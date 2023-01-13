ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chadron, NE

Chadron library to hold adult reading program

Charon- Chadron Public Library is preparing for its annual Adult Reading Program. This year’s theme is Season’s Readings. The program will run for ten weeks, from January 21 to March 21, 2023. Registration for the Reading Challenge will start Saturday, January 21 at Noon. That day, the library...
CHADRON, NE
Alliance Public Transit offering essential rides only

Alliance – The Alliance Public Transit will only be offering essential rides on Wednesday, January 18th due to weather conditions. Essential rides include medical, school routes, and work only. Hours of operation will be 6:30am – 4:00pm. For more information, please contact, Paige Johnson at (308) 762-1907.
ALLIANCE, NE
Alliance library schedules planned power outage

Alliance – The Alliance Public Library will be without electricity for scheduled maintenance from 2:00 pm-5:00 pm on Friday, January 13th. The Library will remain open to patrons during this time. For more information, please contact the Alliance Public Library at 308-762-1387.
ALLIANCE, NE
My Angels restaurant holding cancer fundraiser for local Alliance man

According to a Facebook post by My Angels Restaurant in Alliance, "As a family owned business we get the chance every now and then to give back to our community. We’ve done a few fundraisers for families going through life changing events. Dan Walton and his family are in need of our community. Dan is fighting cancer with his family by his side. When our family was going through our loss, Shari and her family were there with loving words and support. She’s an amazing person who’s always helping. From working in the WIC office, to donating to fundraisers, they’re always there to help others. We would love to be the same light for Dan, Shari and their family. On Sunday 1/15/23 we will be doing a enchilada fundraiser to help with any cost they maybe coming into. We look forward to seeing all of you! May your day be blessed!"
ALLIANCE, NE
Alliance library invites students to LEGO club

Alliance – LEGO Club at the Alliance Public Library invites kindergarten through twelfth grade to join us on the first and third Tuesdays of each month from 4-5 pm in the Community Room. The next LEGO Club meets on January 17th. All Lego supplies are provided and remain at...
ALLIANCE, NE
CSC Music sets spring performance schedule

CHADRON – The Chadron State College Music department plans to host 16 music concerts and recitals for the spring semester. All performances are free and open to the public. Dr. Brooks Hafey kicks off the year with another installment in the Keyboard Through the Ages series featuring Late Romantic keyboard music Sunday, Jan, 22, at 3 p.m. in the Sandoz Center Chicoine Atrium.
CHADRON, NE
CSC Community Chorus & Community Band - 2023 practice schedules

The Chadron State College Community Chorus is open to the Chadron community and CSC students. Community members may come to the first weekly rehearsal Jan. 12 in Memorial Hall from 7 pm to 8:30 pm. The chorus will perform a concert Saturday, April 15, 3 pm at Memorial Hall. For more information or to express interest, please contact Dr. Schreuder at [email protected].
CHADRON, NE
UPDATE: City of Alliance declares snow emergency

The City of Alliance has declared a snow emergency until Thursday, January 19th at 5pm. Residents who live on designated snow routes are asked to please have all vehicles removed from the street to ensure accessibility for the City crews and emergency personnel. Due to the predicted snow totals, crews will be plowing snow on these routes multiple times. Per the City of Alliance Municipal Code Ordinance No. 2883, Sec.24-27, please note that it is the duty of the owner of every lot or parcel adjacent to a permanent sidewalk to clean off and remove all snow within 24 hours after snow accumulation, however, snow shall not be moved from lots, driveways, or adjacent sidewalks into the city streets, alley or neighboring lots. Such an offense shall be considered a misdemeanor and is punishable by a $100.00 fine. The Alliance Police Department will attempt to make contact with owners of any vehicles left parked on designated snow routes. Any vehicles not moved will be towed.
ALLIANCE, NE
Panhandle police activity, Jan. 5 - Jan. 11

*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.
BOX BUTTE COUNTY, NE
Chadron police remind community about snow removal

The Chadron Police Department would like to remind all property owners and renters to ensure they remove snow and ice from their sidewalks for the safety of all walkers that utilize them. City of Chadron ordinance 13-209 states; It shall be unlawful for the occupant of any lot or lots,...
CHADRON, NE
Chadron State tops ASU men in hot-shooting contest

Six Chadron State College players scored in double-figures Saturday night when the Eagles defeated Adams State 92-80 in a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference men’s basketball game in Chadron. Both teams shot extra well. The Eagles were 35 of 56 for 56.5% from the field and Adams State was 32...
CHADRON, NE
