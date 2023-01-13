ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

RadarOnline

'Dirty Dancing' Star Jennifer Grey To Be Paid $3k A Month In Spousal Support From Ex-Husband Clark Gregg Years After Settling Divorce

Dirty Dancing star Jennifer Grey will receive monthly spousal support from her ex-husband, Clark Gregg, years after the exes reached a divorce settlement. RadarOnline.com can confirm the movie starlet, known for portraying Frances "Baby" Houseman alongside the late Patrick Swayze, is set to get $3,931 on the first day of each month.The Iron Man actor has been required to pay Grey a lump sum of $23,586 for retroactive spousal support from July 1, 2022, to December 1, 2022. He was ordered to pay up on or before January 15, 2023.He signed off on January 9 and Grey gave her signature...
ETOnline.com

Raven-Symoné Reacts to Eddie Murphy Saying They Were 'Too Old' for 'Dr. Dolittle 3' (Exclusive)

Raven-Symoné is manifesting an onscreen reunion with her former movie dad! ET spoke with the actress at the Tuesday premiere of Netflix's new film, You People, which stars Raven-Symoné's former co-star, Eddie Murphy, as an overprotective dad. Murphy previously played Raven-Symoné's father in the first two Dr. Dolittle films, after which both actors exited the franchise with Kyla Pratt assuming the lead role in subsequent entries.
msn.com

Buckingham Palace Reportedly Has Plans For Prince Harry Ahead Of King Charles' Coronation

Prince Harry has opened the floodgates, and it's a scene! "Spare," his uncensored memoir, gets into the nitty-gritty details of his own life and that of his family, with many wondering if he went too far. The consensus is divided. There's the "Sussex Squad," who are avidly defending Harry and wife, Meghan Markle, and there are those who keep the hashtag "ShutUpHarry" trending. Then, of course, there's a good batch of the population that simply doesn't care.
ETOnline.com

'90 Day Fiancé' Tell-All Recap: Bilal Boldly Asks Shaeeda to Have a Baby as She Breaks Down in Tears

Bilal and Shaeeda's journey was full of ups and downs on part three of this season's 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? tell-all special, which aired on TLC on Sunday. The couple discussed the tension between them this season over the decision to have a baby -- Shaeeda wanted to start trying immediately given that she's 37 years old and he wanted to wait -- and Shaeeda shockingly revealed that now she was the one who wanted to put off having children.
ETOnline.com

See Meryl Streep, Kit Harington and Sienna Miller Battle the Future in Apple TV Plus' 'Extrapolations'

Meryl Streep, Kit Harington, Sienna Miller, Daveed Diggs and Marion Cotillard lead a star-studded cast for Apple TV+'s anthology series, Extrapolations. The eight-episode series will launch with its first three episodes Friday, March 17, followed by new episodes every Friday through April 21, it was revealed Wednesday at Television Critics Association press tour.
ETOnline.com

'Ted Lasso' Season 3 Premiere Date Revealed: See Ted and Nate Face Off in First Photo

The beloved Apple TV+ dramedy series, led by Jason Sudeikis, will launch its much-anticipated season 3 in the spring, it was revealed Wednesday. An official first look photo featuring Sudeikis as Ted Lasso and Nick Mohammed as Nate "The Great!" Shelley from the new season was also released as part of the announcement.
ETOnline.com

'The Afterparty' Debuts First Look at the Murder Mystery in Season 2

The murder mystery at the center of The Afterparty season 2 will begin to unravel on April 28, when creators and Oscar winners Chris Miller and Phil Lord's hit series returns to Apple TV+. In addition to the premiere date, the streaming platform also debuted the first official look at...
ETOnline.com

Danai Gurira 'Gently' Teases 'Black Panther' Okoye Spinoff Series

The long-awaited Black Panther spinoff series might be closer to reality than MCU fans had hoped!. Danai Gurira made an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Friday, where she teased that a rumored spinoff centered on her character, Okoye, might be close to fruition. "I have been...
ETOnline.com

A 'M3GAN' Sequel Is Coming in [Spoiler]

You haven't seen the last of M3GAN! On Wednesday, Universal Pictures announced that it will be releasing Atomic Monster and Blumhouse’s M3GAN 2.0, a sequel to the Allison Williams-led horror film, on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025. In addition to shattering box-office records, M3GAN has become a horror icon and...
ETOnline.com

2023 Critics Choice Awards: The Complete Winners List

Feeling the love! Some of the most celebrated stars and acclaimed projects -- in film and television -- were honored at this year's 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards. Going into Sunday's show, two films were standout stars when it came to nominations with Everything Everywhere All at Once leading the pack with a whopping 14 noms. Steven Spielberg's semi-autobiographical opus The Fabelmans followed close behind with 11 nominations.

