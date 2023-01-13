ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York City-based Quality Branded expands its Denver footprint

Quality Branded, the multi-concept parent of Quality Eats, Don Angie, the original Smith & Wollensky location, and other beloved New York City restaurants, is using its second market, Denver, as the testing ground for new concepts. Kini’s offers Greek seafood with entrées running from $38 to $55. Cretans is a...
DENVER, CO

