arrested in 1993, after 23 years on the most wanted list, he was living comfortably in Palermo with his wife and four children. Thirteen years later, his sidekick, living like an ascetic, eating cheese and chicory and reading his Bible in a shepherd’s hut near his birthplace, Corleone, was run to ground.
The Guardian

Stephen Colbert on George Santos: ‘You can read his memoir, I Am Malala’

“As crazy as the world seems, and she do seem crazy, it’s comforting every so often to be reminded that actions still have consequences,” said Stephen Colbert on Tuesday evening. “And even when those consequences are awful, it’s nice to know that you weren’t crazy when you pointed out those consequences were careening down the highway toward all of us like a jackknife manure spreader.”
LOUISIANA STATE
The Guardian

I was quick to ignore parental guidance, but when dad told me to take cheese off my car I should have listened

“Take that bloody cheese off already,” my dad would bark at me. Oh how I should have listened. It all started one spring weeknight in 2020. I had just caught a film with friends. I was in my metallic blue Mazda 2 parked in front of the Randwick Ritz cinema, about to pull out, when a red P-plated hatchback full of mulleted, rowdy youths pulled up beside me.
The Guardian

‘God Save the King’ doesn’t fall from Jamaican lips so easily. Soon we’ll be a republic

Britain, take note. A post-Elizabethan era is taking shape here in Jamaica. And it looks like a republic. “The government will be moving with haste and alacrity towards transforming Jamaica into a republic,” said our prime minister, Andrew Holness, on Monday. “Please move ahead with speed,” he urged his minister of constitutional affairs. If there are obstacles, the government will do whatever it takes.
The Guardian

Striking workers are telling the truth about Britain. No wonder politicians want to silence them

More strikes are coming, with 100,000 civil servants due to strike on 1 February. For 18 days across February and March, 150 UK universities will be shut down by University and College Union action. Last week, 45,000 junior doctors began voting on strike action. They will join transport workers, nurses, ambulance workers and a number of other public and private professionals – an objection of strikers, to suggest a collective noun.
The Guardian

The Guardian

554K+
Followers
127K+
Post
271M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy