Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
Jim Schwartz has turned around defenses before and he can do it again with the Browns
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In 2015, things weren’t great for the Eagles defense. They ranked 20th in defensive DVOA and 29th against the run under defensive coordinator Bill Davis. They gave up 26.9 points per game, 28th in the league. They gave up the 28th-most passing yards and the most rushing yards.
Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins rips play calling, sounds off following playoff loss to Bengals
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins isn’t holding back on his frustration from Sunday’s wild card game loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Although Dobbins had a solid performance with 62 rushing yards and 4.8 yards per carry to go with a touchdown catch, that wasn’t enough to soothe his anger on the turning point in Baltimore’s loss to Cincinnati.
Why Jim Schwartz’s hire is great news for Myles Garrett; Is Donovan Mitchell already a Cavs franchise great? Terry’s Talkin’ (podcast)
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Welcome to this week’s edition of the Terry’s Talkin’ podcast with cleveland.com and Plain Dealer columnist Terry Pluto, and host David Campbell. Today we discuss the Browns’ hiring of defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz; plus the Cavs’ win over the Pelicans on Monday and what we learned from it; plus we answer some Hey, Terry! questions.
Cleveland Cavaliers head to Memphis for one-game road trip: Crowquill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Cavaliers head out for a one-game roadtrip to Memphis to face the Grizzlies, who are battling Denver for the best record in the Western Conference. The Grizz are lead by super star point guard Ja Morant who can throw down dunks with the best...
Browns hire hard-nosed Jim Schwartz as defensive coordinator in part to to bring discipline to the unit
CLEVELAND, Ohio — New Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, hired Tuesday from a pool of four candidates, undoubtedly had some choice words regarding the defense’s discipline problems in 2022 during his interview last week. And some of them might’ve begun with an F. “That’s kind of on...
What’s next for the Browns and Jim Schwartz? Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns are hiring Jim Schwartz as their defensive coordinator, choosing the longtime coordinator and former head coach of the Lions to succeed Joe Woods. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe open our podast by reacting to the hiring of Schwartz’s defense. Why was he...
The latest on Browns DC Jim Schwartz; Cavaliers trade options: Tom Withers, Garrett Bush, Chris Fedor on Tuesday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Be sure to catch today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. Tom Withers of The Associated Press and Garrett Bush of 92.3...
Caesars Ohio promo code: best NBA, NFL Playoffs bonus this week
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Prospective bettors across the Buckeye State will be in luck when they apply our Caesars Ohio promo code CLE1BET here. Thanks...
Browns’ new DC Jim Schwartz: ‘We’ll hold our best players the most accountable’
BEREA, Ohio -- New Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz takes over a defense that had too many distractions, too much yelling at each other, and too many benchings in 2022, and vowed to unify it. “I would say this, if I’m doing a good job, we’ll hold our best players...
Staley looks ahead to Chargers’ offseason after tough exit
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Brandon Staley remained steadfast he would remain head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers despite plenty of speculation about his future. “I am aware of the speculation because I have to be briefed of it to be prepared for guys like you,” Staley said to reporters on Wednesday during his season-ending press conference. “I was not worried about that because I know what goes on here on a day-to-day basis and I know what we have in the locker room.”
Sam Hubbard’s fumble recovery TD needs a nickname, but what should it be? (Poll)
CINCINNATI, Ohio -- Beating the Ravens is enough to make any Bengals fan feel good. To watch Sam Hubbard run the length of the field to turn what easily could have been a Ravens touchdown into a Bengals game winner — in the playoffs — is almost unimaginable.
Dallas Cowboys vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: How to watch NFL Wild Card playoff game for free (1/16/23)
The No. 5 Dallas Cowboys, who haven’t had an NFC championship in 27 years, will play against the No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an NFL Wild Card playoff game Monday, Jan. 16 at Raymond James Stadium. Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. Eastern. WATCH LIVE FOR FREE: Fubo.tv (free...
Joe Burrow on Sam Hubbard, Jon Snow, having fun on road and more: Transcript
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow spoke to the media on Wednesday to preview this week’s divisional round game against the Bills. The game is a sort-of rematch from the game two weeks ago that was canceled with less than six minutes to go in the first quarter.
DraftKings Ohio promo code: $200 for Wednesday action, NFL Divisional Round games
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Even though the NFL Wild Card round is in the books, eligible Ohioans can look ahead to a busy schedule this...
The heartbeat of athletic safety: Lessons learned from Damar Hamlin’s Monday Night Football collapse: Mike Weller
CEDARVILLE, Ohio -- Ever since Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during the Bills’ game Jan. 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals, many people across the United States have been glued to the news cycle to see the updates and eventual outcome of Hamlin’s condition.
Bengals vs. Bills: 5 storylines to watch for Sunday’s divisional playoff game
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals are two wins away from the Super Bowl, but they’ll have to go through their toughest environment to get one step closer. With a Sunday afternoon matchup against the Bills looming in the AFC divisional round, there’s a bevy of storylines to look forward to in one of the most anticipated games of the season.
Zac Taylor hits downtown Cincinnati bar to deliver fans a game ball after Bengals’ playoff win over Ravens
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals coach Zac Taylor didn’t wait long to fulfill his promise. Taylor told reporters in his post-game press conference that he planned on continuing the tradition of handing out game balls around the city. He was at The Blind Pig, a bar that’s right across...
Grade Joe Burrow’s Wildcard Sunday night performance vs. the Ravens
CINCINNATI, Ohio -- It wasn’t the prettiest or most efficient Bengals offensive performance Sunday night in the Wildcard round vs. the Ravens, but Burrow’s group did just enough to put the team in good position to have a chance and Sam Hubbard’s 98-yard fumble recovery TD put the Bengals up 24-17 when the final whistle blew.
