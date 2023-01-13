This week’s updates on the coronavirus pandemic

• Allen, Auglaize, Hardin, Putnam and Van Wert counties remain at high risk, but hospital admissions attributed to COVID-19 are declining, according to CDC community level ratings.

The latest CDC data show an estimated 26 new hospital admissions per 100,000 people in Allen County in a seven-day period, a decline from the previous week, while percentage of staffed inpatient beds occupied by patients with COVID illness fell to 6%.

• Allen County reported one additional death attributed to COVID-19 to the Ohio Department of Health in the last seven days.

• Allen County Public Health will continue its influenza and COVID-19 vaccination clinics from 9 to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Mondays and Fridays at the health department, 219 E. Market St., Lima, through February. The clinic will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16, and Monday, Feb. 20.

Allen County

Cases ` 33,218 ` +108

Deaths ` 505 ` +1

Recovered ` 32,254 ` +194

Auglaize County

Cases ` 13,943 ` +42

Deaths ` 197 ` 0

Recovered ` 13,517 ` +72

Hardin County

Cases ` 8,616 ` +27

Deaths ` 167 ` 0

Recovered ` 8,369 ` +39

Putnam County

Cases ` 9,741 ` +54

Deaths ` 163 ` 0

Recovered ` 9,408 ` +41

Van Wert County

Cases ` 8,069 ` +20

Deaths ` 159 ` 0

Recovered ` 7,867 ` +47

Ohio

Cases ` 3,331,651 ` +10,188

Deaths ` 41,139 ` +106

Recovered ` 3,250,955 ` +17,175

Recovered defined as symptom onset more than 21 days prior, not deceased. Only verified deaths included now.

Source: coronavirus.ohio.gov

Updated 2 p.m. 1/12/23

