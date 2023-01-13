Read full article on original website
The Murdaugh Family Murders Are the Focus of 'A Southern Scandal' Doc: Watch the Trailer
The Murdaughs, one of South Carolina's most prominent families, is at the center of Netflix's latest true-crime docuseries. Over the course of three parts, Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal will delve deeper into the many deaths surrounding the family -- and the corruption that was exposed in the explosive legal scandal that followed.
'Dirty Dancing' Star Jennifer Grey To Be Paid $3k A Month In Spousal Support From Ex-Husband Clark Gregg Years After Settling Divorce
Dirty Dancing star Jennifer Grey will receive monthly spousal support from her ex-husband, Clark Gregg, years after the exes reached a divorce settlement. RadarOnline.com can confirm the movie starlet, known for portraying Frances "Baby" Houseman alongside the late Patrick Swayze, is set to get $3,931 on the first day of each month.The Iron Man actor has been required to pay Grey a lump sum of $23,586 for retroactive spousal support from July 1, 2022, to December 1, 2022. He was ordered to pay up on or before January 15, 2023.He signed off on January 9 and Grey gave her signature...
Raven-Symoné Reacts to Eddie Murphy Saying They Were 'Too Old' for 'Dr. Dolittle 3' (Exclusive)
Raven-Symoné is manifesting an onscreen reunion with her former movie dad! ET spoke with the actress at the Tuesday premiere of Netflix's new film, You People, which stars Raven-Symoné's former co-star, Eddie Murphy, as an overprotective dad. Murphy previously played Raven-Symoné's father in the first two Dr. Dolittle films, after which both actors exited the franchise with Kyla Pratt assuming the lead role in subsequent entries.
Buckingham Palace Reportedly Has Plans For Prince Harry Ahead Of King Charles' Coronation
Prince Harry has opened the floodgates, and it's a scene! "Spare," his uncensored memoir, gets into the nitty-gritty details of his own life and that of his family, with many wondering if he went too far. The consensus is divided. There's the "Sussex Squad," who are avidly defending Harry and wife, Meghan Markle, and there are those who keep the hashtag "ShutUpHarry" trending. Then, of course, there's a good batch of the population that simply doesn't care.
'90 Day Fiancé' Tell-All Recap: Bilal Boldly Asks Shaeeda to Have a Baby as She Breaks Down in Tears
Bilal and Shaeeda's journey was full of ups and downs on part three of this season's 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? tell-all special, which aired on TLC on Sunday. The couple discussed the tension between them this season over the decision to have a baby -- Shaeeda wanted to start trying immediately given that she's 37 years old and he wanted to wait -- and Shaeeda shockingly revealed that now she was the one who wanted to put off having children.
See Meryl Streep, Kit Harington and Sienna Miller Battle the Future in Apple TV Plus' 'Extrapolations'
Meryl Streep, Kit Harington, Sienna Miller, Daveed Diggs and Marion Cotillard lead a star-studded cast for Apple TV+'s anthology series, Extrapolations. The eight-episode series will launch with its first three episodes Friday, March 17, followed by new episodes every Friday through April 21, it was revealed Wednesday at Television Critics Association press tour.
'Ted Lasso' Season 3 Premiere Date Revealed: See Ted and Nate Face Off in First Photo
The beloved Apple TV+ dramedy series, led by Jason Sudeikis, will launch its much-anticipated season 3 in the spring, it was revealed Wednesday. An official first look photo featuring Sudeikis as Ted Lasso and Nick Mohammed as Nate "The Great!" Shelley from the new season was also released as part of the announcement.
'The Afterparty' Debuts First Look at the Murder Mystery in Season 2
The murder mystery at the center of The Afterparty season 2 will begin to unravel on April 28, when creators and Oscar winners Chris Miller and Phil Lord's hit series returns to Apple TV+. In addition to the premiere date, the streaming platform also debuted the first official look at...
Jeff Bridges Dedicates Critics Choice Lifetime Achievement Award to His Father Lloyd Bridges
Jeff Bridges was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2023 Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday. Bridges, 73, took the stage following a heartfelt introduction from Bridges' The Big Lebowski co-star John Goodman. "Jeff bridges...The man, the legend, the myth, The Dude," Goodman began, referencing Bridge's famous The Big...
Janelle Monae Delivers Powerful Speech While Accepting SeeHer Award at 2023 Critics Choice Awards
Janelle Monáe took the stage to accept the 2023 SeeHer award during Sunday's 2023 Critics Choice awards. According to the Critics Choice Association, the honor is presented to a woman who advocates for gender equality, portrays characters with authenticity, defies stereotypes and pushes boundaries. Prior to taking the stage,...
Danai Gurira 'Gently' Teases 'Black Panther' Okoye Spinoff Series
The long-awaited Black Panther spinoff series might be closer to reality than MCU fans had hoped!. Danai Gurira made an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Friday, where she teased that a rumored spinoff centered on her character, Okoye, might be close to fruition. "I have been...
Angela Bassett Reacts to Husband Courtney B. Vance Being Her No. 1 Award Season Cheerleader (Exclusive)
Angela Bassett is gushing over her No. 1 cheerleader, husband Courtney B. Vance. Speaking to ET backstage at the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards Sunday night, Bassett opened up about having Vance's support during award season. "Aw, it's wonderful," Bassett, who took home the award for best supporting actress for...
Anne Heche Discusses Ellen DeGeneres Relationship in First Excerpt From Her Posthumous Memoir
Fans are getting their first look at Anne Heche's posthumous memoir. Five months after the actress died following a fiery car crash, the first excerpt from her second memoir has been released. In Call Me Anne, the follow-up to her 2001 book, Call Me Crazy, Heche writes about her romance...
A 'M3GAN' Sequel Is Coming in [Spoiler]
You haven't seen the last of M3GAN! On Wednesday, Universal Pictures announced that it will be releasing Atomic Monster and Blumhouse’s M3GAN 2.0, a sequel to the Allison Williams-led horror film, on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025. In addition to shattering box-office records, M3GAN has become a horror icon and...
Dolly Parton Gives Rare Insight Into Her 56-Year Marriage to Carl Thomas Dean (Exclusive)
Dolly Parton is sharing some rare insight into her 56-year marriage to Carl Thomas Dean. Parton spoke with ET's Rachel Smith in Nashville, where she shared the secret to their long-lasting union. "I think I've talked pretty much about everything through the years with Carl, and we're different people," Parton...
Christina Applegate Responds to Online Troll's Comments About Her Changing Appearance Amid MS Battle
Christina Applegate isn't afraid to give the haters a piece of her mind. The 51-year-old Dead to Me star shared on Twitter that after making the "unfortunate decision" to read the comments on an article about her recent appearance at the Critics Choice Awards, she told off one troll, who commented on her changing look.
Patricia Arquette Warns Fans Should Be 'Very Scared' for 'Severance' Season 2 (Exclusive)
Patricia Arquette is giving Severance fans fair warning about the show's second season. Arquette and her co-star, Britt Lower, spoke to ET's Denny Directo at the 28th annual Critics' Choice Awards Sunday night, where she said viewers should be "very scared" of what's coming next for the hit Apple TV+ series.
2023 Critics Choice Awards: The Complete Winners List
Feeling the love! Some of the most celebrated stars and acclaimed projects -- in film and television -- were honored at this year's 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards. Going into Sunday's show, two films were standout stars when it came to nominations with Everything Everywhere All at Once leading the pack with a whopping 14 noms. Steven Spielberg's semi-autobiographical opus The Fabelmans followed close behind with 11 nominations.
