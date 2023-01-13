Read full article on original website
Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Staley looks ahead to Chargers' offseason after tough exit
Brandon Staley's status that he would remain coach of the Los Angeles Chargers was a source of debate among fans and commentators during the past two weeks
New DC Jim Schwartz is ready to hold his best players most accountable
The Cleveland Browns introduced their new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz on Wednesday. During his introductory press conference, he talked about his philosophy of coaching all players the same. Schwartz put emphasis on making sure all players are held accountable regardless of status or standing with the team. He spoke about respect for players and earning it by treating the undrafted player the same as your superstar players.
PODCAST: The Monti Ossenfort hiring, head coaching updates
This new episode of the podcast comes after the Arizona Cardinals’ announcement that former Tennessee Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort was hired to be general manager and he was introduced to the media. In this edition of the show, Seth Cox and I react to the hiring...
