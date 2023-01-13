ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KTEN.com

Downtown Denison blossoms with entertainment, dining options

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — For years, the City of Denison has had a vision to make Main Street an entertainment district. That vision is now becoming a reality. "We have 34 Chophouse, fine dining restaurant," said Tony Kaai, president of Denison Development Alliance. "Across the street, we have Landon Winery, top winery in the State of Texas, and we have other businesses that are located on Main Street, a lot of boutiques."
DENISON, TX
101.5 KNUE

‘Jugging’ is the New Crime Happening Not Far from Tyler, Texas

Like most people, when I first saw the word ‘jugging’ I had no idea what that meant. It had to do with a crime so I knew it wasn’t good, but it shocks me that people in Texas would try something like this. According to the McKinney, Texas Police Department there have been 4 instances of Bank Jugging recently and they want to make sure everyone is aware of what is going on, so we don’t have more victims.
TYLER, TX
KTEN.com

Ardmore seeks input on master trails and greenways update

ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — The Ardmore Trails and Greenways Commission is working on an updated master plan. To make the update, the Commission needs to hear what projects residents would like to see included. A public meeting is scheduled for Thursday evening. "We had the master plan a couple...
ARDMORE, OK
easttexasradio.com

Texas Freshwater Fishing Hall Of Fame

ATHENS – The Texas Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame committee is pleased to announce that Wally “Mr. Crappie” Marshall of Anna, Texas, will be inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2023. Marshall revolutionized crappie fishing through innovative products, tournaments, and promotion of the sport. In addition, Marshall generously gives back to the fish community through his philanthropic work, teaching youth to fish and donating time and products to multiple charitable organizations and events.
TEXAS STATE
KXII.com

1 man, 1 teen dead after Gainesville shooting

COOKE COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A man and teen died after a shooting in Cooke County Monday afternoon, and police said the suspect has not been identified. According to the Gainesville Police Department 19-year-old Antonio Delgado and a 16-year-old juvenile died from their injuries. Police said it happened in the...
GAINESVILLE, TX
KTEN.com

Mobile home destroyed in Sunday fire

POTTSBORO, Texas (KTEN)—A mobile home went up in flames Sunday afternoon. The Pottsboro, Denison, and Sherman fire departments were among those who responded to a blaze on Webster Lane off of FM 1417 around 12:30. Pottsboro Fire Chief Brenden McCloud said there was one person in the home when...
POTTSBORO, TX
KTEN.com

Denison police: Juvenile wounded in accidental shooting

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Denison police are investigating after a juvenile was wounded in an accidental shooting on Monday afternoon. Police said police and paramedics were called to an address in the 500 block of Dean Drive around 3:30 p.m. "Upon arrival, it was discovered that a juvenile had...
DENISON, TX
KTEN.com

Ardmore honors King's legacy

ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — The HFV Wilson Community Center in Ardmore hosted day-long celebrations for Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday. The day began with a parade from Martin Luther King Drive to the community center near downtown. "We always say it's a day of service," said Jamia...
ARDMORE, OK
KTEN.com

Fannin County Commissioners address water issues

BONHAM, Texas (KTEN) — Fannin County Commissioners discussed plans to address the future of the county's drinking water supply. County Judge Newt Cunningham said the county is experiencing some issues now that could develop into long-term problems in 10 to 20 years. "Our wells are becoming salty, and as...
FANNIN COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

One Dead In Fannin County Crash

One person was killed Monday night in a collision between a tractor pulling a homemade trailer and an 18-wheeler on Hwy 78 near FM 1396 in Fannin County. State Troopers say the tractor was traveling without lights or reflective emblems and was attempting a turn when it was struck from behind by the 18-wheeler. The driver of the tractor, 60-year-old Nicolas Gamez Santana of Bonham, was pronounced dead at the scene. The big rig driver, 65-year-old William Bailey Isham of Greenville, was not injured. The investigation is continuing.
FANNIN COUNTY, TX
KTEN.com

Sherman City Council OKs plans for fire station, city hall

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The Sherman City Council approved measures Tuesday to start planning construction projects for the central fire station and a new city hall. The central fire station needs a complete overhaul to add space to accommodate more firefighters and update its facilities. "As the city grows,...
SHERMAN, TX
KTEN.com

Marietta woman arrested in wake of Amber Alert

MADILL, Okla. (KTEN) — The biological mother of a 14-year-old Marshall County girl is facing a kidnapping charge after the the child disappeared on Monday afternoon, authorities said. Amy Lynn Payne, 43, of Marietta, was arrested after the missing girl was dropped off at the home of her adoptive...
MARSHALL COUNTY, OK
easttexasradio.com

Collin County Woman Missing – Vehicle Found

Police throughout the area seek the public’s help locating 33-year-old Kayla Kelley of Collin County. Her friends reported her missing Tuesday, Jan. 11. They found her vehicle in a remote area in Frisco. Police have identified 32-year-old Ocastor Ferguson as a person of interest. Officers arrested Ferguson and charged him with Kidnapping concerning Kelley’s disappearance. His b is $1 million.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX

