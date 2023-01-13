Read full article on original website
Related
Jalopnik
At $27,999, Could This 2012 Toyota FJ Cruiser Get You on its Team?
The seller of today’s Nice Price or No Dice special edition Toyota FJ Cruiser says they’ll accept Bitcoin in exchange for the title. We’ll have to decide what the heck that might mean in cold, hard cash. In the 1985 comedy Volunteers, Tom Hanks plays a pompous...
Jalopnik
The 2024 Corvette E-Ray Packs 655 All-Wheel Horsepower and Accelerates Quicker Than a Z06
After lots and lots of leaks and teasers, it’s here. Feast your eyes on the 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray — the first hybrid Corvette, and the first with all-wheel drive. Its debut marks the 70th anniversary of the original Corvette, introduced to the world in New York City in January 1953, but the E-Ray is no retro machine.
Jalopnik
At $10,999, Is This 2012 Chrysler 200 Hardtop Convertible a Memorable Deal?
Today’s Nice Price or No Dice Chrysler is notable for having been offered as both a soft and hard top convertible. This one is the more desirable hard top and comes with super-low miles. Let’s see if its price also tops it off. The winners outweighed the losers...
Jalopnik
Wyoming Sticks It to the Libs With Pointless Bill Banning Electric Vehicle Sales [Update]
In what is certainly the best way to run a legislature, Wyoming Republicans in the state senate introduced Senate Joint Resolution 4 banning all electric vehicle sales in the state by 2035, because screw other states, that’s why. Updated January 17, 2023 2:45 p.m. EST: The resolution to ban...
Jalopnik
Mazda Wants a Rotary-Equipped Sports Car as Badly as We Do
The Mazda MX-30 R-EV marks the first Mazda — or indeed any passenger car — with a rotary engine since the beautiful, broken Mazda RX-8. In the context of the MX-30, the engine isn’t powering the wheels, but rather charging the compact crossover’s battery. And if things go well for the Hiroshima-based automaker as it electrifies its entire range, it may even once again apply the latest and greatest in rotary technology to a new sports car.
Jalopnik
Winnebago Turned Ford’s E-Transit Into an Electric Adventure Van
“Take only photos, leave only footprints” is a corny saying I like batting around every time I head out into the wilderness. It’s all about leaving nature where nature belongs and heading home without a trace. But if your only method of getting into the countryside means leaving a cloud of toxic gases in your wake, can anyone ever really stick to this cheesy mantra?
Jalopnik
The 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray Visualizer Is Up for Real This Time
In December of last year, several Corvette forums noticed the E-Ray visualizer had gone live prematurely. Several people were able to get screenshots before Chevrolet took it down, giving us all an idea of what options would be available. Now that the 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray has been officially revealed, though, the visualizer is back online and ready for your dream car-customizing enjoyment.
Jalopnik
The Hybrid Corvette E-Ray Is for Rich Buyers Who Don't Do Track Days
Last week, I flew to Detroit to get a sneak peek at the 2024 Chevy Corvette E-Ray, the first hybrid Corvette and the first all-wheel-drive vehicle to wear the Corvette badge. Chevy says the E-Ray, which made its official debut today, is the quickest-accelerating Corvette in history, ripping from zero to 60 mph in 2.5 seconds and covering the quarter-mile in 10.5 seconds. But the hybrid Vette wasn’t designed to be a track monster. In fact, it’s basically intended to prevent people from wandering into a dealer and buying a Z06 they can’t really use.
Jalopnik
At $3,999, Is This 1972 MGB-GT a Project With Potential?
The amazing thing about today’s Nice Price or No Dice MGB-GT is that while it’s a project, pretty much every part of it is readily available. Let’s see if it’s priced well enough to get someone to part with its asking price. While yesterday’s 2012 Toyota...
Jalopnik
Tesla Cybertruck Will Come With Some Kind of Stainless Steel Scratch Remover
If you weren’t aware, the extremely real Tesla Cybertruck was designed with inspiration from the DeLorean DMC-12. That means hard edges, angles, and —most importantly — that smooth, unpainted stainless steel finish. But as anyone who’s ever owned a stainless steel fridge knows, that stuff is fragile....
Jalopnik
Virginia Rejects $3.5-Billion Ford Plant Over Fears of Communist Chinese Control
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin told Ford to take its plan to build a massive, 2,500-job EV battery plant in the state and shove it, all because Ford’s partner in the project is a Chinese battery manufacturer—the largest such manufacturer in the world. In what can best be described...
Jalopnik
Tesla Engineer Testifies Self-Driving Video from 2016 Was Staged
A Tesla engineer testified that Tesla faked a Model X driving by itself in a 2016 video. You know, the one from 2016 where the company vehemently insists that no one is in control of the car? Yeah, that one. It shouldn’t come as any surprise to readers of this...
Jalopnik
And After All, This Is the Vanwall Vandervell
For some brands, the EV craze has morphed into a weird rose-tinted acid trip. There’s no reason Renault couldn’t have sold a car that looked like the upcoming Renault 5 EV with an internal-combustion engine, or Hyundai couldn’t have made a gasoline-powered Ioniq 5 years ago. But seemingly all at once, automakers have come to realize that nostalgia is the easiest way to sell something new and unfamiliar, even if the nostalgia that’s doing all the heavy lifting isn’t their own.
Jalopnik
Cars and Bikes Are Pretty Much the Same Age
What came first, the bike or the car? Image: Universal History Archive (L) and Universal Images Group (R) (Getty Images) When you think about the timeline of personal transportation, what does it look like to you? In my mind, it goes something like horseback riding, then some kind of animal-pulled carriage before everyone took to bikes and eventually cars. There would, of course, have been a pretty long gap in between each new development.
Jalopnik
2024 Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 S Squeezes 416 HP Out of a 2.0-Liter Turbo
It’s been a few years since Mercedes-Benz introduced the current-generation CLA, which means it’s time for a refresh. Although without sitting the new car next to the old one, you may not notice the styling updates to the 2024 CLA. Exterior changes are minimal, although they do make the car more attractive. Both the front and rear ends have been tweaked, but the CLA’s already a good-looking sedan, so we’re not exactly upset Mercedes didn’t do more.
Jalopnik
Ford Doesn't Want to Drag Out its European EV Partnership With Volkswagen
Ford and Volkswagen’s many fruitful years of partnership already appear to be winding down, the class action trial over Elon Musk’s infamous tweet kicks off today and Renault and Nissan continue to go through it. All that and more in this Tuesday edition of The Morning Shift for January 17, 2023.
Jalopnik
Owner Auctions 2023 Toyota GR Corolla, Reportedly Loses Thousands of Dollars
One of the biggest downsides of all the great cars coming out in the last few years is the opportunists trying to make a quick buck. Instead of enjoying these vehicles they’re hopping on Bring a Trailer or Cars & Bids to flip these things. One 2023 Toyota GR Corolla buyer found out the hard way, paying a substantial dealer markup, flipped it on the Cars & Bids auction site, and ended up selling it at a loss, Carscoops reports.
Jalopnik
Why the Hybrid 2024 Corvette E-Ray Doesn't Have a Charging Port
The 2024 Chevy Corvette E-Ray achieves a lot of Corvette firsts. It’s the first hybrid Corvette, and the first with all-wheel drive. It’s got a lithium-ion battery tucked between the seats. It even offers Stealth Mode for silent all-electric propulsion, so you don’t wake the neighbors with that 6.2-liter small-block V8. But there’s one thing the E-Ray doesn’t have: A charging port. So why didn’t Chevy make the first hybrid Corvette a plug-in?
Jalopnik
The 1992 Buick Skylark Gran Sport Was a Poor Attempt at European Luxury
1992. It was such a strange time for the world. America’s greatest adversary. Jeffrey Dahmer went to jail (and Ryan Murphy made a ton of money 30 years later because of it), and we elected a saxophone as president. It was also a strange time for cars – especially American cars.
Jalopnik
It's a Hard Road for the American Truck Driver
We’ve doubted the trucker shortage for a while now, as time and time again post-COVID, industries will cry “no one wants to work anymore” when really the job is just too miserable for the miserly pay. An incredible first-hand account from the trenches of trucker life by Wired journalist Andrew Kay paints a picture of a hard life set to only get harder in the coming years.
Comments / 0