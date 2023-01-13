What is wrong with Loren’s parents? Loren is happily married and if she wishes to move to Israel with her husband for a few years, that would be a great experience. Her parents act like they have never been been on an adventure in their life!! Loren and Alexi are Happy. Let them have their own adventures!!!
I can understand the parents concerns but if Loren can't hack it in Israel they can come back.... I think they all are very rude to each other.. ..
Some Mother / daughter relationships can be toxic . And it's sad to see . I understand the Mother's concern about them moving to Israel but at the same time she must allow her adult daughter to live her life as she pleases too. Let her daughter Loren learn from her own mistakes . Moving three children to Israel will not be easy , she will soon find out and see. Always a risk of war there , living conditions and culture different from US. As a mother of an adult daughter, I would just make her aware of the drawbacks of moving overseas and the children need to be considered in such a move . If she and spouse were dead set on moving , just let them go , some have to learn on their own . Fighting and arguing does no good and Loren and Alexei would leave her family in FL on a bad note and that's never good . Fighting among one another never accomplishes anything only makes matters worse. Mother's of adult children just have to back off and let them lead their own lives
