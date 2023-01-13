Read full article on original website
UNT alumna R'Bonney Gabriel crowned as the new Miss UniverseJalyn SmootDenton, TX
Pilot Point ISD Introduces Revolutionary Go-to-Green Technology to Protect Students and Staff from Active ShootersLarry LeasePilot Point, TX
Woman Gives Birth to Twin Sisters on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s DayWilliamDenton, TX
Former Youth Pastor Accused of Sexually Abusing 14 Girls at North Texas Church to be Released from PrisonLarry LeaseDenton, TX
KTEN.com
Downtown Denison blossoms with entertainment, dining options
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — For years, the City of Denison has had a vision to make Main Street an entertainment district. That vision is now becoming a reality. "We have 34 Chophouse, fine dining restaurant," said Tony Kaai, president of Denison Development Alliance. "Across the street, we have Landon Winery, top winery in the State of Texas, and we have other businesses that are located on Main Street, a lot of boutiques."
TX Family Terrified to Go Outside After Bobcat Caught on Camera
What's up with wild cats getting out and about in Texas these days?. First, it was the biggest news story in Dallas over the weekend when the Dallas Zoo announced it had to close it'd door to find a missing snow leopard. Thankfully the leopard was found safe within the zoo compound.
‘Jugging’ is the New Crime Happening Not Far from Tyler, Texas
Like most people, when I first saw the word ‘jugging’ I had no idea what that meant. It had to do with a crime so I knew it wasn’t good, but it shocks me that people in Texas would try something like this. According to the McKinney, Texas Police Department there have been 4 instances of Bank Jugging recently and they want to make sure everyone is aware of what is going on, so we don’t have more victims.
KTEN.com
Ardmore seeks input on master trails and greenways update
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — The Ardmore Trails and Greenways Commission is working on an updated master plan. To make the update, the Commission needs to hear what projects residents would like to see included. A public meeting is scheduled for Thursday evening. "We had the master plan a couple...
easttexasradio.com
Texas Freshwater Fishing Hall Of Fame
ATHENS – The Texas Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame committee is pleased to announce that Wally “Mr. Crappie” Marshall of Anna, Texas, will be inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2023. Marshall revolutionized crappie fishing through innovative products, tournaments, and promotion of the sport. In addition, Marshall generously gives back to the fish community through his philanthropic work, teaching youth to fish and donating time and products to multiple charitable organizations and events.
KXII.com
1 man, 1 teen dead after Gainesville shooting
COOKE COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A man and teen died after a shooting in Cooke County Monday afternoon, and police said the suspect has not been identified. According to the Gainesville Police Department 19-year-old Antonio Delgado and a 16-year-old juvenile died from their injuries. Police said it happened in the...
This Is What Texans Really Want at the New Universal Studios Park
With the announcement of the new Universal Studios park coming to Frisco, Texas, many theme park fans are excited. However, that excitement tends to dwindle once they hear the actual plans for the park. Rather than appealing to a wide range of ages, including adults, like the other Universal parks...
KTEN.com
Mobile home destroyed in Sunday fire
POTTSBORO, Texas (KTEN)—A mobile home went up in flames Sunday afternoon. The Pottsboro, Denison, and Sherman fire departments were among those who responded to a blaze on Webster Lane off of FM 1417 around 12:30. Pottsboro Fire Chief Brenden McCloud said there was one person in the home when...
See 8 new businesses now open, coming soon to Stonebriar Centre in Frisco
Stonebriar Centre opened in 2000 with over 1 million square feet of retail space. The two-level shopping mall is managed by Brookfield Properties. (Grant Johnson/Community Impact) The Stonebriar Centre in Frisco added a new batch of businesses to its roster for 2023. Several stores are now open with more opening...
KTEN.com
Denison police: Juvenile wounded in accidental shooting
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Denison police are investigating after a juvenile was wounded in an accidental shooting on Monday afternoon. Police said police and paramedics were called to an address in the 500 block of Dean Drive around 3:30 p.m. "Upon arrival, it was discovered that a juvenile had...
KTEN.com
Ardmore honors King's legacy
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — The HFV Wilson Community Center in Ardmore hosted day-long celebrations for Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday. The day began with a parade from Martin Luther King Drive to the community center near downtown. "We always say it's a day of service," said Jamia...
KTEN.com
Colbert takes care of business over Boswell
CADDO, Okla. (KTEN) - The boys hit the court in day two of the Bryan County Tournament. Colbert defeated Boswell 79-63 advancing in the winner's bracket.
KTEN.com
Fannin County Commissioners address water issues
BONHAM, Texas (KTEN) — Fannin County Commissioners discussed plans to address the future of the county's drinking water supply. County Judge Newt Cunningham said the county is experiencing some issues now that could develop into long-term problems in 10 to 20 years. "Our wells are becoming salty, and as...
easttexasradio.com
One Dead In Fannin County Crash
One person was killed Monday night in a collision between a tractor pulling a homemade trailer and an 18-wheeler on Hwy 78 near FM 1396 in Fannin County. State Troopers say the tractor was traveling without lights or reflective emblems and was attempting a turn when it was struck from behind by the 18-wheeler. The driver of the tractor, 60-year-old Nicolas Gamez Santana of Bonham, was pronounced dead at the scene. The big rig driver, 65-year-old William Bailey Isham of Greenville, was not injured. The investigation is continuing.
KTEN.com
Sherman City Council OKs plans for fire station, city hall
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The Sherman City Council approved measures Tuesday to start planning construction projects for the central fire station and a new city hall. The central fire station needs a complete overhaul to add space to accommodate more firefighters and update its facilities. "As the city grows,...
Texas family's Ring doorbell camera captures bobcat perched on their backyard fence: 'I was terrified'
A family in Texas catches a glimpse of a bobcat sitting on a fence outside in their yard courtesy of footage caught on their Ring doorbell camera.
KTEN.com
Marietta woman arrested in wake of Amber Alert
MADILL, Okla. (KTEN) — The biological mother of a 14-year-old Marshall County girl is facing a kidnapping charge after the the child disappeared on Monday afternoon, authorities said. Amy Lynn Payne, 43, of Marietta, was arrested after the missing girl was dropped off at the home of her adoptive...
KTEN.com
Calera edges out Bennington 44-40
TUSHKA, Okla. (KTEN) - Bennington and Calera faced off at Tushka High School. The Bulldogs get the close win 44-40.
Texas is getting a Universal Studios theme park for kids
Universal Parks & Resorts is bringing a new kids-themed park and resort hotel to Texas, Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney announced in a press conference Wednesday morning.
easttexasradio.com
Collin County Woman Missing – Vehicle Found
Police throughout the area seek the public’s help locating 33-year-old Kayla Kelley of Collin County. Her friends reported her missing Tuesday, Jan. 11. They found her vehicle in a remote area in Frisco. Police have identified 32-year-old Ocastor Ferguson as a person of interest. Officers arrested Ferguson and charged him with Kidnapping concerning Kelley’s disappearance. His b is $1 million.
