Montana State

News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Musician and Singer Dies

Legendary musician and singer Don Williams, one of the singing foursome, The Williams Brothers Quartet, has died, his family announced. Williams reportedly died of natural causes at his home, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
toofab.com

Influencer Elena Huelva Dead at 20 After Gut-Wrenching Farewell Video

"I know that my life was not in vain, because I fought and got what I wanted" Elena Huelva, a Spanish influencer with nearly one million followers, has died after losing her battle with cancer. She was 20. The news of her death was confirmed by a family member on...
News Breaking LIVE

"General Hospital" Star Dies

Sonya Eddy, best known for her role as Epiphany Johnson on the show "General Hospital," has reportedly died, according to Variety. Johnson's death was announced by Frank Valentini, executive producer for "General Hospital."
Ceebla Cuud

How the Black Wife of Johnny Cash Survived Racism and Infidelity

Vivian Liberto with Johnny CashPhoto byCourtesy "My Darling Vivian" Press kit. The country singer and songwriter Johnny Cash’s first wife was Vivian Liberto Cash. After 13 years of marriage, Vivian caused a stir when she told everyone the real reason for her divorce and where she came from.
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Triangle of Sadness’ Actress Charlbi Dean’s Cause of Death Revealed

Charlbi Dean’s cause of death has been revealed months after the Triangle of Sadness actress died. She was 32. Her rep previously told The Hollywood Reporter that Dean died in August at a New York City hospital following an unexpected sudden illness. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Triangle of Sadness' Wins Top Prize at 2022 European Film AwardsPolitics to Take Center Stage at European Film AwardsEuropean Production Alliance Calls for Writers Workshop Submissions On Thursday, a spokesperson for the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner confirmed to THR that the performer and model died of bacterial sepsis. The sepsis was “complicating asplenia,”...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
"Beatles Rival" Dies

"Beatles Rival" Dies

British musician Brian Cassar, who was part of the band "Cass and the Cassanovas," who are described as being an "early rival of the Beatles," has died at the age of 86, according to published reports.
Fightful

Jay Briscoe's Wife Ashley Provides Update On Daughters After Car Accident

The wrestling world tragically lost Jamin Pugh (Jay Briscoe) on Tuesday night at the age of 38. According to reports, Jamin was involved in a fatal car accident. Details regarding the accident are scarce. On Facebook, Jamin's wife Ashley provided an update on the family, confirming that their two daughters,...

