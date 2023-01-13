ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alliance, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Dalton/Gurley community discusses store's future

DALTON -- Scott Borcher wants the community to decide the future of the Hometown Market store in Dalton. Borcher is the owner of the store in Dalton. A community meeting was held Sunday to discuss options for Borcher to transition out of the store. The meeting was held to discuss options on possible community ownership or a co-operative store.
DALTON, NE
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com

Gering Valley Plumbing and Heating pay adoption fees at PHS

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Gering Valley Plumbing and Heating company offers support to Panhandle Humane Society by paying adoption fees to long lasting rescue animals. Those who wish to adopt one of these rescue animals may visit the Panhandle Humane Society in Scottsbluff and adopt one at no fee. This...
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
Panhandle Post

Alliance library invites students to LEGO club

Alliance – LEGO Club at the Alliance Public Library invites kindergarten through twelfth grade to join us on the first and third Tuesdays of each month from 4-5 pm in the Community Room. The next LEGO Club meets on January 17th. All Lego supplies are provided and remain at...
ALLIANCE, NE
Panhandle Post

CSC Music sets spring performance schedule

CHADRON – The Chadron State College Music department plans to host 16 music concerts and recitals for the spring semester. All performances are free and open to the public. Dr. Brooks Hafey kicks off the year with another installment in the Keyboard Through the Ages series featuring Late Romantic keyboard music Sunday, Jan, 22, at 3 p.m. in the Sandoz Center Chicoine Atrium.
CHADRON, NE
Panhandle Post

Alliance library schedules planned power outage

Alliance – The Alliance Public Library will be without electricity for scheduled maintenance from 2:00 pm-5:00 pm on Friday, January 13th. The Library will remain open to patrons during this time. For more information, please contact the Alliance Public Library at 308-762-1387.
ALLIANCE, NE
Panhandle Post

CSC Community Chorus & Community Band - 2023 practice schedules

The Chadron State College Community Chorus is open to the Chadron community and CSC students. Community members may come to the first weekly rehearsal Jan. 12 in Memorial Hall from 7 pm to 8:30 pm. The chorus will perform a concert Saturday, April 15, 3 pm at Memorial Hall. For more information or to express interest, please contact Dr. Schreuder at [email protected].
CHADRON, NE
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com

Scottsbluff Public Schools awarded $6.5 million to increase mental health services.

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) -The Scottsbluff Public Schools has been awarded $6.5 million to increase mental health services in the school system. On Dec. 27 the Scottsbluff Public Schools was awarded a School Based Mental Health Services Grant by the US Department of Education, totaling $6.5 million. The purpose of the grant is to increase the number of credentialed mental health services providers providing school-based mental health services.
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
Panhandle Post

Sasse named CSC Interim Dean for Professional Studies and Applied Sciences

CHADRON –Dr. Grant Sasse has been named the Interim Dean for Professional Studies and Applied Sciences (PSAS) Vice President for Academic Affairs Jim Powell announced in early January. The former dean, Dr. Alaric Williams, is taking a position in North Dakota. The School of PSAS includes Education, Psychological Sciences, Social Work, Health Physical Education and Recreation, Family and Consumer Sciences, Agriculture and Range Management, and Military Science and Leadership.
CHADRON, NE
Panhandle Post

Chadron State College plans to celebrate MLK Week

CHADRON – Chadron State College has announced plans to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Week Jan. 16-19. The theme of the free, public events is Because of You–We Are Here. On Monday, Jan. 16, a day when classes do not convene across the Nebraska State College System, CSC...
CHADRON, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Region's next winter storm forecast to hit this week

CHAPPELL - Heavy snow is possible across portions of western and north-central Nebraska this week, according to the National Weather Service office in North Platte. There is still uncertainty in the track of this system which could impact where the heaviest snowfall occurs, but the weather service says four to eight inches could be possible in Sidney, Kimball, Bridgeport, Chappell, Big Springs, Ogallala, and Pine Bluffs. Five to 10 inches of snow is forecast for Sterling and Julesburg.
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Panhandle police activity, Jan. 5 - Jan. 11

*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.
BOX BUTTE COUNTY, NE
Panhandle Post

Chadron police remind community about snow removal

The Chadron Police Department would like to remind all property owners and renters to ensure they remove snow and ice from their sidewalks for the safety of all walkers that utilize them. City of Chadron ordinance 13-209 states; It shall be unlawful for the occupant of any lot or lots,...
CHADRON, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Police arrest Nebraska Panhandle man on drug, assault charges

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - A 19-year-old Scottsbluff man was arrested after being accused of assaulting his girlfriend and hitting her with his vehicle. Scottsbluff police say Aaron Wilder was found in his vehicle where authorities found several pills, a digital scale, marijuana, methamphetamine, and one thousand dollars in cash. He...
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
Panhandle Post

Panhandle Post

