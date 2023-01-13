Read full article on original website
Related
Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby With Husband John Legend
Another one! John Legend confirmed that wife Chrissy Teigen gave birth on Friday, January 13, during a private concert. "What a blessed day," Legend, 44, told the crowd, according to People, who were the first to report the news. The "All of Me" singer added that while he "didn't get a lot of sleep," he felt […]
'Dancing With the Stars' Pros Reveal Gender of Their First Baby-to-Be
Dancing with the Stars pros Danielle Karagach and Pasha Pashkov are going to be parents to a little baby girl, the couple announced on social media this week. "IT’S A …..BABY GIRL 💗💗💗🎉🎉🎉" Karagach wrote in a joint Instagram post with Pashkov, adding that the pair is "OVER THE MOON to finally share these [sic] beautiful news with you!!!!"
Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy Welcome Their First Child – See Their Baby Boy's Photo Debut
"Our world is forever changed," the couple said announcing their little one's arrival Wednesday Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy's baby boy is here! The Dancing with the Stars couple, who tied the knot in 2019, welcomed their son on Tuesday. The couple announced their little one's arrival Wednesday by simultaneously sharing a black-and-white photo of the newborn holding on to his mom's thumb as Chmerkovskiy, 36, cradled both their hands in his own. "𝕆𝕦𝕣 𝕨𝕠𝕣𝕝𝕕 𝕚𝕤 𝕗𝕠𝕣𝕖𝕧𝕖𝕣 𝕔𝕙𝕒𝕟𝕘𝕖𝕕 🤍 1.10.2023," the dancers captioned the first photo of their baby boy. The couple did not share any further...
PopSugar
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Newborn Baby Joins Kids Luna and Miles
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have a beautiful family of five. Since getting married on Sept. 14, 2013, the two stars have become a fan-favorite celebrity couple, and once you add their adorable children into the mix, they're almost too cute to handle as a family unit. The couple welcomed...
Here's the Truth About Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Status at GMA3 Amid Exit Report
Watch: The Truth About Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Alleged GMA3 Exit. Don't believe everything you read about Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. On Jan. 13, a report surfaced claiming the GMA3: What You Need to Know co-hosts would not be returning to the show following their hiatus. But according to an ABC spokesperson, there's no truth to that report.
Cheryl Burke Reveals Her 2023 ‘Mood’ After Ex-Husband Matthew Lawrence Confirms Relationship With TLC’s Chilli
Not sweating the small stuff. Cheryl Burke appeared unbothered after ex-husband Matthew Lawrence went public with TLC's Chilli following their split. The former Dancing With the Stars pro, 38, took to TikTok on Monday, January 2, to share a video of her getting ready to go out. “Mood going into 2023,” Burke captioned the clip […]
Tori Spelling Shares Photo of Daughter Stella, 14, in the Hospital: 'Hits Just Keep Coming'
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott share sons Beau, 5, Finn, 10, and Liam, 15, and daughters Hattie, 11, and Stella, 14 Tori Spelling is undergoing another health scare with one of her kids. The mom of five shared a photo on her Instagram Story late Wednesday showing daughter Stella, 14, hooked up to different wires while lying in a hospital bed, in a gown and a face mask. "The hits just keep coming😭," she captioned the photo, tagging Stella and offering no further information about what the teen is being treated for. In addition...
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend welcome new baby with surprise concert announcement
Model Chrissy Teigen and musician John Legend also share a 6-year-old daughter, Luna Simone Stephens, and a 4-year-old son, Miles Theodore Stephens.
Jenna Johnson Shares 1st Footage of Her Son With Husband Val Chmerkovskiy: See the Adorable Pic
There he is! Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy are enjoying first-time parenthood days after welcoming their baby boy. The So You Think You Can Dance alum, 28, shared a sweet Instagram Story video on Saturday, January 14, of Chmerkovskiy, 36, rocking the newborn. In the black-and-white clip, the two-time mirrorball champ cradled their son. The duo’s baby […]
ETOnline.com
Raven-Symoné Reacts to Eddie Murphy Saying They Were 'Too Old' for 'Dr. Dolittle 3' (Exclusive)
Raven-Symoné is manifesting an onscreen reunion with her former movie dad! ET spoke with the actress at the Tuesday premiere of Netflix's new film, You People, which stars Raven-Symoné's former co-star, Eddie Murphy, as an overprotective dad. Murphy previously played Raven-Symoné's father in the first two Dr. Dolittle films, after which both actors exited the franchise with Kyla Pratt assuming the lead role in subsequent entries.
‘Crushes Her’: Wynonna Judd Shattered By Mom Naomi’s Brutal Suicide Note That Barred Her From Attending Funeral
Wynonna Judd has been left shattered over her suicidal mom Naomi’s brutal deathbed message and has been on the brink of collapse after burying herself in work to escape the pain and heartache, RadarOnline.com has learned. Shortly before Naomi died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on April 30, the country superstar wrote a soul-destroying note that read, “Do not let Wy come to my funeral. She’s mentally ill.” A friend close to Wynonna said, “Wy knows better than anyone the mental struggles Naomi went through, but it just crushes her to think her mom’s dying thoughts were so vicious.” Still,...
People
'Bachelor in Paradise' Alum Michelle Money Engaged to Golfer Mike Weir: 'Me and You Forever!'
Bachelor in Paradise alum Michelle Money is getting hitched!. The reality TV star announced her engagement to golfer Mike Weir on Instagram last week, posting a carousel of sweet photos of the couple with the caption: "Mike and I are getting married!💍❤️" In one of the photos,...
Cheryl Burke Wins Custody of Dog Ysabella After Court Battle With Ex-Husband Matthew Lawrence
Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence have reached a settlement in their pet custody dispute. According to court documents, obtained by TMZ on Saturday, January 14, the Dancing With the Stars alum, 38, was awarded all ownership rights pertaining to French bulldog Ysabella. Per the court filing, Lawrence, 42, has agreed to give up any documentation or data […]
Popculture
This News Anchor Quit Her Job to Sail Around the World
Emily Kinzer-Crews always wanted to be a journalist. The former news anchor said she wanted to be a voice for the voiceless and tell good stories that may never see the light of day. But after seven years on air, she opted for a change. She met the love of her life, Cole, who was a construction professional, and was ready for an adventure off-camera. "I'm creating a new path outside of news. Storytelling is my passion. So, I am going to continue to share stories of the amazing people and the businesses who make up the sun post here through content creation on social media," she said in her final broadcast for ABC 7. At the time, she was engaged and planning a wedding. Working on a morning news show was a dream come true. But proved to be taxing, and she wanted a smoother life. She figured traveling the world via boat and documenting it all would be a great way to merge her two passions. That was in 2021, and she's been sailing the world since.
TODAY.com
See a young boy burst into happy tears when he sees his mom in her wedding dress
A little boy saw his mother in her wedding dress for the first time, and sobbed with happiness. Mekhi Sheffield, 11, had a big role in his mother Sommer Jean's Jan. 8 wedding: to walk her down the aisle with his grandmother. Before the ceremony kicked off in downtown St....
ETOnline.com
New Kids On The Block Singer Jonathan Knight Opens Up About 'Pressure' to Hide His Sexuality
New Kids on the Block's Jonathan Knight is happily married to longtime partner Harley Rodriguez, and is living his life in truth and with joy. However, that freedom and openness wasn't always something he felt was an option. During a recent episode of the podcast Frosted Tips with Lance Bass,...
Popculture
'Good Morning America' Favorite Returns From Vacation
Viewers tuning into Good Morning America are once again beginning their morning with the familiar face of Sam Champion. Following a lengthy absence, the beloved GMA weather anchor is officially back from vacation and returned to Good Morning America and Eyewitness News This Morning Tuesday, finally reuniting with anchor Robin Roberts, who didn't hesitate to hilariously tease Champion.
ETOnline.com
Christina Applegate Responds to Online Troll's Comments About Her Changing Appearance Amid MS Battle
Christina Applegate isn't afraid to give the haters a piece of her mind. The 51-year-old Dead to Me star shared on Twitter that after making the "unfortunate decision" to read the comments on an article about her recent appearance at the Critics Choice Awards, she told off one troll, who commented on her changing look.
AOL Corp
Mark Consuelos Just Revealed He’s Making a Surprise Cameo in ‘How I Met Your Father’ Season 2
Come next season, we’ll be seeing a very familiar face in Hulu’s How I Met Your Father. Just last week, Mark Consuelos shared a new clip from the second season of the comedy spinoff (Psssst: The show returns on January 24) on his Instagram account and revealed that he’ll be making a guest appearance in the show. “@himyfonhulu returns Jan. 24… Spoiler Alert: I may play someone’s father,” he wrote in the caption.
Comments / 1