Dalton/Gurley community discusses store's future
DALTON -- Scott Borcher wants the community to decide the future of the Hometown Market store in Dalton. Borcher is the owner of the store in Dalton. A community meeting was held Sunday to discuss options for Borcher to transition out of the store. The meeting was held to discuss options on possible community ownership or a co-operative store.
Friends of Chadron Public Library to hold book sale
The Friends of the Chadron Public Library will hold a book sale Jan. 13 - 14 from 9 a.m .- 3 p.m. The book sale will be held at the Chadron Library Annex building.
Alliance Senior Center nutrition site hosting Valentine's dinner
Alliance –The Alliance Nutrition Site will be hosting a Valentine’s Dinner on Tuesday, February 14th at 5:30 pm. Family members and friends are welcome to join their loved ones for dinner. If you are interested in attending the Nutrition Site Valentine’s Dinner, please RSVP with Angie by Wednesday, February 8th by 3pm.
Gering Valley Plumbing and Heating pay adoption fees at PHS
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Gering Valley Plumbing and Heating company offers support to Panhandle Humane Society by paying adoption fees to long lasting rescue animals. Those who wish to adopt one of these rescue animals may visit the Panhandle Humane Society in Scottsbluff and adopt one at no fee. This...
Alliance library invites students to LEGO club
Alliance – LEGO Club at the Alliance Public Library invites kindergarten through twelfth grade to join us on the first and third Tuesdays of each month from 4-5 pm in the Community Room. The next LEGO Club meets on January 17th. All Lego supplies are provided and remain at...
Annual AG appreciation banquet to be held in Chadron
The 47th annual AG appreciation banquet will be held Jan. 14 starting at 5:30 pm. The banquet will be held at the Dawes County Fair Grounds.
POST PODCAST: Alliance Police Department
School Resource Officer Tyler Sherlock and Volunteer In Policing Services Beth Forney discuss the VIPS program.
CSC Music sets spring performance schedule
CHADRON – The Chadron State College Music department plans to host 16 music concerts and recitals for the spring semester. All performances are free and open to the public. Dr. Brooks Hafey kicks off the year with another installment in the Keyboard Through the Ages series featuring Late Romantic keyboard music Sunday, Jan, 22, at 3 p.m. in the Sandoz Center Chicoine Atrium.
Animal Dance Party to be held at Alliance Public Library
Alliance, – You’re invited to an Animal Dance Party on Saturday, January 14th from 10:30-11:30 a.m. in the Community Room hosted by local Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska, including a story, craft and games. Bring a friend, make new ones and get wild on the dance floor with...
Alliance library schedules planned power outage
Alliance – The Alliance Public Library will be without electricity for scheduled maintenance from 2:00 pm-5:00 pm on Friday, January 13th. The Library will remain open to patrons during this time. For more information, please contact the Alliance Public Library at 308-762-1387.
Annual On-Farm Research results meeting to be held in Alliance
The annual On-Farm Research Results Meeting for this year has been scheduled in Alliance at the Knight Museum, 908 Yellowstone Ave, Alliance. The meeting will be on Wednesday February 15, 2023. There will be results from six local studies including a direct harvest pinto variety trial, two dry bean N...
CSC Community Chorus & Community Band - 2023 practice schedules
The Chadron State College Community Chorus is open to the Chadron community and CSC students. Community members may come to the first weekly rehearsal Jan. 12 in Memorial Hall from 7 pm to 8:30 pm. The chorus will perform a concert Saturday, April 15, 3 pm at Memorial Hall. For more information or to express interest, please contact Dr. Schreuder at [email protected].
Scottsbluff Public Schools awarded $6.5 million to increase mental health services.
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) -The Scottsbluff Public Schools has been awarded $6.5 million to increase mental health services in the school system. On Dec. 27 the Scottsbluff Public Schools was awarded a School Based Mental Health Services Grant by the US Department of Education, totaling $6.5 million. The purpose of the grant is to increase the number of credentialed mental health services providers providing school-based mental health services.
Local church donates rifle resistant vest to Alliance Police Department
During the Jan. 3 Alliance City Council meeting, the council approved the donation of a rifle resistant vest to the Alliance Police Department from the Evangelical Free Church of Alliance. Councilwoman Tearza Mashburn asked a few questions about the vest. "Our officers have a vest that they already use for...
Sasse named CSC Interim Dean for Professional Studies and Applied Sciences
CHADRON –Dr. Grant Sasse has been named the Interim Dean for Professional Studies and Applied Sciences (PSAS) Vice President for Academic Affairs Jim Powell announced in early January. The former dean, Dr. Alaric Williams, is taking a position in North Dakota. The School of PSAS includes Education, Psychological Sciences, Social Work, Health Physical Education and Recreation, Family and Consumer Sciences, Agriculture and Range Management, and Military Science and Leadership.
Chadron State College plans to celebrate MLK Week
CHADRON – Chadron State College has announced plans to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Week Jan. 16-19. The theme of the free, public events is Because of You–We Are Here. On Monday, Jan. 16, a day when classes do not convene across the Nebraska State College System, CSC...
Region's next winter storm forecast to hit this week
CHAPPELL - Heavy snow is possible across portions of western and north-central Nebraska this week, according to the National Weather Service office in North Platte. There is still uncertainty in the track of this system which could impact where the heaviest snowfall occurs, but the weather service says four to eight inches could be possible in Sidney, Kimball, Bridgeport, Chappell, Big Springs, Ogallala, and Pine Bluffs. Five to 10 inches of snow is forecast for Sterling and Julesburg.
Panhandle police activity, Jan. 5 - Jan. 11
*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.
Chadron police remind community about snow removal
The Chadron Police Department would like to remind all property owners and renters to ensure they remove snow and ice from their sidewalks for the safety of all walkers that utilize them. City of Chadron ordinance 13-209 states; It shall be unlawful for the occupant of any lot or lots,...
Police arrest Nebraska Panhandle man on drug, assault charges
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - A 19-year-old Scottsbluff man was arrested after being accused of assaulting his girlfriend and hitting her with his vehicle. Scottsbluff police say Aaron Wilder was found in his vehicle where authorities found several pills, a digital scale, marijuana, methamphetamine, and one thousand dollars in cash. He...
